Take It From a Beauty Editor—These Are the 7 Nail Ideas to Screenshot This June

How is it June already? This year is flying by, but I can't say I'm not excited about the arrival of summer. Whilst I tend to play it safe with both my fashion and beauty choices in the winter months, summer is where I really come alive. Especially when it comes to nail trends. Even during last week's heatwave, I spent a lot of my time on Instagram and Pinterest, looking for the best June nail ideas for 2026. Not to toot my own horn, but I think I've found the best manicure designs of the entire month, courtesy of top celebs and expert nail artists.
It seems that June is the time to experiment and have lots of fun with nail colours, nail art, nail shapes and more. Even the celebs are thinking outside the box and ditching their usual milky nail shades for eye-catching designs. That's not to say that milky nails are over, though. As you'll see below, whether you're into bright and bold manicures or subtle, neutral, everyday designs, there's something for everyone this June. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling for the best June nail ideas of 2026, straight from the desk of a beauty editor...
7 Best June Nail Ideas 2026
1. Mermaid Manicure
First up, the mermaid mani. How cool is this blue and pink chrome nail design? A super summery take on the classic chrome manicure, this gives me all of the holiday vibes. You'll definitely catch me with these nails poolside this season.
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Get the Look:
Essie
Nail Polish 14 Fiji
Start off with a pale pink base before going in with your chrome powder.
Manucurist
Blue Glazed Powder
This is the exact product that nail artist Mateja Novakovic used in order to get that pearlescent blue effect.
2. Turquoise Tips
Turquoise is taking over the fashion world right now, and it's definitely a nail trend to watch this June. To take your manicure to the next level, why not try these fun turquoise tips? Add brown polka dots like the picture above for extra style points.
Get the Look:
Manucurist
Riviera Nail Polish
Possibly the most perfect summer nail polish colour of all time.
H&M
Nail Polish Tidal Code
A stunning, super affordable option from H&M.
3. Mega Milky
I meant it when I said milky manicures aren't going anywhere. However, this June, they're being taken up a notch. Alongside an opaque milky finish, you'll want to add a high-shine top coat, essentially combining the milky and glass nail trends in one.
Get the Look:
Manucurist
Milky White Nail Polish
My go-to milky shade.
OPI
Mirror Shine Top Coat
Trust me, this top coat adds salon-worthy shine.
4. Jelly Nails
Jelly nails were all the rage last summer, and it appears that they are making a comeback this June. In fact, this pink jelly nail design is currently living rent-free in my head.
Get the Look:
Essie
Original Nail Art Studio Pink Jelly Gloss
Essie has created the ideal nail polish to recreate this trend at home.
Manucurist
Pink Sorbet Nail Polish
This is the exact polish used on the manicure above from Manucurist's brand-new jelly collection.
5. Mismatched Manicure
As soon as I spotted this cool, mismatched manicure on Tracee Ellis Ross, I knew it was about to be a huge trend this June.