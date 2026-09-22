Already Confirmed: These Are the 7 Coolest Jeans Outfits of Fall 2026

Shop the easy-to-copy looks, and keep these ideas on hand for when you're at a loss for what to wear.

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Collage of two influencers wearing fall 2026 jeans outfits.
(Image credit: @smythsisters; @sylviemus_)
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After many long months of leg-baring outfits, the air is finally starting to cool a bit, and that means many of us are currently weeding through our piles of jeans, trying to remember which pairs we like, after all this time collecting dust. It also means we'll need some new outfit ideas to pair with our trusty jeans. Looking as cool as possible in said jeans is very much a valid desire for fall, so I've been gathering outfit ideas for the past several weeks, narrowing it down to seven that I'm deeming the coolest jean outfits of fall 2026. Bold statement, but once you see them, I think you'll get it.

Luckily, jeans aren't all that difficult to style, and that's why it's easy to keep reaching for the same outfits over and over. So, if you're ready to shake things up and get off of denim autopilot, keep scrolling to peruse the looks I highly recommend recreating, and shop any pieces you may be missing.

The Trench-and-Scarf Outfit

Trench Coat + Fringed Scarf + Jeans + Full-Foot Flats

Influencer wearing a black trench with jeans and a fringed paisley scarf

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

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The Fringed Jacket Outfit

Fringed Jacket + Camisole + Jeans + Ballet Flats

Stylish woman wearing a fringed jacket with jeans and high-vamp ballet flats

(Image credit: @anna_laplaca)

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The Red-Shirt Outfit

Red Button-Down + White Tee + Jeans + High-Vamp Flats

Influencer wearing a red button-down over a white tee with jeans and high-vamp black flats

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

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The '90s Boatneck-Tee Outfit

Boatneck Long-Sleeve Tee + Jeans + Heels

Influencer wearing a 3/4-sleeve gray tee with jeans and strappy heels

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

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The Denim-on-Denim Outfit

Denim Shirt + Jeans + Heels

Stylish woman wearing jeans, a denim shirt, and high-heel flip-flops

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

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The Baseball Tee Outfit

Baseball Tee + Jeans + Animal-Print Flats

Influencer wearing a baseball tee with jeans and leopard flats

(Image credit: @emiisindlev)

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The White Button-Down Outfit

White Button-Down + Black Tee + Bootcut Jeans + White Pumps

Influencer wearing a white button-down, jeans, a cobalt blue bag, and white heels

(Image credit: @styledsara)

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Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.