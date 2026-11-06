It Girls Are Wearing These 5 Sunglasses Trends This Fall

If there's one accessory I'm willing to splurge on, it's a great pair of sunglasses. I've always considered eyewear to be one of the most important parts of an outfit, if not the most important. The right pair of frames can make even the simplest combination of jeans, a sweater, and flats feel infinitely more expensive. While I certainly appreciate a beautiful designer handbag or an investment-worthy pair of shoes, I've always had a particular weakness for luxury sunglasses. To me, they're the finishing touch I reach for every single day, regardless of the season.
Naturally, that means I pay close attention to what's happening in the eyewear space. Of course, timeless black sunglasses will never go out of style, but the newest arrivals for fall have me reconsidering what deserves a place in my rotation. Ahead, I'm breaking down the five luxury sunglasses trends that have caught my eye this season, along with the designer frames I think are actually worth the investment.
Tortoiseshell Sunglasses
There's something inherently chic about a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses. The warm, mottled finish feels a touch more interesting than classic black while being just as versatile. This season, I'm drawn to rich chocolate and amber tones that lend even the simplest frames a distinctly expensive feel.
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CELINE
Triomphe Mini Oval Sunglasses
JACQUES MARIE MAGE
Krasner Cat-Eye Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
CELINE
Triomphe Oval Sunglasses
Jimmy Choo
Eira Sunglasses
Saint Laurent
SL M156 Cat Eye Sunglasses
Wayfarer Sunglasses
Few silhouettes have stood the test of time quite like the Wayfarer. With their angular shape and effortless, grown-up appeal, the sunglasses never feel overly considered. This fall, designers are revisiting the classic with refined proportions and luxurious finishes.
Chanel
Square Sunglasses
Celine
Black Frame Sunglasses
TOM FORD
Haylay Square Sunglasses
DIOR
Petit CD Rectangular Sunglasses
Victoria Beckham
Square Sunglasses
Bug-Eyed Sunglasses
If there's one trend that makes a case for going big, it's bug-eyed sunglasses. Oversize, round, and just a little eccentric, these statement-making frames have a retro sensibility that feels relevant right now.
GUCCI
Oversized D-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
Chimi
Lilah Sunglasses
Prada
Round-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
Thistles
The Atlas Sunglasses
Gentle Monster x Maison Margiela
MM323 01
D-Frame Sunglasses
Consider D-frame sunglasses the sophisticated alternative to your everyday aviator frames. Defined by their structured silhouette and subtly curved edges, they strike the perfect balance between classic and contemporary.
TOM FORD
Bronson Acetate Pilot Sunglasses
Chloé
Izia D-Frame Recycled-Acetate Sunglasses
Bottega Veneta
Shield Acetate Sunglasses
CELINE
Pilot Sunglasses
LOEWE
Slim Pilot Sunglasses
Soft-Rectangle Sunglasses
Not quite square, not quite oval, soft-rectangular sunglasses occupy that sweet spot between sharp tailoring and understated elegance. Their gently rounded corners lend a subtle softness to an otherwise structured silhouette, making them one of the most wearable eyewear trends of the season. Think minimalist, refined, low-key, and wearable.
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.