Welcome to Who What Wear Weddings, the destination for style-minded weddings. Expect insightful tips straight from the newlyweds, shoppable elements, and plenty of must-save imagery as we share the nuptials of our favorite fashion people getting married. For upcoming features, share your submissions here.
Some love stories begin with a meet-cute. Robert Lucas, a data analyst, and Ana Escalante, associate features editor at Who What Wear, had a different sort of beginning. Theirs, as Escalante puts it, was an "enemies-to-lovers story." They first crossed paths on the third day of freshman year at American Heritage School in South Florida. Both were attending a pre-law meeting for incoming students, but they seemed to have little else in common.
Escalante was the quiet teenager; Lucas was one of the popular kids. Their personalities clashed in and out of the classroom. "We would make snide comments, talk badly about each other, and generally not get along—to the point that several kids in our grade and teachers noticed," Escalante says. Somewhere along the way, the teasing gave way to something neither had anticipated.
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“By senior year, we'd both grown up a little, and our relationship began to shift. We had a morning class together, which meant we started spending more time in each other’s orbit and slowly getting to know each other beyond the impressions we’d formed years earlier,” Escalante says. "We became cordial and even followed each other on ‘Finsta’—a true sign that we were waving the white flags on the 3.5-year-long war we’d waged on each other."
That truce grew into curiosity, hours of phone calls, and lunch and coffee outings. "At the time, I didn’t realize these were dates," Escalante insists. "I was about to move to Tokyo, Japan, for a gap year, and definitely didn’t envision a relationship—much less with someone I’d hated for years!" Fast-forward to after high school, when they spent years navigating long-distance—first while Escalante took a gap year in Tokyo, then while they attended separate colleges.
“We met up as often as we could on meager student budgets, which, outside of major holidays when we flew home to see our parents, wasn’t that often,” Escalante says. The distance continued until August 2022, when they moved into a one-bedroom apartment in New York City. "It was us, the kitchen mice, and our full-size bed against the world," Escalante says.
Just over eight years after becoming official, Lucas planned a surprise vacation to Japan to propose. "It's a place near and dear to our hearts because it was our first special trip together, early in our relationship," he says. They spent a few days at the same Airbnb where they’d stayed during their first visit to Tokyo together, before making their way to Uno, a small port city in the Seto Inland Sea.
"On one of our last days, we woke early, got breakfast, walked around, and enjoyed the cherry blossoms before going to a couples spa day, including a massage, facial, and high tea—all of Ana’s favorite little luxuries," Lucas says. After her treatments, Escalante returned to the hotel room, where 200 roses awaited her, along with Lucas on one knee and a ring in a box. Designed by Escalante's dearest friend, jewelry designer Steph Mazuera, the engagement ring featured a yellow diamond in a sculptural bypass setting with hidden pavé details. “I asked Ana to marry me in the privacy of our hotel room overlooking Yoyogi Park at sunset," Lucas says. "After calling our friends and celebrating together, we went out to meet a photographer for photos, beer, and yakiniku skewers to celebrate the occasion.”
When it came time to plan their wedding, the location choice was clear: Madrid, where they had spent countless summers and holidays with Escalante's family, who live in the Spanish capital. The couple exchanged vows in a bilingual Catholic ceremony at the Catholic Royal Basilica of Our Lady of Atocha, Escalante's family church in Madrid, then celebrated with a reception and hora loca at Castillo de Batres, a fortified castle in the Spanish countryside. Read on to discover Escalante's beautiful Kyha gown; how the couple gave every detail a purpose, story, or personal connection; and how their wedding weekend honored the three cultures that shaped their love story: American, Spanish, and Venezuelan.
"For our welcome party, we wanted something that felt incredibly modern, fun, and, above all, like a really good party. With so many of our guests visiting Spain for the first time, we had planned our wedding day around a more traditional Spanish celebration. Everything else, though, we wanted to feel like a modern Madrid moment, filled with the restaurants, food, and places our Spanish friends actually frequent."
