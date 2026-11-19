Rory Gilmore's first love. A paranormal investigator. A Texas Ranger. A SoCal firefighter. A washed-up superhero. Jared Padalecki has long been a beloved staple on our TV screens, so when we heard the actor was starring in one of Netflix's new original Christmas movies—with Leighton Meester, our Gossip Girl queen, no less—our merry hearts skipped a beat.
In Guarding Stars, based on Katherine Center's contemporary romance novel The Bodyguard, Padalecki plays A-list action star Jack Stapleton, who finds himself in a fake-dating predicament with his female bodyguard Hannah Brooks (Meester) while spending Christmas with his family at their Montana ranch. Naturally, hijinks ensue and sparks fly in what is a delightfully cozy and fun new holiday classic.
While it can't possibly get more meta than an actor playing an actor who is acting (in a pretend relationship), the role didn't come as naturally to Padalecki as one might think. Ahead, we talk to the actor about his megastar inspirations for Jack, showing a different side of himself through this role, and being perfectly fine with never being in front of the camera again.
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This film is so different from your previous work. What excited you about doing a holiday movie?
Well, first and foremost, my wife, Genevieve, has a book club, and she will read a book and then interview the author. She read The Bodyguard, which Guarding Stars is based on, and then interviewed Katherine Center, who I adore with all my heart. After the interview was done, Gen was like, "Hey, your book really reads like a fun movie," and Katherine said, "I agree." So Gen said, "Has anybody talked to you about making it into a movie?" And Katherine's like, "Well, not yet." This is three years ago. We were like, "Can we try and do it?" And she's like, "Yeah." So that started the process of shopping it around, seeing if anyone was interested, and then once Netflix bit, it was like, "Okay, now we got to find writers, a director, other producers, and cast."
So you were really part of this project from start to finish. What did you enjoy most about that process?
Funny enough, I say this after being on TV for 26 years: If I'm never in front of a camera again, I'll be perfectly fine with it.
Wow.
I love seeing the way the kitchen works, so to speak. Even as a kid, I was the one who would put together Legos in my room and then, once they were done, just break them all apart, like my work here is done. I really love the math of it. I like the study of it, the research of it. Once you finally call action on day one, scene one, you just play a little bit. I really like the preparation of it, which is odd 'cause I've done a lot of stuff in front of a camera. So that part of the process really excites me, and I find it really enjoyable—trying to figure out how to put the puzzle together.
Winning over a beloved book's fan base can be tough. What was important to you and Genevieve, as producers and true fans of the book, to get right in terms of translating this book to screen?
What it boils down to was that we got the seal of approval from Katherine because the movie is different from the book. The book is loosely based on the ranch Katherine grew up on outside of Houston, and as a fellow Texan, I get that pride of place. And ultimately, I don't envy editors or screen-adapting writers. It's really difficult. But I think Netflix and the gang ultimately decided that, instead of Thanksgiving, it could be Christmas and New Year's and have that cinematic feel. And Katherine is a champ. She's like, "I get it. This isn't a documentary based on my book. We're expanding the Bodyguard universe." And obviously, we couldn't call it The Bodyguard because there happened to be a movie with Kevin Costner! And so that was another process. But really, it was having her seal of approval.
There were things that she really wanted to stay the same, which are Jack Stapleton, my character, and Hannah Brooks, Leighton's character, and the general characters and their relationships and the reasons they're doing what they're doing. You obviously can't get a couple-hundred-page book into a 90-minute movie. So that was part of the creative process. Even for me, I didn't write the book, but when we had to cut certain things or massage certain things, I was like, "Oh, man!"
Did it feel like this role was giving you an opportunity to show fans and viewers a different side of you?
Great question. Yes? In my day-to-day life, I'm a husband and a dad. It's like, "Hey, there's laundry that needs to be done, or the garbage is not out yet, and the kids have to get to a birthday party or a doctor's appointment or school." And I love that life, honestly. So there were parts of playing this character that I'm kind of familiar with. I mean, Jack Stapleton is a Tom Cruise, a Brad Pitt, a George Clooney, or a Chris Hemsworth, and I'm certainly not that. I'm a famous celebrity in some circles. Like at Comic-Con, people know who I am. But I can also travel to New Zealand, where I just got back from, and go for a walk. So leaning into that, the "famous celebrity" part of Jack Stapleton's life, was difficult to do at times. But for me, what was important is the true Jack Stapleton. That was the part of the iceberg that was underneath the surface.
When approaching this character, I always think about the audience. I want to service the audience, no doubt, but I also feel there's something cathartic about just trying to be as authentic as possible on camera, which is ironic. It sounds like a juxtaposition. I want to authentically say these lines I didn't write and wear these clothes I don't own. But I feel like it's a chance for me to explore a different life. I grew up in San Antonio, pretty simple. I never thought I'd be able to be on TV or [in] movies or streaming and travel the world. I would do that through watching TV shows and movies and reading books. Being able to be a part of that verse of storytelling is really exciting. All I can do is my best, and however it's received is how it's received.
