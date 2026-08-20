When it comes to nail trends, animal print is nothing new. We've seen it all, from leopard-inspired nails to Bambi-print manicures and more. However, this season, there's a new animal print in town, and it's proving to be one of the most stylish nail art designs of the year. Enter the zebra print nail trend.
This print is set to be huge in the fashion world this autumn, but as someone who favours a relatively simple wardrobe, I plan to add zebra print to my nails instead. I've already spotted top nail artists and fashion creators wearing zebra-print manis, and I have a feeling we're going to see this nail design all over social media this September.
Whether you want to go for all-over zebra print, fun French tips or a subtle accent nail, there are so many ways to wear this trend for the season ahead. Below, I've rounded up a selection of my favourite zebra print manicures, so don't forget to screenshot your favourites before heading to the salon...
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Zebra Nail Inspiration
This is easily the coolest design I've seen. I love the contrasting colours and prints.
Zebra French tips are perfect if you want to keep things a little more understated.
These accent nails look so chic paired with a glossy black polish.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.