"Before greeting our guests, Robert and I snuck away for a few portraits on film. The forecast had been threatening rain all weekend, so we were determined to make the most of every bit of sunshine we could get."
"I wore Rachel Gilbert's Marlow dress, a sheer, sequined shift with a boat neckline that felt like the perfect counterpoint to my much more traditional wedding gown. I wanted something youthful, playful, and decidedly anti-bridal. Truthfully, I had gone back and forth on wearing white at all. My friends ultimately convinced me to lean into it. After all, there are only so many occasions in your life when wearing an entirely white wardrobe feels not only acceptable but practically mandatory."
Steph Mazuera
Mariana Diamond Drops
Rachel Gilbert
Marlow Gown
Manolo Blahnik
Strappy Sandals
"I kept the rest of the look relatively simple with my favorite nude heels and a pair of mixed fancy-shaped diamond drop earrings I co-designed with my dear friend Steph as part of our bridal edit. (More on the diamonds later!)"
"Robert wore a vintage pinstripe suit from Brioni paired with his family heirloom ring and classic penny loafers from Tod’s."
WWW Weddings Tip: "If you're planning a multiday wedding celebration, don't feel pressured to squeeze every event into the 24 hours before you say 'I do.' We hosted our welcome party a couple of days before the wedding, which meant our guests could fully enjoy themselves without worrying about an early call time the next morning. Some of us even went out for a second (and third!) round of drinks afterward. Having a little breathing room between celebrations made the entire weekend feel less like a tightly scheduled production and more like a proper vacation with all our favorite people."
"[The welcome party took place at] Raimunda, a lush garden restaurant and bar just a stone's throw from Plaza de Cibeles, one of Madrid's most iconic public squares. The entire evening was wonderfully relaxed, which was exactly what I needed as the pre-wedding jitters began to creep in."
"After our welcome party, a small group of us decided to keep the good vibes going, and we went to a second (and third!) location to dance the night away."
"The morning of our wedding, Robert and I sat in bed and read our vows to each other privately. It was important to us to carve out a little time together before the whirlwind of the day began, especially since we had decided to skip a first look."
"After going our separate ways to get ready, I was joined by my mother, my sister (who also served as my maid of honor), my bridesmaid, and our flower girl, along with Robert's mother and sister-in-law. The thought of getting ready in a room packed with dozens of people has always stressed me out, so I was incredibly intentional about keeping my circle small and surrounding myself with the people who meant the most to me. We spent the morning drinking champagne, catching up, and chatting between turns in the hair-and-makeup chair. It was slow, intimate, and wonderfully uneventful, which, in hindsight, was exactly what I needed."
"In recent years, the wedding-morning getting-ready outfit has practically become a bridal category of its own. And while I obviously wanted to look and feel incredible, the idea of spending the morning lounging in a delicate silk slip, matching robe, or lacy little teddy set just didn't feel like me. Instead, I went with a two-piece pajama set from Free People, complete with exaggerated balloon-style bloomer pants and a breezy, button-up peasant top. It felt playful, a little unconventional, and, most importantly, comfortable enough to spend hours getting ready. I was so committed to having a stress-free morning that I didn't even bother steaming or pressing it before the photos. Oh well! Some things just aren't worth stressing over on your wedding day."
Free People
Forever Young Jacket
Steph Mazuera
Billie Tennis Bracelet
Free People
Forever Young Pants
"My lovely makeup artist, Cristina Garménia, and I decided to keep things incredibly simple and natural. I'm not much of a makeup girl to begin with (I wear mascara approximately once a week, every Saturday, à la Hannah Horvath from Girls), so the last thing I wanted was to look in the mirror on my wedding day and not recognize myself. We opted for a barely there complexion, a soft wash of color across my cheeks, and the most delicate individual lashes to subtly define my eyes. I wanted to look like myself, just a slightly more polished, well-rested version. Nothing too fussy, nothing overly done, and, most importantly, nothing I'd look back on in 20 years and wonder what on earth I was thinking. My hair followed the same philosophy with a simple, slicked-back bun. I know, I know, I can practically hear you thinking, Really? A slicked-back bun for your wedding? But it's a timeless bridal hairstyle for a reason! I regret nothing!"
