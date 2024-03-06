6 Elegant Nail Colours That Will Never Go Out of Style
You might think you're a good decision-maker, but when faced with a salon nail wheel, even the most of decisive of us can be thrown into a state of panic and hesitation. Bright pink or baby pink? Milk nails or chocolate nails? When faced with such an abundance of shades you realise that there really is such thing as too much choice—and we all know that post manicure regret is real.
Choosing a nail colour might not be the hardest decision we ever have to make, but there certainly is a lot to consider. Which shade of pink will suit your skin tone? Do darker colours look better on long or short nails? What occasions and outfits do you have planned and do you want your nails to match or clash?
While bold and bright nail art designs are always trending, if you're feeling indecisive then it's always advisable to play it safe. Soft, muted, elegant nail colours are far less likely to trigger regret and much more likely to complement your skin tone, nail length, and outfit choices.
If you're feeling indecisive ahead of your next manicure appointment, here are six elegant nail colours that always look good.
1. Pistachio Green
Green might not seem like an obvious choice, but if you do want to try something a little different—without opting for a bright or neon shade—this soft and muted hue suits and flatters all skin tones.
Shop the Look:
Expect an ultra-pigmented pistachio green with a high shine finish in just one coat.
If you do fancy experimenting with nail art, this cool-toned green pairs beautifully with pink or lilac.
When you want to embrace colour without anything too bright, this soft minty green is the perfect option.
2. Blush Pink
Bright, bold pink shades are certainly not for everyone. Try a sheer blush pink instead—it brings the same playful energy, without the intensity.
Shop the Look:
Ask any nail tech or manicurist and they'll tell you that this elegant pink gel polish is a staple in their kit.
While this shade is a little brighter, its sheer formula keeps it looking subtle and sophisticated.
A soft, muted pink, this shade is perfect for spring.
3. Sheer Pink
Elegant and understated barely-there nail colours are having a major moment right now. Think, my nails but better—a clean and shiny sheer pink is the ultimate classic nail shade, and it looks good on everyone.
Shop the Look:
This sheer translucent pink looks elegant both when worn alone and as a base for nail art designs.
This always-sold-out nail polish is a favourite of celebrity manicurist, Harriet Westmoreland.
Not only does this builder gel make nails look like a healthier version of themselves, but it actually helps to strengthen them in the process.
4. Deep Red
If you do gravitate towards darker, bolder shades, a deep, dark red always looks elegant. Sitting somewhere between a classic red and a true black, this is another suits-all shade that works all year round.
Shop the Look:
This deep red is a more elegant and low-key alternative to a true crimson.
There's a reason why this polish has cult classic status, it looks good on everyone.
5. Chocolate Brown
Brown is a truly versatile neutral, and while you can experiment with shades ranging from sand and taupe to deep mahogany, chocolate brown nails are majorly on trend right now. The key is in finding the perfect molten, milky hue.
Shop the Look:
With a soft pink-brown hue, this shade is elegant and sophisticated.
This formula is pigmented and high shine, resulting in a molten chocolate effect.
6. Off White
True white nails can look harsh and garish, and don't really work with either cool or warm undertones, but with a soft off-white—think oat milk nails—you really can't go wrong.
Shop the Look:
This warm-toned white is a staple, not just for all-over colour, but for French tips and nail art too.
This is exactly the kind of off-white shade we want on both our fingers and our toes.
This cool-toned shade contrasts especially well with warmer skin tones.
Grace Day is a beauty editor and content creator. She has over 10 years of beauty-industry experience, spanning editorial, retail, and e-commerce, which gives her a unique understanding into how people shop for their beauty routines.
While studying for a history degree (specialising in the history of beauty) and working as a beauty adviser in department stores, Grace started writing her own beauty blog in order to share the products she discovered while dealing with acne. After graduating, she moved to Beauty Bay as beauty editor and content manager. Grace is currently a beauty contributor to Who What Wear. She has also written for Hypebae and PopSugar and works as a brand consultant and copywriter.
