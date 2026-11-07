Dark, Dramatic, and Seriously Chic: 20 Goth Cat-Eye Nails Ideas Pros Say Are Trending This Fall

I'm all for bright summer nails, but I'd be lying if I said I don't love my fall and winter palette just a bit more. I naturally lean in favor of neutral tones, so when cooler weather comes around, I go all in. Still, I don't necessarily opt for a plain set. And with cat-eye nails still dominating through the year, I'm all for making some adjustment to keep it on trend for the season.
Enter: gothic nails. Some might assume this style implies solely colors like black or grey. In reality, they're incredibly versatile. Think about stained glass, lace, and mixed metal with a hint of glam. They're perfect for anyone who likes a more edgy but chic look.
If you're looking for some inspiration but don't feel like spending hours scrolling through your socials. Don't fret! Below find 20 gothic cat-eye nail designs worth adding to your request list for the coming months.
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1. Gothic Royalty
These red nails with gold tips ooze gothic luxury. The wine color is especially in right now, according to nail artist Kateryna Tsabilieva, who previous told Who What Wear that "its renewed popularity reflects a return to a more elegant and sophisticated aesthetic," She added that deep wine, cherry, and oxblood shades feel luxurious while remaining versatile.
2. Gothic Stars
Something about these metallic stars on multicolor cat-eye nails feels incredibly dreamy.
3. Champagne Nails
These champagne nails are perfect inspo for New Years Eve.
4. Metallic Stars
If multicolor nails aren't your thing, try metallic stars against a single-toned background like these.
5. Thorn Nails
Metallic thorns take these burgundy cat-eye nails to the next level.
6. Red Print
I'm a firm believer that animal print can look good on any nails, including cat-eye.
7. Slightly Silver
These slightly silver nails with green undertones still feel gothic without going too far into dark polish territory.
8. Brown Gems
Brown nails can be gothic too! Just look at how this mani the theme with the metal streaks.
9. Multi-Color
These nails are playful but still in line with the theme thanks to the muted color palette.
10. Royal Blue
I love the idea of swapping out reds, blacks, and purples for a gothic royal blue. The cat-eye base keeps this design and color undeniably elegant.
11. Cat-Eye Tips
In case you didn't know, cat-eye tips are fair game. This stylish mani proves it!
12. Bright Burgundy
No designs needed here! Sometimes plain cat-eye nails are chic just as they are. Plus, burgundy will be super popular this season.
13. Metal-Inspired
Silver cat-eye on a black base can add eye-catching dimension to any gothic mani.
14. Plum Tips
These muted purple tips make for a great play on purple if you prefer to stay clear of vibrant colors that are dated. In fact, nail artist Tsabilieva previously told us that "purple takes on a much deeper and more dramatic character this fall, with plum, rich royal purple, and nearly black midnight shades coming into focus."
15. Muted Stars
If metal or chrome art is out of the picture, you can always paint stars using plain black nail polish.
16. Stained Glass Nails
Gothic stained glass windows came to mind as soon as I saw these stunning nails.
17. Micro French
Micro French nails are continuing to take over this year, so it only makes sense for there to be a gothic take on the trend.
18. Polka Dot
Polka dots made a major comeback this year. For a gothic take, try layering the classic pattern over a cat-eye base.
19. Subtle Green
These green and black cat-eye nails are effortlessly cool.
20. Midnight Gold
These nails done by celebrity nail artist Christina Duong are the perfect blend of black and gold for a polished midnight-inspired look.
Sabrina Talbert is a New York-based journalist with six years of experience covering lifestyle and wellness for print and digital publications. She is currently the Assistant Beauty Editor at Who What Wear and has bylines in Women’s Health, Byrdie, NYLON, The Daily Front Row, and more. She’s passionate about covering topics related to haircare, skincare, and the latest happenings at the intersection of beauty and sports. When she’s not writing or testing products, you can catch her running and binge-watching F1 or boxing.