"My shoes were a complete afterthought. I knew I wanted to wear flats, so in the weeks leading up to the wedding, I started saving vintage pairs on The RealReal until I came across a beautiful pair of mauve Manolo Blahniks. My mother-in-law sweetly offered to gift them to me for the occasion, which made them feel even more special. The only problem? I had accidentally ordered them half a size too small and needed to have them stretched at the cobbler. Naturally, I picked them up the day before the wedding. If you've ever wondered whether I'm a procrastinator, I think that tells you everything you need to know.
"I've been collecting handwritten notes, birthday cards, holiday letters, and little keepsakes from major life moments since I was 15, so I knew from the beginning that I wanted our wedding invitations to feel especially thoughtful and sentimental. We worked with Kuramae, a Madrid-based stationery studio known for its highly personalized designs. Our crimson invitation cards were a nod to traditional wedding announcements, with understated typography and delicate embossed details that felt classic without being overly formal. Kuramae created beautiful hand-drawn illustrations of our ceremony and reception venues, including an intricate sketch of the basilica where we exchanged our vows, which was printed on the inside of our envelopes as the first thing guests would see when opening their invitations."
"Despite working in fashion, finding my wedding dress was far from the dreamy, effortless experience I had imagined. I began my search on the plus-size end of the bridal spectrum and quickly realized how in over my head I was with off-the-rack options. The experience was so frustrating that I even wrote an op-ed about it early in my search. Options were painfully limited, the process felt unnecessarily stressful, and designers who genuinely championed size inclusivity seemed few and far between. It wasn't until I stumbled upon Australian bridal label Kyha that I finally felt at ease. There's something incredibly special about the way Kyha approaches bridalwear. You can tell these are clothes designed for real women, by real women, with a level of thoughtfulness and care that extends far beyond the dress itself. Hand to my heart, the entire experience was one of the most humbling and beautiful I've ever had."
"After meeting with the Kyha team for the first time, I quickly fell in love with the Adler gown, a breathtaking strapless, drop-waist ball gown with directional princess seams, a dramatic train, and the most beautiful eggshell-ivory hue. It was almost exactly what I had pictured wearing down the aisle since I was a little girl. Still, I wanted to make it feel entirely my own. After some conversations with the team, we decided to create an additional custom piece: a tonal lace bolero that would sit underneath the gown. Developing an intricate lace piece from scratch was a little outside the brand's usual wheelhouse, which made the collaboration all the more special. The process of creating something custom is no joke. I swear we had what felt like a dozen two-hour fittings between January and September, with seemingly endless little tweaks and adjustments along the way. But watching the Australian and U.S. teams come together to bring this very specific vision to life was something I'll never forget. I couldn't be more grateful for the care, patience, and craftsmanship that went into every last detail."
"I've always believed that gemstones carry a certain energy, and as someone with a serious soft spot for fine jewelry, I knew the diamonds I wore on my wedding day needed to be made with intention, love, and a little bit of history. Only one person came to mind: Steph Mazuera, one of my dearest friends and the designer behind my engagement ring. What started as a casual conversation quickly turned into something much bigger: an entire collection inspired by our love story. We pulled references from pieces Robert had gifted me from Steph over the years, the original iteration of my engagement ring (a toi et moi!), and the diamond shapes that held special meaning to me. Together, we designed nearly a dozen pieces, most of which I wore at different moments throughout the wedding weekend. For the ceremony, I kept things relatively understated with a stunning pair of white-gold diamond studs that echoed the shape of my engagement ring. I loved the idea of wearing something that felt so intimately connected to our story rather than simply choosing jewelry because it looked beautiful with the dress."
Steph Mazuera
Celeste Pear Diamond Studs
kyha
Adler Gown
Manolo Blahnik
Hangisiflat
"Robert kept things classic with a traditional tuxedo and patent-leather shoes from SuitSupply. He finished the look with a leather-strap watch my father gifted him and a family heirloom ring he wears every day. I loved that even the smallest details of his look carried a bit of sentimental value, making an otherwise timeless ensemble feel that much more personal."
