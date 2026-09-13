I’ve always had a soft spot for animal print and, in my wardrobe, there’s no shortage of leopard-print trousers, snakeskin-inspired boots, tortoiseshell sunglasses and even the odd zebra or cow-print handbag. Yet, when it comes to my nails, I’m something of a traditionalist, opting almost exclusively for a classic red manicure or a milky neutral. And whilst most Autumn/Winters we see an animal print or two dominating the fashion world, it’s not often that those prints naturally cross over into the beauty sphere—until now. From Bambi-inspired manicures to zebra-striped French tips, this season, animal prints are coming for our nails too.
“Animal print has that rare combination of being instantly recognisable, but endlessly adaptable,” explains celebrity and session manicurist Ami Streets. “Leopard, zebra, tortoiseshell and snakeskin can all be reinterpreted through colour, scale, placement and finish, and they work surprisingly well on nails because the patterns are naturally imperfect.” If you’re not sure where to start, then Streets points out that leopard makes for an obvious choice and a timeless favourite, but for autumn/winter 2026 nails she’s most excited about striped prints. “Zebra and tiger-inspired manicures feel a little more contemporary and fashion-forward this season, and there are so many ways to interpret them—from classic monochrome zebra to richer, more autumnal tiger tones,” Streets explains.
And if you’re feeling a bit nervous, Streets suggests starting small. “Try an animal-print French tip or even just a few tiny spots in your print of choice layered over a neutral sheer nude or milky base,” she suggests. Choosing a tonal colour palette, think neutral shades like chocolate browns and caramels rather than high-contrast shades, can also make the trend feel more wearable.
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Ready to take a walk on the wild side? Ahead, I’m sharing the best animal-print nail ideas to inspire your next trip to your new season manicure.
Animal-Print Nail Inspiration
1. Zebra French Tips
If you're nervous about a maximalist manicure then this monochrome zebra-print design makes for a pleasingly pared-back take on the animal nail art trend.
2. Bambi Neutrals
Deer print has been emerging as a design to watch in 2026, and works so well on nails for autumn thanks to its naturally seasonal colour palette. Think shades of taupe, chestnut brown and walnut for this one.
3. Butterfly Print
Blooming gel manicures were everywhere this summer, and this set recreates the beautiful print on a butterfly's wings for a more whimsical take on the animal-print trend.
4. Tiger Stripes
Seriously, how fun is this vibrant tiger-print set? Keeping the orange colour running just through the very centre of the nail keeps it feeling fresh and modern.
5. Dalmatian Spots
Even Cruella de Vil herself would be proud to step out in this milky black-and-white Dalmatian-print set. (Disclaimer: obviously no pups were harmed in the making of this milky mani.)
6. Tortoiseshell Pop
I adore the way that this abstract cobalt squiggle adds a playful pop of colour to this glossy tortie set.
7. Snakeskin Set
I've had this stylish snakeskin-inspired manicure ever since Kylie Jenner herself stepped out wearing it last summer.
8. Leopard Shine
From the ultra-shiny cat-eye finish to the lime green detailing, this leopard-print set will undoubtedly appeal to the maximalists among us.
9. Crocodile Rock
Croc-print anything has always oozed cool to me, and this set proves that it's just as covetable when worn on nails too. Plus, the shades of chestnut and inky black make a perfect autumnal option.
The Best Products for Animal-Print Nails
Manucurist
Dotting Tool & Nail Art Liner Brush Duo
Whether you're a nail art pro or a beginner, this dotting tool and fine brush will let you experiment with creating your own animal stripes and spots with ease.
Nails.Inc
Pawfect Attitude Leopard Effect Top Coat
Don't have a steady hand for DIY prints? This clever top coat can be layered over your polish of choice and will transform into a subtle brown leopard effect as it dries. (If you ever tried the early noughties cracked nail trend, then you'll be familiar with it!)
Manucurist
Milky White
For a wearable animal-print manicure, a pared-back milky base will offer the chicest foundation—then layer Dalmatian spots and zebra stripes on top.
Essie
Nail Lacquer in Sepia Retreat
A rich chocolate brown shade is a perfect option for so many animal designs, from leopard to tortoiseshell.
Mylee
Gel Nail Wraps in Mulberry Clash
Create a professional-looking leopard manicure without any mess thanks to these stick-on nail wraps.
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Mica Ricketts is a freelance beauty editor, copywriter and regular contributor to Who What Wear UK. She also writes for titles including Marie Claire UK, Refinery 29 and Cosmopolitan, and previously worked at Who What Wear UK as Beauty Editor. With experience in both editorial and content management, she also works with beauty brands and small businesses on brand messaging and content strategy. As a busy mum of two, she is passionate about finding efficacious beauty products that can disguise all signs of tiredness with minimal effort.