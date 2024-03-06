6 Elegant Nail Colours That Will Never Go Out of Style

You might think you're a good decision-maker, but when faced with a salon nail wheel, even the most of decisive of us can be thrown into a state of panic and hesitation. Bright pink or baby pink? Milk nails or chocolate nails? When faced with such an abundance of shades you realise that there really is such thing as too much choice—and we all know that post manicure regret is real.

Choosing a nail colour might not be the hardest decision we ever have to make, but there certainly is a lot to consider. Which shade of pink will suit your skin tone? Do darker colours look better on long or short nails? What occasions and outfits do you have planned and do you want your nails to match or clash?

While bold and bright nail art designs are always trending, if you're feeling indecisive then it's always advisable to play it safe. Soft, muted, elegant nail colours are far less likely to trigger regret and much more likely to complement your skin tone, nail length, and outfit choices.

If you're feeling indecisive ahead of your next manicure appointment, here are six elegant nail colours that always look good.

1. Pistachio Green

Green might not seem like an obvious choice, but if you do want to try something a little different—without opting for a bright or neon shade—this soft and muted hue suits and flatters all skin tones.

Barry M Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint in Pistachio £4 SHOP NOW Expect an ultra-pigmented pistachio green with a high shine finish in just one coat.

Nailberry Minty Fresh Oxygenated Nail Lacquer £17 SHOP NOW If you do fancy experimenting with nail art, this cool-toned green pairs beautifully with pink or lilac.

Sephora Collection Sephora Collection Nail Polish in Fresh Mint £5 SHOP NOW When you want to embrace colour without anything too bright, this soft minty green is the perfect option.

2. Blush Pink

Bright, bold pink shades are certainly not for everyone. Try a sheer blush pink instead—it brings the same playful energy, without the intensity.

Mylee 5-In-1 Builder Gel Light Pink £13 SHOP NOW Ask any nail tech or manicurist and they'll tell you that this elegant pink gel polish is a staple in their kit.

Nailberry Pink Guava Oxygenated Nail Lacquer £17 SHOP NOW While this shade is a little brighter, its sheer formula keeps it looking subtle and sophisticated.

essie Gel Couture Long Lasting High Shine Gel Nail Polish - 484 Matter of Fiction £10 SHOP NOW A soft, muted pink, this shade is perfect for spring.

3. Sheer Pink

Elegant and understated barely-there nail colours are having a major moment right now. Think, my nails but better—a clean and shiny sheer pink is the ultimate classic nail shade, and it looks good on everyone.

essie Nail Polish - 13 Mademoiselle £8 SHOP NOW This sheer translucent pink looks elegant both when worn alone and as a base for nail art designs.

OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener Treatment in Bubble Bath £22 SHOP NOW This always-sold-out nail polish is a favourite of celebrity manicurist, Harriet Westmoreland.

Mylee 5-In-1 Builder Gel in Laid Bare £13 SHOP NOW Not only does this builder gel make nails look like a healthier version of themselves, but it actually helps to strengthen them in the process.

4. Deep Red

If you do gravitate towards darker, bolder shades, a deep, dark red always looks elegant. Sitting somewhere between a classic red and a true black, this is another suits-all shade that works all year round.

Butter LONDON UK Patent Shine 10x Nail Lacquer in Afters £15 SHOP NOW This deep red is a more elegant and low-key alternative to a true crimson.

CHANEL Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in 155 Rouge Noir £25 SHOP NOW There's a reason why this polish has cult classic status, it looks good on everyone.

OPI Got the Blues for Red £18 SHOP NOW When you want something dark but not quite black, reach for this.

5. Chocolate Brown

Brown is a truly versatile neutral, and while you can experiment with shades ranging from sand and taupe to deep mahogany, chocolate brown nails are majorly on trend right now. The key is in finding the perfect molten, milky hue.

nails inc. Keep It Tonal Nail Polish Set £22 SHOP NOW Everything you need to embrace the chocolate nails trend.

essie Nail Polish in 497 Clothing Optional £8 SHOP NOW With a soft pink-brown hue, this shade is elegant and sophisticated.

Nailberry L'oxygene Nail Lacquer Taupe La £17 SHOP NOW This formula is pigmented and high shine, resulting in a molten chocolate effect.

6. Off White

True white nails can look harsh and garish, and don't really work with either cool or warm undertones, but with a soft off-white—think oat milk nails—you really can't go wrong.

DIOR White Dior Vernis Gel Nail Polish £27 SHOP NOW This warm-toned white is a staple, not just for all-over colour, but for French tips and nail art too.

Manucurist Manucurist Green Flash Varnish Milky White £19 SHOP NOW This is exactly the kind of off-white shade we want on both our fingers and our toes.