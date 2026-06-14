They're Here: The All-Time Chicest Pedicure Trends for Summer 2026

As we officially step into sandal season, there's no better time to switch up your go-to pedicure (or focus on foot care, for that matter!). While classic neutrals like milky white, sheer pink, and rich brown transcend seasons, beauty enthusiasts—including yours truly—tend to experiment with playful shades and designs once warmer weather rolls around. The same goes for manicures, but it's especially true for the toes; there's just something about summer that inspires people to forgo the safe route. Perhaps we can thank the thrill of an upcoming getaway?
While you should feel free to select any statement-making color or design you please, experts have seen some specific pedicure patterns among the fashion set. The main takeaway: a healthy dose of bold minimalism. "This year‘s trends push the envelope just enough for your friends to notice the change," shares L.A.-based celebrity nail artist Bana Jarjour. Editorial manicurist Jin Soon Choi, founder of JinSoon, agrees, noting that "people want color that expresses personality without looking overdone." Each of the six trends below fall into that camp, so scroll ahead for the chic, summer 2026 breakdown.
French Tips
According to Jarjour, we're going to see a ton of French pedicures this summer. Be it a micro stripe or chrome finish (looking at you, Kylie!), a French tip is such a chic way to switch up a clean, neutral pedicure. That said, "[it's not] too bold for someone who doesn’t like changing their color," Jarjour notes. Minimalists, this is a pedicure trend you can firmly stand behind.
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Glow French Manicure Set
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Baby Blues
"I think softer pastel blues are underrated for summer pedicures," shares Choi. Vibrant shades like cobalt and cerulean typically skyrocket in popularity during warmer months, but airy blues look just as cool paired with summer sandals. In fact, Choi says they appear even more modern and fresh for 2026. "I also think toned-down cool blues like JinSoon Sea Clay feel unexpected for summer but very chic," she adds.
For a more fashion-forward finish, don't be afraid to add a hint of icy shimmer with Essie's Bikini so Teeny—Jarjour's favorite baby blue. "It goes great with a dip in the water!" she shares.
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Aero
Essie
Bikini so Teeny
Chrome Toes
Chrome is basically a neutral at this point, but there's something about chrome pedicures that feels fresh and edgy for summer 2026. "I think chrome toes are so underrated," declares Janjouir. "You get a beautiful shine without glitter, which can be intimidating for a pedicure color." Plus, there are myriad ways to play: You could opt for chrome French tips (like Kylie's aforementioned beach pedi), commit to opaque silver toes, or simply layer a pearly chrome topper over your favorite polish color.
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Chrome Powder - Tin Man Can Glaze
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Mirror Chrome Nail Polish - Silver Served
Polka Dots
It's no secret that polka-dot manicures dominated summer 2025. Now? It's polka-dot pedicures' time to shine. "I think polka dots are going to be the toe nail art trend of the summer," confirms Jarjour. "It’s a really fun way to get creative and mix and match colors." Choi agrees, though she specifically recommends a colorful confetti effect over a sheer, nude base. "[It] feels playful yet still clean and wearable," she notes.