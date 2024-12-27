I Thought a French Manicure Was Boring But These 13 Fresh Designs Prove It's Actually Incredibly Chic
The French manicure has come a long way in recent years. Once thought of as "dated", the nail art trend has taken social media by storm, and I can barely log on to Instagram or TikTok these days without being met with hundreds of different French tip nail ideas. Of course, I'm not complaining. In fact, I'm a massive fan of this trend. There's something so chic about a French tip, and my manicure always looks so polished whenever I opt for this design. That being said, sometimes I'm in the mood to switch things up a little bit. Luckily for me, this nail art trend has evolved over the years, and these days I'm often asked if I know of any fresh, modern French manicure ideas. As it turns out, I do. Intrigued? Just keep on scrolling...
There are so many fresh ways to wear a French manicure in 2025.
What Is a Modern French Manicure?
After spending hours analysing current French tip nail trends on social media, I've noticed a few key elements that make this design look much fresher and more modern. One thing you can do is opt for a thin French tip (also known as a micro French tip). Back in the day it was all about making the tip of the nail as noticeable as possible, but these days top nail artists are going for dainty, more minimal designs.
Another tip? Don't be afraid to experiment. The '90s was all about that classic white French manicure, but now is the time to try a range of different colours and textures. My advice? Pair a colourful French tip with a nude base for an ultra-modern finish. You can also experiment with shapes, opting for a reverse French tip or even a double French tip.
Interested to give a modern French manicure a go? I've rounded up some fresh designs below that are perfect for the new year, so don't forget to screenshot your favourite ones before heading to the salon this January.
13 Modern French Manicure Ideas to Try
1. Rounded Micro French Tip
Round nail shapes always look so elegant. Pair this with a micro French tip and you've got a match made in heaven. The glossy pink base makes this manicure look even more modern.
2. Square Micro French Tip
More of a square nail shape kind of person? Not to fear, as you can also make this design look super fresh with a micro French tip.
3. Neon French Tip
For a modern take on a classic French manicure, why not go for a bright neon shade? This is perfect for summer.
4. Almond French Tip
Almond nail shapes are super trendy right now. Pair this with a colourful French tip for a fun yet chic take on the classic mani.
5. Double French Tip
2025 is all about experimenting and trying new things, and I've got my eye on this double French tip nail design.
6. Reverse French Tip
This is such a cool, different way to wear the trend. Be sure to keep your reverse French tip as thin as possible for a modern take.
7. Glittery French Tip
The only modern French manicure I'll be wearing during the festive season.
8. Colourful French Tip
A colourful nail polish is an easy way to make your manicure look fresh and fun, so why not try a different shade on each nail?
9. Embellished French Tip
How cool is this design? I think we are going to see a lot of embellished nail designs in 2025.
10. Monochrome French Tip
This modern French manicure design is bound to earn you compliments.
11. Animal Print French Tip
Animal print is such a big trend right now, so why not add a modern touch to your nails with this super cool, animal print design?
12. Sorbet French Tip
My spring mani is sorted. I love this sorbet design from nail artist Betina Goldstein.
13. Micro Black French Tip
A white French tip is such a classic look, but a black nail polish gives this manicure a sophisticated edge.
Products You Need for a Modern French Manicure
If you don't fancy attempting nail art at home, why not opt for these chic press-on nails?
Fancy a pop of colour? This OPI set has got you covered.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