"I joked with my dad that I'm sure his tears during our first look were of joy—he doesn’t have any more daughters to marry off, and his duties as an unofficial wedding planner are done!"
"Robert and his mother stopped for a quick hug and smile just moments before heading to the ceremony."
"Our hotel had the most beautiful marble staircase. Even though we were running on Latin time (15 minutes late!), I was able to snap a quick shot before we jumped in our car to head over to the church."
"We were married in a traditional Catholic ceremony at the Royal Basilica of Our Lady of Atocha, which, coincidentally, happens to be my family's local church in Madrid, where we attend mass. We had a bilingual ceremony, which was incredibly important to us given that our guests had traveled from all over the world to celebrate with us. Whether they'd flown thousands of miles or driven just 20 minutes, we wanted everyone to feel equally included in such a meaningful, spiritual moment of our lives. I think when most people imagine a traditional Catholic wedding, they picture something long, formal, and perhaps a little rigid, but ours couldn't have been further from that."
"Making it official!"
"For my entrance, I walked down the aisle [with my dad] to 'Liz on Top of the World' from Pride & Prejudice, my favorite movie of all time. I've listened to that song more times than I could possibly count, so hearing it played as I walked toward Robert was one of those surreal, pinch-me moments I'll never forget."
WWW Weddings Tip: "If you're emotional and cry at everything like I do, listen to the song you're planning on walking down the aisle to well in advance. I listened to it on runs, during work, even while grocery shopping, all in an effort to dull the hysterical sobs I thought I'd have walking down the aisle. I managed to get misty-eyed without losing my cool, something I attribute to Pavloving myself when it came to my aisle song!"
"Our priest had everyone laughing and on their toes throughout the service, somehow managing to make one of the most important moments of our lives feel wonderfully intimate and lighthearted. Even Robert and I, who had been nervous all morning, couldn't stop smiling."
"Between the music, the vows, and our priest's perfectly timed moments of humor, there wasn't a dry eye in the room."
Lucas lifts Escalante's veil, symbolizing the formal transition into marriage.
The couple says "I do."
The couple leaves the church and celebrates with their guests.
"Our exit was equally cinematic, although perhaps not entirely for the reasons we'd planned. As we made our way out of the basilica [where the reception took place], our friends and family showered us with rose petals in what was supposed to be a grand, romantic send-off. The only problem? The sky had turned practically black, thunder was beginning to rumble, and we were convinced the heavens were about to open up at any second. We practically ran out of the church, laughing and trying to make it through the petal toss before everyone got caught in a downpour. Thankfully, the rain held off just long enough for us to enjoy the moment. On the way to the venue, all of my friends texted me reporting that instead of a massive storm, they actually caught pictures of a double rainbow, and I actually lost it. Between the dramatic skies, the rose petals, and the sheer adrenaline of having just gotten married, it felt like a scene straight out of a movie. Honestly, I wouldn't have had it any other way."
The couple takes pictures outside the Royal Basilica before heading to the reception in the Spanish countryside.
WWW Weddings Tip: "When having a destination wedding, it’s crucial to arrange transportation for your guests. Between our ceremony and reception, and back to Madrid's city center, we had several coach buses leaving at different hours of the night. Our guests could enjoy themselves fully without stressing about calling an Uber at the end of the night to get home."
"For our reception, we wanted to create the atmosphere of a warm, moody, and wonderfully intimate dinner party, albeit one held inside a centuries-old castle. Perhaps we'd watched Knives Out and Saltburn one too many times during the planning process, but there was something about the idea of an opulent, slightly mysterious evening in a grand old estate that we couldn't get out of our heads. Think candlelit tables, dramatic florals, and a little old-world decadence, minus all the murder, of course!"
