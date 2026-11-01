OPI Just Quietly Reissued 7 Iconic Nail Colors From the '90s and Early-2000s

Be still, my millennial heart.

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OPI Most Requested Nail Collection
(Image credit: Getty Images; OPI)
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OPI is one of the most iconic nail brands on the market, with heavy-hitters like Bubble Bath ($12), the prettiest sheer pink, and Funny Bunny ($12), a soft, creamy white. FYI: the brand recently combined the two into one bottle—OPI'm a Bubble Bunny ($12), but I digress. I have at least 15 OPI nail colors in my personal collection, but I'm making room for more, because the brand just quietly re-released seven iconic nail colors from the '90s and early-2000s. I'm talking about stunning shades I haven't seen in over 10, 15, or 20 years. It's enough to make my millennial heart swell with nostalgia. Ahead, see the seven returning (and TK new) shades, which are part of OPI's Most Requested Collection.

OPI's Most-Requested Collection

The Re-Released Nail Colors

The New Nail Colors

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Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.