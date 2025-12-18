This Nail Polish Has Totally Saved My Nails After Months of Back-to-Back Gel Manicures

If there's one nail trend that is dominating more than anything else at the moment, it's natural, healthy-looking nails. While I'm a huge fan of this understated, minimalist manicure vibe, as someone who used to have back-to-back gel nail appointments, I've found this trend hard to recreate at home. My natural nails are weak and brittle, and because they don't look the best, it only makes me want to get gels more. However, I recently discovered this £16 nail polish, and it's truly changed the game.

If you have weak nails like me, but want that chic, shiny finish that's all over Instagram, you need to know about the Manucurist Active Shine nail polish. We've written lots about Manucurist polishes, from the popular Hollyhock nail shade to the elegant mocha nail polish. Still, today I'm here to talk about my new all-time favourite product from the brand, Active Shine.

Both experts and editors love this polish for the salon-worthy finish that it gives. I like to think of it as a skincare-makeup hybrid for your nails, and it's probably one of the best investments I've made during my nail health journey. Below, I've shared everything I want you to know about this product, so keep scrolling for your best nails yet.

What Is Manucurist Active Shine?

So, what makes this polish so great? As mentioned, it's essentially like skincare for your nails, featuring a blend of beetroot extract, hexanal and AHAs, all working together to repair and strengthen nails. Not only that, but it also acts in the same way as a glowy skin tint, adding a gorgeous, sheer, illuminated finish, to make your nails look healthy, plump and glowy. If you're taking a break from gels and want something to revive dull nails, or you're simply trying to prolong the weeks between appointments, a few coats of this will work wonders.

How to Use Manucurist Active Shine

Whilst this polish looks incredible on natural nails (it's my favourite way to wear it), a little trick I've learnt is that it's also great for prolonging the time between manicures. If I am getting my nails done these days, I always opt for a neutral BIAB manicure. When it starts to grow out or look a little worse for wear, I apply a few coats of this to bring my mani back to life.

What's great about this polish is that you can also layer it depending on your desired finish. One coat adds subtle shimmer to the nails, whilst two or three coats make it look as if you've spent hours in the salon.

