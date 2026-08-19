Anne Hathaway Wore This $18 Sheer Pink Nail Polish While Filming The Devil Wears Prada 2

New sophisticated color, secured.

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Anne Hathaway.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I've been on a quest to find the best shade of chic, glossy, and sophisticated light-pink nail polish for years. Throughout this time, I've tested countless shades. So far, my favorite ones are as follows: Essie's Ballet Slippers ($10), classic; OPI's Bubble Bath ($12), an icon; Chanel's Ballerina ($34), my number one designer pick.

Well, it seems like I have a new one to try, and it's all thanks to Anne Hathaway. No, really. Her personal nail artist, celebrity manicurist Gina Eppolito, shared the exact shade she used to create Hathaway's high-fashion manicures and pedicures while filming The Devil Wears Prada 2. Hint: It's an $18 nail polish from an underrated, editor-favorite nail brand. Keep scrolling to see the exact one.

Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs.

(Image credit: @annehathaway)

Here's a photo Hathaway previously shared from the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2, captioning it, "Andy Sachs 2025." Look closely to see her light-pink manicure.

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Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.