How did preparing for this role differ from your previous roles? Did the fact that you are playing an actor make it easier or harder in some ways?
That was actually the hardest part. I did admittedly go back and watch on YouTube Tom Cruise interviews and behind the scenes and Chris Hemsworth, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, and Will Smith—all these megastars. Even stuff with Justin Timberlake. … Luckily, for a lot of my career, I was in the pilot of Gilmore Girls, and I did five seasons, but I didn't get recognized on the street until season 2 or 3. You know, there wasn't like, "Oh my God, Steve!" People were like, "Oh, you look like that guy on that show." I had a very gradual introduction (thank God) to what celebrity means or would mean for me, so diving into the role of somebody who can't walk outside their house or has stalkers was difficult to think about. I'm 44 now, and I'll admit, when I was 17, 18, 19, I was like, "I hope someday I'm on all the buses and all the magazines." And now I'm thinking, "Thank God the universe didn't send me that way because it's uncomfortable."
There's a moment in the film when Hannah literally flips Jack onto his back. Were you actually involved in the filming of that scene?
I was. Leighton's awesome, and she's fit, and she's up for whatever. She did some stunts and some sequences in the movie that I was like, "Wow. I don't think I've ever had to do that." I actually broke my leg during the filming of the movie, and that sequence was shot after my leg had kind of healed up, so there were certain things that the safety and stunt coordinator wouldn't allow me to do, but we were there. It is really me lying in the snow. She didn't flip me on my back. Thank God, 'cause that looks painful.
I had a stuntman, and she had a stuntwoman. And they were badass and doing it in the snow. It was so cold. Supernatural was shot in Vancouver for 15 years, and I was like, "Oh, Canada, it gets cold." Calgary is a different kind of cold. It is a different level of "Oh, I'm not just a little chilly. I'm frozen." I did as much of it as I could, as was responsible to do. That's above my pay grade. I've heard somewhere that Tom Cruise… The side-of-the-plane thing in Mission: Impossible … the stunt coordinator was like, "No, you can't actually do it." And apparently, he fired him and hired a new stunt coordinator who said yes. I'm not at that level. I'm grateful that they were looking out for my safety.
I loved all the fish-out-of-water moments with Hannah and Jack, especially coming to meet his family. Was there a favorite moment of that with you and Meester?
They're all so fun. I think my favorite of the bunch was … when we all sat down at dinner together, and we're both trying to tease each other and probe each other in a way that the family would not recognize as odd and then going to sleep in my childhood bedroom after that. It's a weird thing as an actor—especially an actor playing an actor who apparently is a great actor—where you're like, "Well, I think I know how a great actor would lie," but you also want to give a window into the audience of like, "Hey, if an actor is going to lie, they're going to say, 'No, I didn't do that.' But if an actor playing an actor's gonna lie, I'd be like, 'Nah, I didn't do that.'" You have to find that Goldilocks place of not being too obvious but also not being such a good actor in the movie lying that the audience doesn't get a little Easter egg.
Do you have any favorite holiday films that you love and revisit with your family every year?
Home Alone for sure. I think I am roughly the same age as Macaulay Culkin, so the idea of being left alone and getting rid of the bad guys with ingenuity and MacGyver your way into little booby traps, that still has a lot of nostalgia for me. I also love Christmas Vacation. It's such a staple in my family. Those are two we watch every Christmas-holiday season. And then I don't watch every scene of this with our children, but Love Actually. There are a few storylines that you don't want your 6-year-old watching. But those three, for sure. I love Elf. I love How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
Are you planning to watch this film with your kids?
My wife and I have seen it because we're producers and were involved in the editing and whatnot. We have a 14-year-old boy, a 12-year-old boy, and a 9-year-old girl. The 12-year-old boy is in the movie. He plays young Jack Stapleton with the dinosaurs. So he saw a little bit of it 'cause he had to do ADR, but we haven't shown him the whole movie yet. I think my wife has something planned, like pizza night at the house for reveal day.
It's a real family affair. Are the other kids jealous that he got to be in it?
My 14-year-old son, Tom, he's mortified that his dad is a public figure. We'll be out somewhere at a concert or something, and people will come up and ask for a picture, and I'm like, "Sure, just make sure my son's not there." We'll put our arms around each other and take a picture, like "Thank you," "Nice to meet you," yada yada. When they walk away, I'm like, "Tom? Tom?" And he's like 100 feet away. He's just not into it. We went to the ACL Festival, the Muse Festival, and we offered to buy him an upgraded ticket so he could hang out with us. He's like, "Can I just get a normal ticket and be with my buddies?" And then Odette, who's 9 now, she's very much a performer, but she wasn't really jealous. I think she still thinks that we're all non-player characters in her world. So she's singing and dancing at home, and she's a little performer, actress on her own. She's pretty good, but she was just like, "Okay, cool."
Jessica Baker has 16 years of experience in the digital editorial fashion and entertainment space. She is currently the Executive Director, Entertainment at Who What Wear where she ideates, books, writes, and edits celebrity and entertainment features.