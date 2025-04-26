This Classic Pedicure Trend Just Got a Chic Upgrade—And It's All I Want to Wear on My Toes This Summer

If you ask me, there is no pedicure trend that's quite as divisive as the French pedicure. Some say it's a "dated" pedicure trend, others say they won't choose anything else for their toes. Personally, I sit in the camp of classic pedicure colours—think neutral pinks or maybe a spicy red picante pedicure if I'm feeling adventurous. However, there's an updated version of the French pedicure that's all over the chicest Instagram feeds of the fashion set right now, and it's making me eat my words. Enter: the pink French pedicure. And I'm predicting that it's going to be one of the defining pedicure trends of the summer.

Pink French Pedicure Inspiration

Like the traditional French manicure, the French pedicure—crisp white tips paired with a sheer nude base—has long been the epitome of "clean-girl" beauty. But, there’s something that feels refreshingly modern about replacing that stark white with a soft, tonal pink. It’s a subtle shift, but one that looks a little more subdued than bright white and instantly reads more fashion-forward.

Whether you opt for a sheer pink blush French tip or go bolder with a brighter pink, a pink French pedicure looks subtly chic while giving a nod to the summer season.

You could even opt for a "frombré" (or French ombré) pedicure to give a your-nails-but-better illusion to your toes. A pink French pedi also looks great when peeking out of mesh ballet flats or summer sandals.

If you're not completely sold on a pink French pedicure, then why not switch up your base colour to a more pinky tone? It feels like a little more of a modern twist on the classic.

Get the Look

Most salons can easily accommodate a pink French tip upon request, but, if you’re DIY-ing at home, try using a sheer pink nail polish like OPI’s Bubble Bath as your base. Then, using a fine-tipped nail art brush or nail guides, you can add a slightly deeper pink across the tip before sealing it all with a clear top coat.

Shop the Trend

OPI Nail Lacquer Polish in Bubble Bath £16 SHOP NOW Bubble Bath is the best base for any French tip, whether it be a manicure or pedicure.

H&M Gel Colour Nail Polish in I Wish you Knew £7 SHOP NOW Then go for a more opaque pink for the tips—this H&M nail polish colour is perfect for summer.

Manucurist Nail Art Brush £16 SHOP NOW A fine-tipped nail art brush is the key to getting a professionally crisp line for your French tips.

Generic French Manicure Tip Guides Stickers £2 SHOP NOW Alternatively, applying these nail guides prior to painting your French tips will ensure you get a super crisp finish to your pink French pedicure.