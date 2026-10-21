ICYMI, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show took place in Los Angeles earlier this week, and it had all sorts of surprises. Most notably, Kylie Jenner made her VS debut in the $50 million Fantasy Bra, and Tate McRae performed her new single "Housewife" on the runway. Angelic hair and makeup looks abounded. Big, bouncy blowouts! Long, fluttery lashes! Glowing skin! It was the aesthetic of my Pinterest-perusing dreams: early aughts nostalgia mixed with 2026 modernism.
As is often the case, the "blink and you might miss them" details brought me the most joy, and McRae's manicure was number one on my list. Between the red carpet camera flashes, I spotted her milky French manicure, but it wasn't until celebrity nail artist Analysse Hernandez posted an up-close look that I noticed the gilded cursive detail. Now, I'm convinced it's the chicest nail look I've seen all season.
Tate McRae's Gilded Calligraphy Manicure
McRae's almond-shaped milky French manicure is stunning on its own, but the gold cursive "angel" brings it to the next level. If I had to guess, I'd say this just ignited a new manicure trend, and I want in on it now.
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Hernandez posted a full product breakdown on Instagram. See every item ahead.
The Exact Products
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Bubble Bath
Hernandez created the long almond shape using OPI's Gelevate Soft-Gel Almond Tips ($33). She cut and shaped them to her desired length. Then she applied one coat of OPI's iconic Bubble Bath—sheer pale pink—all over the nails.
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Bare My Soul
Next, Hernandez applied one coat of Bare My Soul for a "natural flush base."
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Funny Bunny
Lastly, she used OPI's Funny Bunny, a milky white, to create the French tips. As the pièce de résistance, she added the gold-chrome "angel." While I don't think I'll attempt gold chrome at home, I will happily re-create the look with nail stickers. I found these on Etsy, and I think they have a similar look.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.