If there's one thing fashion and beauty lovers know, it's that May is the true start of pedicure season here in the UK. As the weather finally starts getting warmer, the sandals begin to come out, the tights (tentatively) come off and suddenly, what’s on your toes matters just as much as your monthly manicure (and if you need inspo for that, you can see some of the chicest spring nail trends we've spotted lately).

So what pedicure colours are we wearing in May? This month, I'm seeing a fresh wave of pedicure colour trends—equal parts polished and playful—that are dominating salons and Instagram grids alike. From the milky neutrals making a strong case for minimalist pedis to the punchy bright nail colours of (hello, picante pedicure) that scream summer, these are the pedicure shades you'll spot on every stylish pair of feet this month.



Whether you're booking in for a gel pedi or DIY-ing it with your favourite nail polish at home, scroll ahead for the May pedicure colours to have on your radar this month. To the salon!

May Pedicure Colours: 5 Chic Shades to Try

1. Picante Red

There is something about a bright, chilli red pedicure that ticks both the timeless and summery boxes at the same time—we're calling it the picante pedicure. A bright red suits everyone and is a great colour choice if you tend to get indecisive when you get into the salon chair. If you usually opt for red on your toes, going for a slightly warmer shade will help bring your pedicure into summer.

Shop The Trend:

CHANEL Le Vernis Nail Colour in Incendiaire £27 SHOP NOW

OPI Big Apple Red® Nail Polish £16 SHOP NOW

essie Nail Polish in Fifth Avenue £9 £9 SHOP NOW

2. Glossy Black

Hear me out: Black might not be the pedicure colour that immediately springs to mind when you think of May pedicure colours. But, if you're a nail minimalist (or wince at the idea of anything brighter than a neutral) then black is a chic choice. Much like black accessories such as shoes or bags, a black pedicure will go with anything you wear and won't detract from your outfit. Keep it looking expensive-looking by opting for a glossy top coat.

H&M Gel Colour Nail Polish in Bonfire Night £7 SHOP NOW

Essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish-Gel Top Coat £11 SHOP NOW

PLEASING Nail Polish in Inky Pearl £20 SHOP NOW

3. Pastel French

I'm seeing more and more French pedicures on the most well-heeled feet this month and a colourful French tip is a fun way to dip a toe into something fun now the warmer weather is here. A lot of the fashion set are opting for soft pink French pedicure too, if you want something a little more subdued or a little different from a classic white French. But for now, I'm saving this multi-coloured pastel design for my next pedi.

Shop The Trend:

Manucurist Nail Art Brush £16 SHOP NOW

CHANEL Le Vernis Nail Colour in Immortelle £27 SHOP NOW

Essie Nail Polish in Eternal Optimist £9 SHOP NOW

4. Rouge

There's a reason why red is not only a classic spring pedicure colour, but a timeless pedicure colour year-round. A true red nail polish is like a classic white T-shirt in your wardrobe. It goes with anything and looks great dressed up or down. Whether you've got a diary of weddings or a early summer getaway booked, this one colour will take you through a whole month of occasions. There really isn't anything not to love about a red, plus this is one colour that looks just as good on your toes as it does your nails.

Shop The Trend:

DIOR Vernis Nail Polish in Rouge 999 £26 SHOP NOW

OPI Malaga Wine Nail Polish £18 SHOP NOW

H&M Nail Polish in Poppy Fields Forever £4 SHOP NOW

5. French Pedicure

It may be controversial for some, but there's no denying that the classic French pedicure is still firmly back on our agenda this month—my Instagram feeds are filled with them. The neutral base means the grow-out is less noticeable than other pedicure colours too, so it's a great choice if you need your pedi to go the distance this month. A cream colour on the tips looks softer if you find bright white too harsh.

Shop The Trend:

Saiyana French Tip Nail Guides £3 SHOP NOW

OPI Nail Polish in Bubble Bath® £16 SHOP NOW

essie Nail Polish in Limo-Scene £9 £8 SHOP NOW