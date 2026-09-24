Kylie Jenner Just Cosigned This Iconic Fall Nail Color for 2026, and TikTok Approves

Kylie Jenner has served up her fair share of save-worthy nail looks. In 2026, we've taken note of her '90s-inspired deep French and her "crystal candy" set. Sometimes, though, the simplest manicures are the most impactful, and that's the case with her latest one. Her nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, shared a selfie of Jenner sporting an iconic fall nail color.
Jenner was pictured in the gym, wearing a gray sports bra, black leggings, and a waist chain. As a beauty editor, I couldn't help but zero in on her manicure. I recognized the color immediately: OPI's Lincoln Park After Dark. The iconic black-purple polish looked striking on her long, square-tipped nails, especially set against the backdrop of her bedazzled phone case. It reminded me that it's high time to dust off my trusty bottle and get it on my nails ASAP.
OPI's Lincoln Park After Dark
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Lincoln Park After Dark
OPI launched Lincoln Park After Dark all the way back in 2005, which means it has an impressive 21-year history as fall's number one nail color. Originally, it debuted as part of the brand's Chicago Collection. "Lincoln Park After Dark is named after the Chicago park of the same name," Lia Smith, OPI North America brand education manager, previously told Who What Wear. "At night, some find the park has a beautiful, mysterious quality, and Lincoln Park After Dark fits that description."
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Since then, it's become one of OPI's best-selling shades. While it's relevant year-round, Smith said it peaks in popularity in the fall and winter months, and I can see why. The color is deep, rich, and moody—the perfect autumnal hue. (It's also the perfect nail polish to pair with a blackberry fragrance—another TikTok-approved trend that's happening in tandem.)
This isn't the first time Jenner has cosigned the iconic nail color. She was spotted wearing it in September 2024, pairing it with teal hair inspired by her 2014 King Kylie era. It seems like Jenner is as infatuated with the iconic nail color as I am.
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chanel
Le Vernis in Rouge Noir
Speaking of iconic nail colors, Chanel's Rouge Noir is an obvious choice.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.