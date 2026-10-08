From Chic to Chicly Creepy: 17 Halloween Nail Designs You'll Actually Want to Try

What's a good costume without a matching mani?

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As a Halloween enthusiast, I'm no stranger to the amount of planning that's needed to fully celebrate the occasion. Every year, I end up dedicating more time than I'd like to admit figuring out which spooky movies I want to watch, how much candy I need to buy, what events are worth going to, and (most importantly) what costume I want to wear. Of course, it's not just about the costume.

To seal the deal, I also have to plan my hair, makeup, and nails. Sure, there are plenty of fall nail color trends popping off right now, but I'd argue that Halloween is the perfect excuse to get creative with your manicure. And if you've been on the hunt for some ideas to enhance your costume, you've come to the right place.

Ahead, find 17 undeniably chic but creepy designs that will complement any Halloween fit. And if you haven't figured out your costume yet, maybe these manis will give you the inspo you've been looking for.

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1. Spider Nails

haloween nail ideas 2026

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If you plan on channeling your inner Spider-Woman, these webbed nails are a no-brainer.

2. Gothic Nails

haloween nail ideas 2026

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Anyone planning on wearing a black costume can easily pair it with these edgy gothic nails,

3. Scream Nails

haloween nail ideas 2026

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These Scream-inspired nails are the perfect nod to the character for any horror movie lover.

4. Shimmery Ghosts

haloween nail ideas 2026

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This ghostly mani is the perfect balance of spooky and shimmery thanks to the cat eye finish.

5. Faux Broken Nails

haloween nail ideas 2026

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Try requesting this look to create the illusion of cracked nails.

6. Mummy Nails

haloween nail ideas 2026

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These mummies are incredibly cute but also subtle enough to let the fall-inspired off-white shade remain the focus.

7. Metallic Nails

haloween nail ideas 2026

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Metallic nails like these can go with just about any costume, but the cheetah print makes it especially great for animal costumes.

8. Pumpkin Nails

haloween nail ideas 2026

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For a low effort mani that's also playful, try these simplistic pumpkin nails.

9. Character Nails

haloween nail ideas 2026

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Can't decide one Halloween character to incorporate into your look? Try adding a few of your favorite across different nails.

10. Rainbow Spider Nails

haloween nail ideas 2026

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For spider-themed costumes that aren't meant to be Spider-Man-related, consider giving these rainbow spiders a try instead.

11. Pumpkin Nails

haloween nail ideas 2026

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You can never go wrong with pumpkin nails like these. They work for Halloween and fall in general.

12. Pattern Nails

haloween nail ideas 2026

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Putting different patterns across each nail is a low-effort way to keep any Halloween mani interesting.

13. Glitter Ghost Nails

haloween nail ideas 2026

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Anyone who loves glitter can appreciate these cute ghost nails.

14. Devil Nails

haloween nail ideas 2026

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These red tips work great for anyone eyeing a devil costume this Halloween,

15. Bloody Nails

haloween nail ideas 2026

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These bold red nails are another versatile option that can work with any costume.

16. Dark Glitter Nails

haloween nail ideas 2026

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If you want simplicity, try a simple black mani with glitter.

17. Multi-Patterned Nails

haloween nail ideas 2026

(Image credit: charlotteellennails)

Adding a single ghost to this manicure keeps the Halloween nod simple but still on theme,

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Sabrina Talbert
Sabrina Talbert
Assistant Beauty Editor

Sabrina Talbert is a New York-based journalist with six years of experience covering lifestyle and wellness for print and digital publications. She is currently the Assistant Beauty Editor at Who What Wear and has bylines in Women’s Health, Byrdie, NYLON, The Daily Front Row, and more. She’s passionate about covering topics related to haircare, skincare, and the latest happenings at the intersection of beauty and sports. When she’s not writing or testing products, you can catch her running and binge-watching F1 or boxing.