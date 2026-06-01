Marc Jacobs Beauty Is Back, Baby—I Suspect These Products Will Sell Out First

Haven't you heard? Marc Jacobs Beauty has made its triumphant return with a full collection of whimsical, maximalist makeup that goes hand in hand with the designer's gleeful runway collections. While brand loyalists who hoarded the original line (which shuttered back in 2021) may have expected a similarly sleek, monochrome aesthetic, the updated range is anything but. As Marc Jacobs himself expressed during an exclusive, editors-only preview, this new direction aims to stand out among the sea of "quiet luxury" competitors and better aligns with his brand and personal style choices. (Have you noticed his perpetually decorated nails?) You see, a Marc Jacobs doll, clomping through the city in cartoonish pumps, deserves a vanity filled with equally toyish beauty products.
Today, the entire line is finally available to shop at Sephora—though not for long, if I may sound the alarm bells. Considering how buzzy the highly anticipated relaunch has become (the brand's Instagram account has amassed 3.6 million followers since dropping breadcrumbs these last several weeks), I don't expect the debut products to stick around. If you're curious which items to snag first, scroll ahead for my editor-tested breakdown, along with the formulas I suspect will be gone in a flash.
Eye Products
Each product category comes with its own charm, and for the eyes, a chubby five-pointed star is the through line (perhaps giving new meaning to the term "starry-eyed?"). To start, I must call out the Drawn This Way Eyeliner, which is arguably the most buzzed-about product in the entire line. If you were an avid fan of the Marc Jacobs Highliner before it became a coveted eBay relic, you'll be thrilled to know that the updated version has the same incredible glide and long wear. Not to mention, the 21 shades ranging from matte, metallic, and magical (aka glitter and duochrome) have the best color payoff I've ever seen from an eyeliner. Even the glittery formulas (which often read quite sheer) make a dramatic impact with just one swipe. And once it dries down? The waterproof formula doesn't dare budge. True story: The first time I swatched it on my hand, it took multiple micellar-soaked cotton rounds to clear the pigment.
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The Flashes Mascara is just as vibrant, enveloping each lash with inky, chocolate, or cobalt pigment. Marc Jacobs's previous mascara was beloved for mimicking the look of falsies ("I actually cried when it was discontinued," Who What Wear assistant shopping editor Josephine Hadjiloucas messaged me after hearing whispers of a brand revival), and this new formula similarly focuses on volume while infusing the tiny wisps with peptides and clover flower extract.
Rounding out the eye category is the Born Star Eyeshadow, which features sumptuous cream-to-powder formulas housed in a shiny, star-shaped compact akin to a Mylar balloon. As you can probably guess, the pigment here is also quite intense. Just one swipe with my fingertip is all I need for both lids. Though, it sheers out effortlessly with a bit of extra blending, so it's A+ for smoky, soft-grunge eye looks. The playful packaging, though, is what ultimately sells me. It may not be the most practical option to stack on your vanity, but it will arguably bring you the most joy. Since receiving my samples, I can't stop sliding the compact open and closed, marveling at how the duochrome pigment catches the light.
Shop My Favorite Eye Products
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Flashes Mascara - Cocoa
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Born Star Eyeshadow - Serving
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Drawn This Way Eyeliner - Big Flex
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Drawn This Way Eyeliner - Take Notes
Lip Products
To be honest, I've always found the term "lipstick balm" a tad confusing. While I realize it's meant to be a hybrid product—the richness of a lipstick with the comfort of a balm—most options either read way too sheer for my liking or don't really deliver on the hydration front. Marc Jacobs's Heart On Lipstick—topped with a metallic heart charm—fully made me a believer. Sure, I can see that the formula features cherry oil, hyaluronic acid, and peptides, but do you actually feel those MVPs work their magic with every glide? Take it from me: Yes, you absolutely can. The 15 shades are unbelievably juicy yet deposit enough pigment to last multiple hours, even after eating and drinking. I've been alternating between the two shades below nonstop since adding them to my routine.
Shop My Favorite Lip Products
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Heart On Lipstick - Mutuals Only
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Heart On Lipstick - Love Muscle
Complexion Products
All the complexion products come equipped with the iconic daisy motif, meant to evoke petal-soft skin and fresh blooms of color. I can think of no better product that represents the dreamy image better than the Joystick Blush Stick, which melts into the skin and dries down to a soft-powder finish. Of all the many blush sticks on the market, this creamy number is one of the most versatile, with 10 shades ranging from rosy pinks to punchy oranges, reds, and purples. It's one of the pricier options in the range at $35, but a little goes a long way; like the rest of the collection, it's highly pigmented, so just a dab on each cheek is all you need for a stunning pinch of color.
Another item that'll last you a while is the Legally Bronze Bronzer, which (surprise, surprise) has a stunning payoff with a smooth, seamless blend, meaning you can pack the pigment on a contour brush to carve out your cheekbones or lightly dust it across your features with a powder brush for a warm, allover glow. Both routes will leave you looking beautifully bronzed.
Finally, we have the Money Shot Highlighter Gel, which is essentially the summer makeup product of my dreams. Use it on your cheeks! Your lids! Your collarbones! You'll wind up with a megawatt glow that looks out of this world—or, as the Marc Jacobs team calls it, "stroboscopic." I already know this cooling, water-based jelly will become my secret weapon for "wet" eye looks (my go-to trick to disguise summer sweat), as its light-reflecting pearls have the prettiest holographic sheen. You can catch me wearing this—and only this—all season.