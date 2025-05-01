From London to Paris, These Are the Pedicure Colours Stylish People Will Wear on Their Toes in May

If there's one thing fashion and beauty lovers know, it's that May is the true start of pedicure season here in the UK. As the weather finally starts getting warmer, the sandals begin to come out, the tights (tentatively) come off and suddenly, what’s on your toes matters just as much as your monthly manicure (and if you need inspo for that, you can see some of the chicest spring nail trends we've spotted lately).

Monikh with red pedicure and mesh ballet flats

(Image credit: @monikh)

So what pedicure colours are we wearing in May? This month, I'm seeing a fresh wave of pedicure colour trends—equal parts polished and playful—that are dominating salons and Instagram grids alike. From the milky neutrals making a strong case for minimalist pedis to the punchy bright nail colours of (hello, picante pedicure) that scream summer, these are the pedicure shades you'll spot on every stylish pair of feet this month.

Whether you're booking in for a gel pedi or DIY-ing it with your favourite nail polish at home, scroll ahead for the May pedicure colours to have on your radar this month. To the salon!

May Pedicure Colours: 5 Chic Shades to Try

Lena Farl with red pedicure

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

1. Picante Red

Bright red pedicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

There is something about a bright, chilli red pedicure that ticks both the timeless and summery boxes at the same time—we're calling it the picante pedicure. A bright red suits everyone and is a great colour choice if you tend to get indecisive when you get into the salon chair. If you usually opt for red on your toes, going for a slightly warmer shade will help bring your pedicure into summer.

Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK.

