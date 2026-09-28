ICYMI, Sienna Spiro Just Cosigned the Unexpected Nail Detail Fall Brides Will Love

Spiro took the VMAs stage last night to perform a soulful rendition of "Great Expectation" from her debut studio album, Visitor, in a chain mail–esque silver gown and her signature hairstyle—a beehive bouffant and swooping side bangs. But when we weren't ogling her mesmerizing metallic dress, our attention was on her subtly sparkly nails that fall brides will be scrambling to save before their nail appointments.
"Sienna already had a beautiful soft French manicure, so we wanted the nails to feel soft and elevated with an unexpected edge," says celebrity manicurist Emi Kudo in a press release. The star, who has been known to flaunt variants of her signature French tips (recently, she wore a red-and-white combo fashioned by Dua Lipa's manicurist, Michelle Humphrey), kept things traditional on the surface with what celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik calls a peekaboo gem underneath. "We kept the classic French manicure as the foundation, adding a delicate shimmer and subtle crystal accents for a touch of sparkle that felt effortless but still special for the red carpet," Kudo adds.
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Bachik, longtime nail artist to Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez, has long called nail jewelry the next new thing in neutral nails, and this hidden style is the perfect solution for brides who want to keep things minimalist with unexpected sparkle. Under the nail is the last place someone would typically look for nail art, but when you flutter your fingers as you wave to your guests, clink a glass of champagne, or twirl your arms in the air on the dance floor, these tiny gems will be the perfect barely-there flash of light to complement your new bling.
To achieve the look, Kudo recommends starting with a strengthening base coat (she used OPI's GelColor Stay Strong Base Coat mixed with a drop of the lavender Hue Is the Artist?). She then painted a shimmery pink base with OPI's GelColor Intelli-Gel in Throw Me a Kiss and finished things off with a glossy topcoat. But the fun didn't stop there. Kudo used builder gel (OPI's GelEvate 4-in-1 Builder makes this super easy) to secure tiny crystals onto the undersides of Spiro's elongated tips, creating a "blink and you'll miss it" sparkle that flashed anytime she smoothed her hair or grabbed the microphone.
Keep scrolling to shop the exact products Kudo used to achieve this bridal-coded manicure, plus the regular polish for your at-home nail sessions and more.
Shop Products Inspired by Spiro's Bridal-Coded VMAs Nails
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.