"Although we toured more than a dozen properties in and around Madrid, I think I always knew, somewhere in the back of my mind, that we'd end up at Castillo de Batres. Between its rich history, sweeping views of olive groves in the Spanish countryside, and almost storybook-like architecture, there was something about it that just felt right. Plus, it belongs to family friends of ours, which made it feel much more personal. With its imposing stone façade, grand archways, romantic courtyards, and centuries-old interiors, the entire property feels like something plucked straight out of a fairytale. There's a certain magic to the place that's difficult to put into words, and while I never necessarily envisioned myself having a grand, princess-like wedding, I couldn't help but fall in love with the idea of celebrating such a monumental moment somewhere so wonderfully over-the-top. After all, how often do you get an excuse to throw a rager in a castle?"
"More than anything, we wanted the weekend to feel like a celebration of the three cultures that have shaped our lives: American, Spanish, and Venezuelan. We incorporated traditions and references from all three in ways that felt natural to us, rather than overly orchestrated. We had a female Spanish guitarist perform, a particularly meaningful detail given that Robert is classically trained in the instrument."
"Our wedding planner, Marta Nárdiz of Limón y Sal, was instrumental in bringing our vision to life. From the start, Robert and I knew we wanted something grand and romantic without feeling overly precious or predictable. We weren't necessarily interested in following a particular wedding aesthetic or color palette. Instead, we wanted every element to feel intentional, with a sense of place and personality that reflected both the setting and our own tastes. For the ceremony, we leaned into the basilica's traditional grandeur, with opulent floral arrangements and timeless decorative details that complemented the architecture rather than competing with it. At the castle, things took a slightly moodier turn. We embraced the drama of the historic interiors, opting for rich, sculptural florals from MDR Florals, thoughtfully chosen linens, and an atmosphere that felt equal parts old-world romance and an incredibly fabulous dinner party. There was something so beautiful about letting the spaces speak for themselves while incorporating little unexpected moments throughout the evening."
WWW Weddings Tip: "Not every wedding decision needs to be a moment. Between Pinterest, Instagram, and the never-ending cycle of bridal trends, it's easy to convince yourself that every little detail needs to be groundbreaking. It doesn't! Marta drilled this in us: Pick a few things that are incredibly important to you and your partner, and allow yourself to be a little less precious about everything else. If not, you’re going to hate the wedding-planning process and be stressed out about every detail being perfect the entire day. Your guests probably won't remember the exact shade of your napkins, but they'll absolutely remember how much fun they had."
Escalante poses for a picture with her friends.
WWW Weddings Tip: "Make a point to carve out dedicated time for both your guests and your new spouse. With so much happening throughout the day, it's surprisingly easy to go hours without having a proper conversation with the people you're there to celebrate with. During dinner, Robert and I made our way around every table to personally greet and thank our guests, many of whom had traveled thousands of miles to be there. It was important to us that everyone felt appreciated, even if we only had a few minutes to catch up."
"If there's one compliment Robert and I heard over and over again throughout the night, it was how incredible the food was. As two self-proclaimed foodies, we knew from the beginning that the menu was one area where we absolutely couldn't compromise. We worked on a custom menu that incorporated some of our favorite flavors and little nods to our travels together, drawing inspiration from Spain, Venezuela, the United States, France, and even Japan. We wanted the meal to feel like a reflection of all the places and experiences that have shaped our relationship rather than a traditional wedding dinner."
"Our first dance was to 'At Last' by Etta James. We referenced all of our favorite childhood movie soundtracks throughout the night. This song plays during the climax of one of my favorite movies when I was growing up: Little Manhattan."
"Our dessert table, or mesa de postres, was filled with Venezuelan sweets and candies I grew up eating, a little piece of home that I was so excited to share with our guests."
"Our wedding cake, created by Corina Ioanidis Corvi of Corina Alta Repostería, was equally spectacular: a three-tiered confection featuring lemon, chocolate, and red velvet flavors that tasted every bit as incredible as it looked. In fact, it was almost too beautiful. The cake went untouched until the wee hours of the morning because everyone was convinced it was decorative and nobody wanted to be the first person to cut into it. I'm not kidding!"
