Hurry—Selena Gomez Just Cosigned a Major Mani Trend, and Her Exact Color Is Flying Fast
It seems like just yesterday Selena Gomez had hopped on the burgundy mani train—because, um, it kind of was. At the BAFTAs on Sunday, the singer and Emilia Pérez star stepped out in a stunning Schiaparelli gown and equally eye-catching "sparkling merlot" mani, courtesy of her longtime nail artist Tom Bachik. I was just about to stock up on my glossy, wine-hued lacquers when she switched up her nail look yet again—and, in doing so, cosigned one of spring's biggest mani trends. Sorry to my burgundy polishes, but Gomez's tips are basically gospel! Scroll ahead to shop the exact hue before it sells out everywhere (and trust that it will; it's already out of stock on some retailers).
A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)
A photo posted by on
In the recent Instagram Reel above, Gomez sports electric blue nails as she lip-syncs to a new song on her upcoming album, "I Said I Love You First," which she collaborated on with her fiancé (!) Benny Blanco. I have many, many things to say about this imminent earworm, but let's talk about her navy nail polish for now, shall we? It's blazing, chic, and perfectly on-trend for 2025. (In fashion, navy has usurped burgundy, black, and brown as the year's most viral neutral).
Gomez's polish appears a tad brighter than the cool, muted version celebs have been sporting (hi, Hailey Bieber), which makes the shade even more perfect for spring. However, the polish Bachik used—In The Navy by Aprés Nail, he reveals on Instagram—is highly pigmented, so you could apply thinner layers for less of an impact. Although, I'd highly suggest going full electric like Gomez. There's something about a bright blue mani set against a moody, winter color story that just looks so elevated. As such, I suspect we'll see navy nails popping up everywhere this spring.
It seems Gomez has kicked off a navy nail renaissance, as her exact shade is already sold out at Beyond Polish (a go-to salon-quality retailer for nail care aficionados). Not to fret! You can still snag it—for now—at Walmart. Go ahead and shop the shade below, along with a few more top notch navy polishes in case it has flown off the shelves in the time it took me to type this sentence. Godspeed!
Shop Gomez's Exact Nail Polish
More Stunning Navy Nail Polishes To Try
This Essie hue is a staple in my at-home mani kit. After Gomez's navy mani debut, I'm champing at the bit to gloss my tips with it.
FYI, this is the navy shade Hailey Bieber used for her own mani.
Like its name suggests, this midnight hue dries in just 60 seconds.
Essie Gel Couture lasts me multiple weeks, sans chipping. Even this dark blue shade has longevity, which is a feat for richer hues.
This electric blue hue from Hermès is a show stopper, that's for sure.
Baby blue eyeshadow has never been trendier. Why not gloss spring's hottest hue on your nails?
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
