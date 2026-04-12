Not Pastels—Fashion Insiders Are Wearing This Unexpected Nail Trend in April

Inky nails are trending, and we've rounded up our favourite looks below.

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A collage of people wearing inky black and navy manicures
(Image credit: @matejanova, @annabelrosendahl, @paintedbyjools)
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I love a pastel nail trend as much as the next person. In fact, when it comes to spring nail trends, I personally always gravitate towards baby blue or soft yellow shades. However, lately I've been spotting fashion insiders opting for what I would call a rather unexpected spring nail colour, and it's safe to say that I am obsessed with how chic it looks.

One look at Instagram and you'll notice the most stylish people wearing inky nails this April. As the name suggests, this trend features dark navy and black nail polish shades, with a super shiny, glossy finish.

Fashion creator Annabel Rosendahl taking a mirror selfie with an inky manicure

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

The result is an expensive-looking, "inky" manicure that makes your nails look so sophisticated. I'd never usually opt for darker colours in the spring and summer months, but this trend has fully convinced me to swap my pastels and milky nail shades for an inky hue this April. I mean, imagine just this manicure paired with an all-white outfit and some black kitten heels? So cool.

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Below I've rounded up all the inky nail inspiration you need, so keep on scrolling to see my favourite looks. I'll definitely be bookmarking this article so I can show my nail artist next time I'm at the salon.

Inky Nail Inspiration

A dark blue glossy manicure

(Image credit: @matejanova)

This inky blue shade currently lives rent-free in my head thanks to the glass-like finish.

A long, almond-shaped, glossy black manicure

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

You simply can't go wrong with an inky black polish.

A short square glossy black manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

This trend looks incredible on both short and long nails.

A short navy blue manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

If you don't want anything too dark, this navy hue is the perfect transitional shade.

This video had me booking in for an inky manicure immediately.

A woman wearing a checked shirt with a glossy black manicure

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

Just so stunning!

An almond-shaped glossy black manicure

(Image credit: @imarninails)

All the cool girls are wearing this manicure this spring.

The Best Products for Inky Nails

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Deputy Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.