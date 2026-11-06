For Kris Brock, fashion has always been about more than clothes. It is about creating a world, one with its own distinct sensibility, romanticism, and point of view. It was this instinct that first put him on the fashion map with Brock Collection, the award-winning womenswear label he co-founded with Laura Vassar. Known for its feminine aesthetic and intricate craftsmanship, the brand quickly established a signature that resonated with women and the fashion industry alike. Now, after years spent exploring new creative avenues, he is returning to womenswear with his namesake label, Brock.
It is a new chapter for the designer, who took a step back from the fashion cycle and returns seeing the industry through a different lens. "It wasn't planned," Brock says of the new venture. "For five years, I consulted for other brands, collaborated across categories, restored a historic home, and grew my family, and that distance let me see fashion whole for the first time." With that perspective came a realization: he missed making clothes for women. But this time, he wanted to approach the business differently. "I didn't want to start another luxury brand. I wanted pieces she can't live without, made with real care, in a world that feels every bit as luxurious but is far more approachable."
Launching with its Resort 2027 and Spring 2027 collections, Brock explores the balance between romance and ease. "Brock is a balance: an ultra-feminine, seductive sensibility grounded by something more rural and utilitarian," Brock explains. "She has grace and sophistication, but there's grit to her. She'll throw a weathered field jacket over lace and silk and get on with her day." Faded archival florals, generous volumes, and cinched waists meet exposed boning and contrasting grosgrain details. "The seduction is in what's revealed," he says, describing the interplay between hidden structure and almost undone elements of the finished garment on top.
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The Resort 2027 collection began with an exploration of volume and proportion. Brock was drawn to fabrics that feel as though they have already been lived in, from crinkled taffetas with chiné prints to lightweight cotton gauze layered against lace. Delicate lingerie-inspired pieces were layered against fluid dresses and feminine separates, lending a nuanced quality to traditionally romantic silhouettes. Relaxed knitwear and oversized outerwear introduce a more utilitarian counterpoint, reflecting the designer's Texas roots.
One piece that captures the spirit particularly well is the Delphine dress. Brock's interpretation of the classic bias-cut slip, it features wider straps gathered in sections, while exposed scalloped edges connect the lace bodice to the gauze skirt at the back, which is shirred to create volume. "To me, it's the perfect balance," Brock says. "A dress you'd happily reach for often, but one you could just as easily dress up for a night out."
That versatility is central to his vision of the modern woman's wardrobe. Rather than designing for a single occasion or an idealized version of femininity, Brock is interested in how women actually live and dress. "She's looking for pieces that check multiple boxes, clothes that move with her through a full day and from one role to the next," he says. "But most importantly, she wants to feel her absolute best in them."
Creatively, Brock has found a renewed appreciation for the creative process. "I've learned to take everything in: to listen, to slow down, and be present in the moment," he says. His greatest passion remains the method of bringing an idea to life. "What still excites me most is being in fittings, draping on the body, and watching sketches come to life," he says. "It's funny, I get so excited about the clothes, even though I can't wear them."
With most pieces priced under $1,000, Brock is conceived as design-driven luxury for everyday wear. For the designer, luxury is found in the details: the feel of a fabric, the way a garment fits, and the experience of discovering something that becomes part of someone's life. "My goal is for Brock to represent a new way of thinking about clothing: that something doesn't have to be luxury-priced to feel luxurious," he says.
The Resort 2027 collection launches exclusively on Brock and Moda Operandi. This will be followed by the Spring 2027 collection, which debuted during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. Looking ahead, the ambition is to build Brock into a world that extends beyond the clothes themselves, with plans to explore new categories and create more considered, experiential ways to shop. "That feeling lives in the fabric, the fit, and the experience around it," he shares, "from how you discover a piece to the moments it becomes part of."
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear. She oversees luxury and runway content, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte and Allure. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.