I can't believe it's already November. Time is flying by, but here at Who What Wear UK, we are always one step ahead of the trends. As a beauty editor, I'm constantly talking to the latest experts in skin, hair, makeup, and nails, and last week I chatted with celebrity manicurist Ami Streets about all things November nail colours.
A new month means there's plenty of new nail trends to discover, from rich, earthy tones to unexpected pops of colour. Below, Streets breaks down the most sought-after shades for November, and I have to say, I think they are some of my favourite nail colours of all time.
Whether you're stuck on what to go for at your next appointment, or want some inspiration before doing an at-home manicure, I highly suggest you keep on scrolling for an expert's take on the biggest November nail shades.
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6 November Nail Colours, Recommended by an Expert
1. Deep Olive Green
My winter wardrobe is already full of olive green tones, and now I can't wait to match my outfits to my nails. "Deep olive green is one of those shades that feels effortlessly right for autumn and winter," says Streets. "Earthy, muted and beautifully rich, it takes inspiration from the changing landscape without feeling too obvious or predictable. I love how it sits somewhere between a neutral and a statement colour, making it surprisingly easy to wear with your everyday wardrobe. If you want something seasonal that feels a little different from the usual colour options, olive green is such a good choice."
Get the Look:
Manucurist
Khaki Nail Polish
KURE BAZAAR
Vert Manoir Nail Polish
OPI
Suzi First Lady of Nails Nail Polish
2. Mid-Tone Grey
If you want a true neutral, then why not try a mid-tone grey manicure? "A mid-tone grey is the perfect option for anyone who loves a neutral manicure but wants something a little more contemporary," Streets tells me. "Not quite light enough to feel summery and not as harsh as black, it has that cool, understated quality that works so well during the colder months. I love how chic and modern grey can look; it’s also incredibly versatile, working beautifully alongside black, cream, denim and deeper autumnal tones. If you’re looking for a neutral that feels current without being too trend-led, this is definitely one to try."
Get the Look:
H&M
Into the Night Nail Polish
Manucurist
Clay Nail Polish
Essie
Chinchilly Nail Varnish
3. Chocolate Brown
Brown nails are a classic choice that never goes out of style. "Chocolate brown has been an absolute hit with so many of my clients over the past few weeks, and I really don’t see this one going anywhere just yet," Street adds. "Rich, glossy browns feel made for November, bringing warmth and depth to a manicure as the weather gets colder. Whether you prefer a deep espresso shade or something a little more milky and cocoa-toned, brown is such a wearable alternative to black and a beautiful neutral for this time of year. I also think this trend has plenty of staying power and will continue well into next season."
Get the Look:
Essie
Sheer Fantasy Gel-Like Nail Polish
H&M
Roasted Cocoa Nail Polish
Manucurist
Clove Nail Polish
4. Chartreuse
If you're after something a bit brighter, I am loving this chartreuse manicure trend. "For anyone wanting a little pop of colour, chartreuse is such a fun option to consider this November," Streets says. "Sitting somewhere between acid yellow and vibrant green, it brings a fresh, unexpected twist to the darker shades we tend to gravitate towards at this time of year. We’ve seen this punchy colour make its mark on the catwalks and in accessories, and I love how easily that fashion influence can translate into nails. It might not be the most obvious winter shade, but that’s exactly what makes it exciting. Wear it as a glossy full set for maximum impact or try it as a French tip if you want something a little more playful and understated."
Get the Look:
KURE BAZAAR
Pistache Nail Colour
Manucurist
Lime Nail Polish
OPI
Give Me Some Suga Cane Polish
5. Burgundy
"We couldn’t talk about November nails without a gorgeous deep red," Streets tells me, and I wholeheartedly agree. "Dark cherry and burgundy are perennial favourites for the colder months, and I think there’s something undeniably sexy about a rich, vampy red manicure. Deep, glossy and full of depth, these shades feel luxurious and look beautiful on both short, natural nails and longer shapes. Whether you lean towards a blackened cherry red or a classic wine-toned burgundy, it’s a winter classic for a reason."
Get the Look:
H&M
Bordeaux Nail Polish
Essie
Bordeaux Nail Polish
OPI
Malaga Wine Nail Polish
6. Milky Manicure
Lastly, we can't forget the milky mani. "There’s something so beautiful about a milky, sheer white manicure as we move into the colder months," says Streets. "Think soft, creamy whites with an almost translucent finish—understated, fresh and a little bit icy."
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.