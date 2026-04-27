If your Instagram feed is anything like mine, you’ll have spotted one neutral nail look popping up everywhere right now. Milky grey nails are taking over spring 2026 trends—and although they lean minimal, they’re anything but basic. A sheer, high-shine finish in a pale, creamy grey hue that sits somewhere between soft, easy-to-wear minimalism and cool, understated edge. It’s the modern evolution of the milky white nail trend—still clean, elegant, and glossy, but with a touch more depth and texture that feels cool and fun.
Versatile and universally flattering, milky grey nails offer a "your nails but better: finish, with just enough pigment to add definition and elevate the look. "I would describe it as a jelly grey," says nail artist Aimee Burns. "It gives just enough coverage to show the colour, but see-through enough to give that lush, juicy, jelly effect." It’s the kind of colour choice that works with everything—and with any skin tone and nail shape—making it perfect for those who want something polished without trying too hard.
What to ask for at the salon
"I have some amazing jelly colours from Bio Sculpture which are salon favourites amongst my clients," says Burns. "We’ve recently been ordering a lot of Korean products from KKookie. I think these jelly colours worked best in mid-tones of grey, lavender, and pink. We also custom-blend our own jelly colours in salon by mixing our chosen colour with top coat."
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"I think these colours can work on all skin tones—it’s just about knowing which shades best match the client," she adds. "But with them being a little sheer, I always think they look best on a short, groomed nail."
Milky Grey Nails Inspiration
Soft, sheer, and impossibly chic, milky grey nails are the understated update your neutral manicure needed. This is the perfect example; the glossy finish catches the light just right.
"We have all noticed a big influx of jelly nails in the salon," says Burns. "I think they’re popular because they have just enough coverage that they’re fresh and fun, but sheer enough that they’re low maintenance and lived in which is great for our busy clients."
Milky grey strikes the perfect balance between clean and contemporary, with a translucent wash of colour that feels fresh and elevated.
Although milky grey nails works for any nail shape and length, it looks particularly good with a short, subtly rounded tip and (crucial) clean, tidy cuticles.
Shop the Trend:
Margaret Dabbs London
Nail Strengthening Treatment in The King's Road
The perfect milky grey nail colour, no mixing required.
Mylee
TLC Nail Serum
Keep your nails strong and healthy with this repairing nail serum.
OPI
Infinite Shine Gel-Like Lacquer Nail Polish Gray It On Me
Like all OPI formulas, this is ultra-pigmented, long-wearing, and comes with the shine factor built in.
Nails.INC
Nail Polish in You Dessert Love
A touch more paler than the options above, but this off-white grey is an affordable and reliable option.
Nailberry
Fast Dry Gloss
A high shine finish is key to this look.
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Grace Day is a beauty editor and content creator. She has over 10 years of beauty-industry experience, spanning editorial, retail, and e-commerce, which gives her a unique understanding into how people shop for their beauty routines.
While studying for a history degree (specialising in the history of beauty) and working as a beauty adviser in department stores, Grace started writing her own beauty blog in order to share the products she discovered while dealing with acne. After graduating, she moved to Beauty Bay as beauty editor and content manager. Grace is currently a beauty contributor to Who What Wear. She has also written for Hypebae and PopSugar and works as a brand consultant and copywriter.