Not Pastels—Fashion Insiders Are Wearing This Unexpected Nail Trend in April

I love a pastel nail trend as much as the next person. In fact, when it comes to spring nail trends, I personally always gravitate towards baby blue or soft yellow shades. However, lately I've been spotting fashion insiders opting for what I would call a rather unexpected spring nail colour, and it's safe to say that I am obsessed with how chic it looks.
One look at Instagram and you'll notice the most stylish people wearing inky nails this April. As the name suggests, this trend features dark navy and black nail polish shades, with a super shiny, glossy finish.
The result is an expensive-looking, "inky" manicure that makes your nails look so sophisticated. I'd never usually opt for darker colours in the spring and summer months, but this trend has fully convinced me to swap my pastels and milky nail shades for an inky hue this April. I mean, imagine just this manicure paired with an all-white outfit and some black kitten heels? So cool.
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Below I've rounded up all the inky nail inspiration you need, so keep on scrolling to see my favourite looks. I'll definitely be bookmarking this article so I can show my nail artist next time I'm at the salon.
Inky Nail Inspiration
This inky blue shade currently lives rent-free in my head thanks to the glass-like finish.
You simply can't go wrong with an inky black polish.
This trend looks incredible on both short and long nails.
If you don't want anything too dark, this navy hue is the perfect transitional shade.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.