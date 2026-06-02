Take It From a Beauty Editor—These Are the 7 Nail Ideas to Screenshot This June

Summer is here, and your manicure is about to get a whole lot more fun...

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A collage of June nail ideas, including turquoise French tips, milky glass nails and blue chrome nails
(Image credit: @bambinailss, @harrietwestmoreland, @matejanova)
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How is it June already? This year is flying by, but I can't say I'm not excited about the arrival of summer. Whilst I tend to play it safe with both my fashion and beauty choices in the winter months, summer is where I really come alive. Especially when it comes to nail trends. Even during last week's heatwave, I spent a lot of my time on Instagram and Pinterest, looking for the best June nail ideas for 2026. Not to toot my own horn, but I think I've found the best manicure designs of the entire month, courtesy of top celebs and expert nail artists.

It seems that June is the time to experiment and have lots of fun with nail colours, nail art, nail shapes and more. Even the celebs are thinking outside the box and ditching their usual milky nail shades for eye-catching designs. That's not to say that milky nails are over, though. As you'll see below, whether you're into bright and bold manicures or subtle, neutral, everyday designs, there's something for everyone this June. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling for the best June nail ideas of 2026, straight from the desk of a beauty editor...

7 Best June Nail Ideas 2026

1. Mermaid Manicure

A close-up of a blue chrome manicure

(Image credit: @matejanova)

First up, the mermaid mani. How cool is this blue and pink chrome nail design? A super summery take on the classic chrome manicure, this gives me all of the holiday vibes. You'll definitely catch me with these nails poolside this season.

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2. Turquoise Tips

A picture of long, almond-shaped nails with turquoise French tips

(Image credit: @bambinailss)

Turquoise is taking over the fashion world right now, and it's definitely a nail trend to watch this June. To take your manicure to the next level, why not try these fun turquoise tips? Add brown polka dots like the picture above for extra style points.

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3. Mega Milky

A woman wearing a white T-shirt with a high-shine, milky manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

I meant it when I said milky manicures aren't going anywhere. However, this June, they're being taken up a notch. Alongside an opaque milky finish, you'll want to add a high-shine top coat, essentially combining the milky and glass nail trends in one.

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4. Jelly Nails

A close-up of a pink jelly manicure

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Jelly nails were all the rage last summer, and it appears that they are making a comeback this June. In fact, this pink jelly nail design is currently living rent-free in my head.

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5. Mismatched Manicure

Tracee Ellis Ross with a mismatched manicure

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

As soon as I spotted this cool, mismatched manicure on Tracee Ellis Ross, I knew it was about to be a huge trend this June.

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