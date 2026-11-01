OPI is one of the most iconic nail brands on the market, with heavy-hitters like Bubble Bath ($12), the prettiest sheer pink, and Funny Bunny ($12), a soft, creamy white. FYI: the brand recently combined the two into one bottle—OPI'm a Bubble Bunny ($12), but I digress. I have at least 15 OPI nail colors in my personal collection, but I'm making room for more, because the brand just quietly re-released seven iconic nail colors from the '90s and early-2000s. I'm talking about stunning shades I haven't seen in over 10, 15, or 20 years. It's enough to make my millennial heart swell with nostalgia. Ahead, see the seven returning (and TK new) shades, which are part of OPI's Most Requested Collection.
OPI's Most-Requested Collection
The Re-Released Nail Colors
OPI
Every Month Is Oktoberfest
This vampy purple was originally released in 2012. It's back and bolder than ever.
OPI
Lincoln Park at Midnight
OPI's Lincoln Park After Dark is an iconic shade of black-purple. This is its shimmery counterpart, which was released in 2006. It's an obvious add-to-cart.
OPI
It’s All Greek to Me
I used to have this nail color in my Caboodle (yeah, let that sink in). The fuchsia shade contains a hint of gold-flecked sparkle for true Greek-goddess energy. It was released in 2004; I couldn't be happier to have it back on my fingertips.
OPI
Mod About You Pastel
Released in 2008, this is the "milkier sister" to the iconic Mod About You ($12).
OPI
Route Beer Float
This "fizzy" mix of rich caramel brown and soft vanilla cream was originally released back in 1997. Now, it's officially back, and right in time for fall.
OPI
Vampire State Building
This iconic burgundy nail polish was released in the year 2000, and was "rarely seen since." Even though it's almost 30 years old, it feels more relevant than ever.
OPI
Vodka & Caviar
This, dear reader, is the shade I plan on wearing throughout the entire holiday season and beyond. Vodka & Caviar is the expensive crimson shade that looks like it's straight out of Sex & the City, in the best way. It's 2007 all over again.
The New Nail Colors
OPI
Berlin There, Doin’ That
The brand describes Berlin There, Doin’ That as "sleek, unbothered, and versatile."
OPI
Throw Me a Wink
This blushy pink has some serious icon energy.
OPI
Suzi Take a Vow
Inspired by the iconic Baby Take a Vow ($12), this nail polish is just peachy.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.