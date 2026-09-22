Already Confirmed: These Are the 7 Coolest Jeans Outfits of Fall 2026

After many long months of leg-baring outfits, the air is finally starting to cool a bit, and that means many of us are currently weeding through our piles of jeans, trying to remember which pairs we like, after all this time collecting dust. It also means we'll need some new outfit ideas to pair with our trusty jeans. Looking as cool as possible in said jeans is very much a valid desire for fall, so I've been gathering outfit ideas for the past several weeks, narrowing it down to seven that I'm deeming the coolest jean outfits of fall 2026. Bold statement, but once you see them, I think you'll get it.
Luckily, jeans aren't all that difficult to style, and that's why it's easy to keep reaching for the same outfits over and over. So, if you're ready to shake things up and get off of denim autopilot, keep scrolling to peruse the looks I highly recommend recreating, and shop any pieces you may be missing.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.