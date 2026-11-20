Among the grooming habits you likely maintain in the winter—thicker body creams for seasonal dryness, facials for a year-round glow, holiday manicures before all the festivities begin—you likely neglect your feet more than anything. They're stuffed in boots and socks all season, right? No need to keep up appearances, like summer sandal season calls for. On the contrary, experts will tell you that winter is the time to truly look after your toes, and that starts with a good pedicure.
Nourishing creams for cracked heels or comfy socks inside tight boots are important additions to your seasonal self-care routine, but don't underestimate the power of a good pedicure. Not only are these nail appointments one of the more glamorous of the generally unsexy bodycare rituals winter calls for, but they are also an important check-in on your nails during a more strenuous season. Lucky for you, there is a host of ultra-chic colors trending ahead of winter that will make you look sophisticated (and not at all basic) when the snow boots come off.
"Think winter cozy meets sophistication," says celebrity manicurist Gina Eppolito. "Embrace the season with deep, rich berry and brown tones, or head to the opposite end of the spectrum with a luminous, glimmering winter white," she adds. "Whether you gravitate toward moody richness or frosty elegance, both make a beautifully chic winter statement." Keep scrolling for the eight unique shades worth wearing this season.
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The Best 8 Winter Pedicure Shades of 2026
1. Dark Raspberry
I titled this article "not just merlot" because we should have other options aside from the classics—but a deep red will always be in the mix. Enter deep raspberry. "It combines the youthful energy of a brighter color with enough darkness to feel sultry and sophisticated," says celebrity manicurist Max Estrada. "It's a lovely alternative to the predictable dark-red or cherry pedicure. You still get that delicious fruity richness, but a raspberry undertone gives it a different personality." To edge things up, celebrity manicurist Stephanie Stone recommends taking things one degree deeper with cherry mocha color. "[It's] perfect for the wearer who wants to feel festive and mysterious at the same time," she explains.
Shop Dark Raspberry Pedicure Shades
Londontown
Enhanced Color in Spilled Wne
CHANEL
Le Vernis in Pirate
2. First Snow
White nail polish is one of summer's go-to shades, but it looks especially chic when worn in the winter—especially with this seasonal twist. After applying your favorite white or ivory shade, Eppolito recommends adding a subtle, shimmery layer on top for a slightly frosted look. "Essie Gel Couture Diamond Dust Top Coat adds a delicate, snowflake-inspired shimmer to any opaque white shade, creating the perfect winter-white finish."
Shop First Snow Pedicure Shades
Essie
Gel Couture Nail Polish in Drip Drip
Essie
Nail Polish in Marshmallow
3. Oakmoss Green
If you're looking for something that leans more wintry than holiday, opt for an oakmoss green hue instead. "I'm talking about a dark, earthy, woodland green—not mint pastel and certainly not Christmas-tree green," says Estrada. "Think an eccentric heiress's country estate—not the artificial wreath in reception. … It should feel rich and slightly mysterious."
Shop Oakmoss Green Pedicure Shades
Manucurist
Green Nail Polish in Emerald
OPI
Infinite Shine Nail Polish in Nein! Nein! Nein! OK Fine!
4. Champagne Bubbles
On the other hand, those who wait all year for the holiday season should lean into the glitz and glamour with a healthy wash of shimmering, metallic polish. But experts aren't looking at the years-old chrome trend or simple silver sparkles right now—they have their sights set on something warmer, richer, and a touch more opulent. "Reach for a champagne hue to add a touch of effervescent sparkle and toast to the festive season in style," says Eppolito, who recommends Cote's Alchemy for this party-ready look.
Shop Champagne Bubbles Pedicure Shades
Côte
Alchemy Nail Polish
Essie
Metallics Nail Polish in Good as Gold
5. Nightfall Navy
One of the moodier hues that Russian manicure educator Vikki Swan expects to see soar this season is navy blue. "[It] complements the winter palette beautifully and always looks elegant," she explains. An inky navy shade is perfect for those who want something a bit more evergreen for the season—none of the bells and whistles of holiday nails—while also offering a stunning alternative to regular black polish. Personally, this is the shade I'll be wearing all season long.
Shop Midnight Navy Pedicure Shades
Essie
Gel Couture Nail Polish in Caviar Bar
Chanel
Le Vernis in Fugueuse
6. Jewel-Toned Lavender
Winter color palettes can easily get dark and dreary, so for anyone seeking a pop of color that still feels seasonal and fresh, Estrada recommends a jewel-toned lavender hue. "Not a chalky lilac or a pale spring pastel—something saturated, luminous, and rich," he explains. "It brings an unexpected jewel of color to a season dominated by darker clothing and heavier textures. A glossy or dimensional finish makes the whole look feel more precious." Extra points for shimmery or velvet interpretations.
Shop Jewel-Toned Lavender Pedicure Shades
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Grape Escape
LONDONTOWN
Enhanced Colour in Brill-Ant
7. Dark-Chocolate Cellophane
Brown is always a popular choice for winter, but glossy deep-brown hues look especially sophisticated at this time of year. "For something a little more unexpected, I would recommend chocolate brown with a subtle pearl chrome finish," says Swan. "It’s a beautiful way to give a classic shade a fresh look, creating a soft, luminous effect." Whether you prefer a chrome finish or an ultra-glossy topcoat, a luminous layer is the perfect way to elevate this classic shade in 2026.
Shop Dark-Chocolate Cellophane Pedicure Shades
OPI
Infinite Shine Nail Polish in Espresso Your Style
Essie
Nail Polish in Fringes & Saddles
8. Milky Finishes
If you thought the milky nail polish trend was waning, think again. "Milky and sheer shades with a subtle pearlescent finish will also remain popular," says Swan. "I believe this winter will be all about not just the color itself, but also the finish." Enter shades like DND's Coconut Silk—a sheer white that looks ghostly chic on its own or enchantingly luminous when layered over a brighter hue. "This shade is a little cooler than your summer nude—just right for the season," says Swan.
Shop Milky-Finish Pedicure Shades
DND
Coconut Silk Duo Gel & Lacquer
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Funny Bunny
How to Maintain a Winter Pedicure
"Just because your feet are less exposed during the winter months doesn’t mean they should be overlooked," says Eppolito. Below, a few things you should do to extend the life of your pedicure and boost your footcare routine all around.
Re-up topcoat: Eppolito recommends reapplying your topcoat once a week, ideally after jumping out of the shower. "First, swipe each nail with an alcohol pad to remove any oils or residue. [Then], apply the topcoat, making sure to cap the free edge of each nail to seal in the polish
Use cuticle oil: The pros recommend applying cuticle oil to your toenails two to three times per week to not only preserve your pedicure but nourish your skin and nails.
Apply moisturizer: "Apply a generous amount of moisturizing cream, especially to the heel area, which tends to get dry and crack during the colder months," says Eppolito. For best results, pull on a pair of socks immediately after and slip into bed. "You’ll wake up to feet that feel soft, smooth, and refreshed."
Londontown
Whipped Cloud Hand Cream
Sheglam
Blooming Nails Cuticle Oil
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Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.