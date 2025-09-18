Experts Have Called It: These Are the Upcoming Aesthetics Trends to Have on Your Radar

As a beauty director, I'm the first person to admit that the aesthetics industry is in a weird place. Despite being famously under-regulated, the popularity of invasive and injectable treatments in the name of beauty is growing with every passing year. In fact, last year, the UK aesthetics market grew a whopping 8.4%.
But the truth is, I don't need statistics to tell me that the demand for in-clinic aesthetic treatments and surgeries is on the rise; I can see it with my own two eyes. Friends, followers and readers who would once upon a time message me to ask when they should apply their vitamin C serum are now asking about risk vs. reward for specific injectable treatments. TikTok shows women far and wide sharing specifics on their boob jobs, face lifts have become something to aspire to (here's to you, Kris Jenner) and every woman in my friendship group over the age of 30 has regular Botox appointments (the injectables industry is predicted to be worth £11.7 billion by 2026).
But now, as a result of living in a new age where aesthetic treatments have become part of the status quo, we are bombarded with choice. New developments with even greater and bigger promises than the last seem to be brought to market every day. But what actually works? Whilst polynucleotides might be proving to be 2025's It treatment, it won't be long before a new injectable takes its spot.
And whilst I'm all for everyone feeling better in their own skin (I have regular injectables myself, by the way), I can't help but feel a little overwhelmed with the speed at which the aesthetics industry is evolving. So, as I sat down to compile our Treatment Directory, I knew I needed to find some space to talk about the need to slow down. My biggest fear? That we end up in a place where we are cycling through aesthetic trends like they're skincare products.
So, before you even think about booking in for a new treatment, I urge you to pause, breathe and keep scrolling. These are the only six aesthetics trends you actually need to know about, according to two of the UK's most respected doctors.
1. Skin Is In
Before you book in for any aesthetic treatment or tweakment, it's important to take a beat and ask yourself why you want it. I speak with women every day who tell me they want Botox, but when I ask them why, they reel off a list of skin concerns that don't really relate to fine lines and wrinkles at all. The main thing people actually want right now is to have great skin. Nothing more, nothing less.
"The whole natural skin and 'no-makeup makeup' look is driving a big shift towards subtle, natural-looking results that focus on skin quality, radiance and overall glow," says Dr Ahmed El Muntasar, NHS GP and award-winning cosmetics doctor. And it's skin-booster treatments that are leading the way in this field. "Treatments like the new Julaine, which stimulates neurocollagen, are really leading this movement; it’s incredibly effective for boosting complexion and skin health."
It is worth noting, however, that every doctor I have ever spoken with will tell you that aesthetic treatments for your skin can only do so much—the biggest gift we have is prevention. "Immaculate care of the skin envelope is essential to facial beauty. No amount of surgery on injectables can compensate for poor skin quality. A smooth, healthy skin, free of blemishes and pigmentation and deep wrinkles complements any underlying structural (surgical or fillers) or dynamic (toxins) work," says Dr Raina Rodrigues, consultant plastic surgeon at the Cadogan Clinic.
"Prevention and skin health are key factors everyone is factoring in at an early age. Whereas 10 years ago we'd see people embarking on the skin health and anti-ageing journey in their mid-to-late thirties, we are seeing people religiously using sunscreen and investing in facial skin health in their later teens and early twenties. Whilst this is an excellent strategy for slowing the ageing trajectory of the face, it is also key to preventing the development of skin cancers. Skin health is what we are all about. A young skin is a healthy, glowing skin," she adds.
Again, this goes back to my point of being less focused on the exact treatment you're after and more focused on the result. Whilst it's always important to do thorough research on any procedure and treatment, any doctor worth their weight will tell you that the best results come from a fully bespoke, tailored process.
"Treatment stacking has become popular," says Dr El Muntasar. "It is popular in Asia, particularly in Korea. It is almost like when you go to the gym and have a workout circuit, but in this case, treatment circuits. Patients come in and stay in the clinic for about three hours, and then they do multiple treatments. They might do a laser, an injectable, a skin hydration, a face treatment and a body treatment. They're doing multiple stacks all in one visit to maximise their results but also their time."
3. Lift & Tone
Sure, skin health is key, but both doctors agree that lifting and toning are still high on patients' agendas. Something very important to know here is that injectables are, typically, not miracle workers when it comes to lifting, so if you want noticeable results, you will likely need to look elsewhere. For gentle results, you can lean on lasers and high-tech devices. "A BioBoost laser, like the one from Alma Harmony, is brilliant at helping with skin quality, tightening and lifting. EmFace is also great for tightening muscles. We get some amazing results with it for lifting," says Dr El Muntasar.
Then, we come to surgery. Dr Rodrigues explains that, right now, requests for lifts in both the eye and lip areas are rising, and this isn't surprising to me. Blepharoplasty surgery and lip lifts are things I often hear come up in casual conversation. "A lip lift seeks to address the length and angle of the cutaneous upper lip (the skin part of the upper lip, between the red lip and the base of the nose). In a young lip, this area is on a forward-slanting angle, with an ideal length between 13mm and 15mm. A surgical lip lift restores these properties."
