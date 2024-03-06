6 Elegant Nail Colours That Will Never Go Out of Style

By Grace Day
published

You might think you're a good decision-maker, but when faced with a salon nail wheel, even the most of decisive of us can be thrown into a state of panic and hesitation. Bright pink or baby pink? Milk nails or chocolate nails? When faced with such an abundance of shades you realise that there really is such thing as too much choice—and we all know that post manicure regret is real.

Elegant nail colours

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Choosing a nail colour might not be the hardest decision we ever have to make, but there certainly is a lot to consider. Which shade of pink will suit your skin tone? Do darker colours look better on long or short nails? What occasions and outfits do you have planned and do you want your nails to match or clash?

While bold and bright nail art designs are always trending, if you're feeling indecisive then it's always advisable to play it safe. Soft, muted, elegant nail colours are far less likely to trigger regret and much more likely to complement your skin tone, nail length, and outfit choices.

If you're feeling indecisive ahead of your next manicure appointment, here are six elegant nail colours that always look good.

1. Pistachio Green

ELEGANT NAIL COLOURS

(Image credit: @PARAGONNAILS)

Green might not seem like an obvious choice, but if you do want to try something a little different—without opting for a bright or neon shade—this soft and muted hue suits and flatters all skin tones.

Shop the Look:

Elegant nail colours
Barry M
Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint in Pistachio

Expect an ultra-pigmented pistachio green with a high shine finish in just one coat.

Minty Fresh Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
Nailberry
Minty Fresh Oxygenated Nail Lacquer

If you do fancy experimenting with nail art, this cool-toned green pairs beautifully with pink or lilac.

Elegant nail colours
Sephora Collection
Sephora Collection Nail Polish in Fresh Mint

When you want to embrace colour without anything too bright, this soft minty green is the perfect option.

2. Blush Pink

ELEGANT NAIL COLOURS

(Image credit: @FRANNFYNE)

Bright, bold pink shades are certainly not for everyone. Try a sheer blush pink instead—it brings the same playful energy, without the intensity.

Shop the Look:

Mylee 5-In-1 Builder Gel Light Pink
Mylee
5-In-1 Builder Gel Light Pink

Ask any nail tech or manicurist and they'll tell you that this elegant pink gel polish is a staple in their kit.

ELEGANT NAIL COLOURS
Nailberry
Pink Guava Oxygenated Nail Lacquer

While this shade is a little brighter, its sheer formula keeps it looking subtle and sophisticated.

ELEGANT NAIL COLOURS
essie
Gel Couture Long Lasting High Shine Gel Nail Polish - 484 Matter of Fiction

A soft, muted pink, this shade is perfect for spring.

3. Sheer Pink

Elegant nail colours

(Image credit: @HARRIETWESTMORELAND)

Elegant and understated barely-there nail colours are having a major moment right now. Think, my nails but better—a clean and shiny sheer pink is the ultimate classic nail shade, and it looks good on everyone.

Shop the Look:

ESSIE POLISH
essie
Nail Polish - 13 Mademoiselle

This sheer translucent pink looks elegant both when worn alone and as a base for nail art designs.

Opi Nail Envy - Nail Strengthener Treatment - Bubble Bath 15ml
OPI
Nail Envy Nail Strengthener Treatment in Bubble Bath

This always-sold-out nail polish is a favourite of celebrity manicurist, Harriet Westmoreland.

Mylee 5-In-1 Builder Gel - Laid Bare 15ml
Mylee
5-In-1 Builder Gel in Laid Bare

Not only does this builder gel make nails look like a healthier version of themselves, but it actually helps to strengthen them in the process.

4. Deep Red

ELEGANT NAIL COLOURS

(Image credit: @IRAMSHELTON)

If you do gravitate towards darker, bolder shades, a deep, dark red always looks elegant. Sitting somewhere between a classic red and a true black, this is another suits-all shade that works all year round.

Shop the Look:

Elegant nail colours
Butter LONDON UK
Patent Shine 10x Nail Lacquer in Afters

This deep red is a more elegant and low-key alternative to a true crimson.

Elegant nail colours
CHANEL
Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in 155 Rouge Noir

There's a reason why this polish has cult classic status, it looks good on everyone.

Got the Blues for Red
OPI
Got the Blues for Red

When you want something dark but not quite black, reach for this.

5. Chocolate Brown

ELEGANT NAIL COLOURS

(Image credit: @PAINTEDBYJOOLS)

Brown is a truly versatile neutral, and while you can experiment with shades ranging from sand and taupe to deep mahogany, chocolate brown nails are majorly on trend right now. The key is in finding the perfect molten, milky hue.

Shop the Look:

Nails Inc. Keep It Tonal Nail Polish Set 4 X 14ml
nails inc.
Keep It Tonal Nail Polish Set

Everything you need to embrace the chocolate nails trend.

Essie Nail Polish - 497 Clothing Optional 13.5ml
essie
Nail Polish in 497 Clothing Optional

With a soft pink-brown hue, this shade is elegant and sophisticated.

Nailberry L'oxygene Nail Lacquer Taupe La
Nailberry
L'oxygene Nail Lacquer Taupe La

This formula is pigmented and high shine, resulting in a molten chocolate effect.

6. Off White

ELEGANT NAIL COLOURS

(Image credit: @BAMBINAILSS)

True white nails can look harsh and garish, and don't really work with either cool or warm undertones, but with a soft off-white—think oat milk nails—you really can't go wrong.

Shop the Look:

Dior White Dior Vernis Gel Nail Polish | Harrods Uk
DIOR
White Dior Vernis Gel Nail Polish

This warm-toned white is a staple, not just for all-over colour, but for French tips and nail art too.

Manucurist Green Flash Varnish 15ml (various Shades)
Manucurist
Manucurist Green Flash Varnish Milky White

This is exactly the kind of off-white shade we want on both our fingers and our toes.

Almond Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
Nailberry
Almond Oxygenated Nail Lacquer

This cool-toned shade contrasts especially well with warmer skin tones.

