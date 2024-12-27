The French manicure has come a long way in recent years. Once thought of as "dated", the nail art trend has taken social media by storm, and I can barely log on to Instagram or TikTok these days without being met with hundreds of different French tip nail ideas. Of course, I'm not complaining. In fact, I'm a massive fan of this trend. There's something so chic about a French tip, and my manicure always looks so polished whenever I opt for this design. That being said, sometimes I'm in the mood to switch things up a little bit. Luckily for me, this nail art trend has evolved over the years, and these days I'm often asked if I know of any fresh, modern French manicure ideas. As it turns out, I do. Intrigued? Just keep on scrolling...

There are so many fresh ways to wear a French manicure in 2025.

What Is a Modern French Manicure?

After spending hours analysing current French tip nail trends on social media, I've noticed a few key elements that make this design look much fresher and more modern. One thing you can do is opt for a thin French tip (also known as a micro French tip). Back in the day it was all about making the tip of the nail as noticeable as possible, but these days top nail artists are going for dainty, more minimal designs.

Another tip? Don't be afraid to experiment. The '90s was all about that classic white French manicure, but now is the time to try a range of different colours and textures. My advice? Pair a colourful French tip with a nude base for an ultra-modern finish. You can also experiment with shapes, opting for a reverse French tip or even a double French tip.

Interested to give a modern French manicure a go? I've rounded up some fresh designs below that are perfect for the new year, so don't forget to screenshot your favourite ones before heading to the salon this January.

13 Modern French Manicure Ideas to Try

1. Rounded Micro French Tip

Round nail shapes always look so elegant. Pair this with a micro French tip and you've got a match made in heaven. The glossy pink base makes this manicure look even more modern.

2. Square Micro French Tip

More of a square nail shape kind of person? Not to fear, as you can also make this design look super fresh with a micro French tip.

3. Neon French Tip

For a modern take on a classic French manicure, why not go for a bright neon shade? This is perfect for summer.

4. Almond French Tip

Almond nail shapes are super trendy right now. Pair this with a colourful French tip for a fun yet chic take on the classic mani.

5. Double French Tip

2025 is all about experimenting and trying new things, and I've got my eye on this double French tip nail design.

6. Reverse French Tip

This is such a cool, different way to wear the trend. Be sure to keep your reverse French tip as thin as possible for a modern take.

7. Glittery French Tip

The only modern French manicure I'll be wearing during the festive season.

8. Colourful French Tip

A colourful nail polish is an easy way to make your manicure look fresh and fun, so why not try a different shade on each nail?

9. Embellished French Tip

How cool is this design? I think we are going to see a lot of embellished nail designs in 2025.

10. Monochrome French Tip

This modern French manicure design is bound to earn you compliments.

11. Animal Print French Tip

Animal print is such a big trend right now, so why not add a modern touch to your nails with this super cool, animal print design?

12. Sorbet French Tip

My spring mani is sorted. I love this sorbet design from nail artist Betina Goldstein.

13. Micro Black French Tip

A white French tip is such a classic look, but a black nail polish gives this manicure a sophisticated edge.

Products You Need for a Modern French Manicure

Mylee Artiste Nail Brush Kit £10 £9 SHOP NOW A thin nail art brush is key to getting that modern French tip look.

Essie Nail Polish - 1 Blanc £9 SHOP NOW For a classic look, you can't go wrong with a white nail polish.

Dior Vernis 100 Nude Look £29 SHOP NOW This would make a chic base colour.

OPI Mirror Shine Top Coat £18 SHOP NOW Don't forget a shiny top coat for a glossy finish.

OPI Xpress/on Nude Press on Nails Gel-Like Salon Manicure - French Press £17 SHOP NOW If you don't fancy attempting nail art at home, why not opt for these chic press-on nails?

Nails Inc Mani Marker White £7 £6 SHOP NOW A nail art pen will also make things a lot easier.