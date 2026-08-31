Neutral Nails Aren't Going Anywhere—9 Designs I'm Saving for Autumn

At the start of autumn, lots of my friends tend to swap out their summer nail trends for rich, deep nail colours, from burgundy to navy blue and even forest green. And as much as I love these autumnal nail shades, as someone who often gravitates towards sheer pink polishes and milky nails in the summer months, I still find myself wanting a neutral manicure come September.
Perhaps it's because these colours pair best with my relatively neutral autumn wardrobe, or perhaps it's because I know I could never tire of the timeless shades. Either way, there's something about a neutral nail design that always appeals to me. So, now that the new season is well and truly on its way, I thought it was about time I did some research into stylish neutral autumn nail ideas.
Luckily, I follow some of the best nail artists on social media, and after a quick look on Instagram, I was practically spoilt for choice. Below, I've rounded up my edit of the best neutral autumn nail ideas to try this season, and they are not to be missed. Keep on scrolling for all the inspo...
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9 Neutral Nail Ideas to Try This Autumn
1. Cashew Milk
The minute I saw this "cashew milk" manicure on Instagram, I knew it would be huge next season. The ever-so-slightly deeper milky hue is the autumn equivalent of the creamy nail trend that's been everywhere this summer.
Get the Look:
OPI
Coconuts Over Opi Nail Polish
In my opinion, this OPI polish looks like the perfect match.
2. Toffee Glaze
Neutral doesn't mean boring. Take these "toffee glaze" nails. The neutral base and chrome finish make for a super chic yet statement manicure.
Get the Look:
Manucurist
Cosmic Rose Nail Polish
Get a chrome-like effect at home thanks to Manucurist.
3. Cloudy Grey
Match your nails to the weather with this striking grey shade. I can't wait to pair this nail polish with all my knits this autumn.
Get the Look:
Manucurist
Mist Grey Nail Polish
Seriously, Manucurist has some of the best shades on the market.
4. Glass Nails
Glass nails are a timeless look that works all year round. The high-shine finish always looks polished, no matter what the season.
Get the Look:
OPI
Mirror Shine Top Coat
This OPI top coat is one of my favourites for a super glossy, glass-like effect.
5. Chestnut Tones
How stunning is this chestnut shade? I don't know about you, but it's giving me all of the autumn vibes.
Get the Look:
Manucurist
Chestnut Nail Polish
Apply two coats of this for the perfect autumn mani.
6. Vanilla Cloud
Ok, I think I've found my September manicure of choice. Subtle, chic and oh-so-sophisticated, these "vanilla cloud" nails will earn you so many compliments.
Get the Look:
Dior
Vernis 108 Muguet
A very chic option from Dior.
7. Chocolate Brown
You can't go wrong with a rich, deep, chocolatey brown hue at this time of year.
Get the Look:
Essie
Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish All Checked Out
This gel-like polish will deliver a salon-worthy manicure in seconds.
8. Naked Nails
The naked nail trend is everywhere at the moment. The key to this look is shaping your nails and caring for your cuticles before applying a sheer or natural-looking nail polish.
Get the Look:
L'Occitane
Nail & Cuticle Oil
I love keeping my cuticles hydrated with this oil from L'Occitane.
9. True Nude
Neutral nail lovers will know you can always rely on a true nude nail polish for the most elegant of manicures.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.