As a Halloween enthusiast, I'm no stranger to the amount of planning that's needed to fully celebrate the occasion. Every year, I end up dedicating more time than I'd like to admit figuring out which spooky movies I want to watch, how much candy I need to buy, what events are worth going to, and (most importantly) what costume I want to wear. Of course, it's not just about the costume.
To seal the deal, I also have to plan my hair, makeup, and nails. Sure, there are plenty of fall nail color trends popping off right now, but I'd argue that Halloween is the perfect excuse to get creative with your manicure. And if you've been on the hunt for some ideas to enhance your costume, you've come to the right place.
Ahead, find 17 undeniably chic but creepy designs that will complement any Halloween fit. And if you haven't figured out your costume yet, maybe these manis will give you the inspo you've been looking for.
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1. Spider Nails
If you plan on channeling your inner Spider-Woman, these webbed nails are a no-brainer.
2. Gothic Nails
Anyone planning on wearing a black costume can easily pair it with these edgy gothic nails,
3. Scream Nails
These Scream-inspired nails are the perfect nod to the character for any horror movie lover.
4. Shimmery Ghosts
This ghostly mani is the perfect balance of spooky and shimmery thanks to the cat eye finish.
5. Faux Broken Nails
Try requesting this look to create the illusion of cracked nails.
6. Mummy Nails
These mummies are incredibly cute but also subtle enough to let the fall-inspired off-white shade remain the focus.
7. Metallic Nails
Metallic nails like these can go with just about any costume, but the cheetah print makes it especially great for animal costumes.
8. Pumpkin Nails
For a low effort mani that's also playful, try these simplistic pumpkin nails.
9. Character Nails
Can't decide one Halloween character to incorporate into your look? Try adding a few of your favorite across different nails.
10. Rainbow Spider Nails
For spider-themed costumes that aren't meant to be Spider-Man-related, consider giving these rainbow spiders a try instead.
11. Pumpkin Nails
You can never go wrong with pumpkin nails like these. They work for Halloween and fall in general.
12. Pattern Nails
Putting different patterns across each nail is a low-effort way to keep any Halloween mani interesting.
13. Glitter Ghost Nails
Anyone who loves glitter can appreciate these cute ghost nails.
14. Devil Nails
These red tips work great for anyone eyeing a devil costume this Halloween,
15. Bloody Nails
These bold red nails are another versatile option that can work with any costume.
16. Dark Glitter Nails
If you want simplicity, try a simple black mani with glitter.
17. Multi-Patterned Nails
Adding a single ghost to this manicure keeps the Halloween nod simple but still on theme,
Sabrina Talbert is a New York-based journalist with six years of experience covering lifestyle and wellness for print and digital publications. She is currently the Assistant Beauty Editor at Who What Wear and has bylines in Women’s Health, Byrdie, NYLON, The Daily Front Row, and more. She’s passionate about covering topics related to haircare, skincare, and the latest happenings at the intersection of beauty and sports. When she’s not writing or testing products, you can catch her running and binge-watching F1 or boxing.