And then, we come to blepharoplasty, an increasingly popular form of surgery that targets excess skin on the upper eyelids. "Blepharoplasty surgery seeks to address the excess skin in the upper eyelids when it cannot be lifted simply with botulinum toxin [Botox] anymore. It also removes or re-drapes the fat pads when they become more prominent through age. We are seeing younger people, often in their early forties, seeking out this procedure more recently. The results generally last around 10 years, as the natural ageing trajectories continue," says Dr Rodrigues.
4. New-Gen Regen
"The whole concept of regenerative medicine or regenerative aesthetics is taking over. Everyone is thinking about how they're ageing," says Dr El Muntasar. And this really sums up the way many of us are approaching our beauty routines right now. Rather than leaning on archaic "anti-ageing" methods (that inevitably leave us feeling let down), we're looking for restorative, regenerative treatments that work at a deeper level than ever before.
"Whereas beforehand we'd see patients specifically coming in asking for a drop of toxin to the frown or volumising of a certain area, today we see an approach that addresses the three pillars of the ageing process, in an attempt to reverse its effects: excess skin, dynamic and static lines and skin health," says Dr Rodrigues. "Cosmetic surgery consultations today are not a one-stop shop, but the trend is to create a relationship with your cosmetic plastic surgeon who will prescribe an ongoing 10-15 year pathway for ongoing care and treatment. Such treatments can range from injectables, lasers, peels and new technological developments to, yes, in some cases, surgery. It is all about an ongoing, bespoke approach to ageing."
5. The Art of Invisibility
The most dominant aesthetics trend of the past few years is, without question, the desire for untraceable results. Whilst plumped-up cheeks and frozen foreheads were once a look, the era of quiet luxury has come for our faces, too. The best treatment? One that no one knows you've had.
"Most people who come to me do so because they are looking to achieve the natural look," says Dr Rodrigues. "My practice has been built on word of mouth, largely through whispers. My patients don't want to look as though they've had work done, either by knife or by needle. Their idea is to look naturally healthy and relaxed, with all credit given to their recent holiday, rather than to their plastic surgeon. I work by two rules: it has to be safe and it cannot look 'done'."
6. Soft Volume
And lastly, with the above point in mind, we come to the move towards soft volume. "Dermal fillers for the sake of obvious volumisation of the cheeks and lips alone are definitely falling away," says Dr Rodrigues. "The use of fillers in isolation has lost momentum, as this often results in an unnatural, overdone look. There is a paradigm shift away from volumisation for the sake of volumisation."
The answer? Subtle hints of soft volume that, as per the above trend, are almost invisible to the untrained eye. "It's now about carefully placed amounts of filler in small aliquots that enhance natural features. The idea is to respect the boundaries of the natural anatomy without altering facial features," she adds.
And it's important to note that this trend does not mark a move towards the dissolving of fillers entirely (something social media would have you believe is happening across the board). Dr El Muntasar explains: "Many people who stopped having filler, or are dissolving their filler after it became demonised, are not noticing that the effects have fully worn off. They're realising that without a touch of volume they don't feel their best, so we're seeing a return, but this time with a much softer, more natural approach."
Disclaimer: It’s crucial to do thorough research into the aesthetics procedure and practitioner(s) you’re considering. For injectable treatments, we advise checking the GMC (General Medical Council), NMC (Nursing and Midwifery Council) and GDC (General Dental Council) registers to ensure your chosen practitioner is a registered medical professional with an active licence to practice medicine in the United Kingdom. Note that Botox (botulinum toxin) is a prescription medicine in the UK, and therefore can only be legally prescribed by a cosmetic or aesthetic doctor, surgeon, dentist (not a dental therapist or hygienist) or nurse prescriber after a face-to-face consultation. Dermal fillers and biostimulators (such as polynucleotides) are not prescription medicines, and can therefore be performed by non-medics (like an aesthetic practitioner, for example), though we still recommend seeking treatment with a doctor or nurse to ensure you are in the hands of someone who has the skill, experience and tools necessary to deal with any complications, should they arise. You can find recommended and vetted practitioners near you on The Tweakments Guide, or the BCAM (British College of Aesthetic Medicine) and BAMAN (British Association of Medical Aesthetic Nurses) registers. Additionally, the Government has recently announced a crackdown on unsafe cosmetic procedures, and amongst other measures, is urging the public to only visit practitioners at providers registered with the CQC (Care Quality Commission).
Shannon Lawlor is the beauty director at Who What Wear UK. With over a decade of experience working for some of the beauty industry’s most esteemed titles, including Marie Claire, Glamour UK, Stylist and Refinery29, Shannon’s aim is to make the conversation around beauty as open, relatable and honest as possible. As a self-confessed lazy girl, Shannon has an affinity for hard-working perfumes, fool-proof makeup products and does-it-all skincare.