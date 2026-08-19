I've been on a quest to find the best shade of chic, glossy, and sophisticated light-pink nail polish for years. Throughout this time, I've tested countless shades. So far, my favorite ones are as follows: Essie's Ballet Slippers ($10), classic; OPI's Bubble Bath ($12), an icon; Chanel's Ballerina ($34), my number one designer pick.
Well, it seems like I have a new one to try, and it's all thanks to Anne Hathaway. No, really. Her personal nail artist, celebrity manicurist Gina Eppolito, shared the exact shade she used to create Hathaway's high-fashion manicures and pedicures while filming The Devil Wears Prada 2. Hint: It's an $18 nail polish from an underrated, editor-favorite nail brand. Keep scrolling to see the exact one.
Here's a photo Hathaway previously shared from the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2, captioning it, "Andy Sachs 2025." Look closely to see her light-pink manicure.
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JinSoon's Pixie Nail Polish
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Pixie
Here it is—JinSoon's Pixie Nail Polish. This brand was created by celebrity manicurist Jin Soon Choi, whose high-profile clients include Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz, and Bella Hadid. The brand is known for its chic selection of sophisticated and on-trend shades, and Pixie is no exception.
Eppolito says the shade is Prada-proof. "I used this for Anne Hathaway during the filming of The Devil Wears Prada 2," she said in a press release. "We did biweekly manicures and pedicures, and it resulted in growth only, no chipping." The barely-there pink is sheer, glossy, and expensive looking—perfect for the fictional Andy Sachs and her high-fashion editorship at Runway magazine.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.