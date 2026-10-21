Tate McRae's Gilded Cursive Manicure Is the Chicest Nail Look I've Seen All Season

Blink, and you might miss it.

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Tate McRae on the Victoria&#039;s Secret red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

ICYMI, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show took place in Los Angeles earlier this week, and it had all sorts of surprises. Most notably, Kylie Jenner made her VS debut in the $50 million Fantasy Bra, and Tate McRae performed her new single "Housewife" on the runway. Angelic hair and makeup looks abounded. Big, bouncy blowouts! Long, fluttery lashes! Glowing skin! It was the aesthetic of my Pinterest-perusing dreams: early aughts nostalgia mixed with 2026 modernism.

As is often the case, the "blink and you might miss them" details brought me the most joy, and McRae's manicure was number one on my list. Between the red carpet camera flashes, I spotted her milky French manicure, but it wasn't until celebrity nail artist Analysse Hernandez posted an up-close look that I noticed the gilded cursive detail. Now, I'm convinced it's the chicest nail look I've seen all season.

Tate McRae's Gilded Calligraphy Manicure

Tate McRae&#039;s Victoria&#039;s Secret manicure.

(Image credit: @nailsbyanalysse)

McRae's almond-shaped milky French manicure is stunning on its own, but the gold cursive "angel" brings it to the next level. If I had to guess, I'd say this just ignited a new manicure trend, and I want in on it now.

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Tate McRae&#039;s calligraphy nails.

(Image credit: @nailsbyanalysse)

Hernandez posted a full product breakdown on Instagram. See every item ahead.

The Exact Products

Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.