"Originally, we'd envisioned an outdoor cocktail hour and reception, only moving inside the castle in the wee hours of the morning for dancing and late-night drinks. But as they say, you make plans and God laughs. The forecast called for rain throughout our wedding weekend, and just days before the celebration, we made the decision to move everything indoors. At the time, it felt like such a dramatic change to the day we'd spent months imagining, but looking back, I'm actually so grateful things worked out the way they did. Having the celebration inside meant our guests could experience the castle in a way they otherwise might not have, surrounded by its extraordinary collection of historic artwork and tapestries, some dating back to the 15th century. In the end, what initially felt like a last-minute compromise became one of my favorite parts of the entire evening."
WWW Weddings: "Skip the Etsy witches. If you're getting married in Madrid, there's a centuries-old Spanish tradition that involves bringing a dozen eggs to a convent of cloistered Poor Clare nuns, who, in return, pray for good weather on your wedding day. With rain threatening our entire weekend, we figured we could use all the help we could get and offered three dozen. And, well, would you believe it? What was supposed to be a day of nonstop downpours turned into a nearly rain-free celebration, save for a little drizzle immediately after our ceremony. Coincidence? Maybe. But I'm giving the nuns full credit. Thank you, sisters!"
"Ask any Venezuelan about the most important part of a wedding, and chances are they'll tell you it's the hora loca, which translates to 'crazy hour.' It's practically a rite of passage at Venezuelan celebrations, and the concept is simple: Just when the party starts to lose a little momentum, the bride and groom rally their guests for one last burst of energy, complete with outrageous costumes, flashing lights, sunglasses, smoke machines, and just about anything else you can imagine. It's loud, chaotic, wonderfully over-the-top, and, in my opinion, the best part of any wedding. While some couples keep things relatively traditional, our incredible hora loca planner, Andrea of Cotillón Party, encouraged us to have a little fun with the concept and make it entirely our own."
"After having such an incredible experience creating my ceremony gown with Kyha, I knew there was no one else I'd trust to bring my second look to life. I landed on the Germain gown, which incorporated the same opulent lace we'd used for my custom ceremony bolero. I wanted something that felt wildly different in silhouette and attitude but still maintained a sense of continuity with my first look. While my ceremony gown was romantic and traditional, this was my opportunity to have a little more fun. We opted for a nude lining underneath the lace rather than traditional ivory, giving the dress a slightly sexier, more playful feel without losing any of the intricacy that made the fabric so special."
"Naturally, a second dress called for a second round of diamonds. I swapped my ceremony studs for a pair of pear-shaped diamond ear jackets from Steph that climbed up my ears, along with a stack of tennis bracelets for a little extra sparkle. And while I'd spent the ceremony comfortably in flats, I knew it was finally time to bring out the heels. I slipped into a pair of white Sandy Liang thong heels, a slightly unexpected, downtown New York It-girl touch that felt like the perfect finishing detail."
Steph Mazuera
Milagro Pear Clusters
kyha
Germain Gown
SANDY LIANG
Thong Mules
"I loved the idea of bringing a little bit of my everyday fashion sensibility into my bridal wardrobe, especially for a night that was supposed to be all about letting loose."
"Because we couldn't leave New York out of the equation, we landed on a New York City–themed hora loca, a little love letter to the place Robert and I call home. Naturally, we made our grand entrance to Bad Bunny's 'NUEVAYoL.' I mean, was there really any other option?"
"[We had] Statue of Liberty foam crowns, mini burgers, custom Lucas' Deli baseball caps, and espresso martinis inspired by some of our favorite bars in the city. It was a wonderfully ridiculous mix of downtown New York references and classic Venezuelan party traditions, which, somehow, made perfect sense for us."
"The second the music started, the dance floor erupted, and I swear there wasn't a single person sitting for the rest of the night. We danced until 4 a.m., which, for someone who takes her bedtime very seriously, is practically unheard of. But then again, I firmly believe it wasn't a good enough party if you're awake before 1 p.m. the following day. And judging by how late everyone slept in, I'd say we did a pretty good job."
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.