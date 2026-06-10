The Best Makeup Products of 2026

Minimalists and maximalists alike will revel in our handpicked vanity of makeup winners. Whether you're chasing extended, sky-high lashes; a featherlight foundation with designer flair; or the nude eye shadow palette of all nude eye shadow palettes, these are the formulas that won't let you down.
Best Primer
Iconic London Underglow Blurring Primer
Iconic London
Underglow Blurring Primer
Makeup primers are incredibly polarizing, but our team of testers agreed this lightly blurring formula from Iconic London is superb. In addition to layering well with skincare and other makeup products (no pilling!), it's enriched with skin-improving ingredients like vitamin C and artemisia capillaris—a plant extract that to staves off blue HEV light damage.
Why experts love it: "My number one ride-or-die product for life. I have been using this consistently for three years, and I see no end in sight. It is the best primer, and my makeup truly does not hit the same without it. It feels like cashmere on the skin and hydrates it while minimizing the appearance of pores and isn't heavy or greasy. I have gotten so many of my friends and followers on to it, and they all say the same." — Lila Childs, Makeup Artist
Best Blush
Prada Beauty Touch Blush
Prada Beauty
Touch Cream-to-Powder Blush
We love everything about this innovative cream-to-powder blush from Prada Beauty. The packaging is adorable in a chic way, and the formula itself keeps the skin hydrated and beautifully flushed for as long as you're wearing it. The finish delivers that coveted yet hard-to-achieve blurred-matte look, and it's great on your lips and lids as well.
Charlotte Tilbury's best-selling setting spray is the gold standard in the beauty industry, and we just haven't been able to find a formula that comes close to its makeup-preserving efficacy. Plus, nothing else makes our skin look flawless post–makeup application. Yes, it lives up to its name.
Why experts love it: "Most setting sprays either do nothing or make your makeup look cakey. This actually extends wear without changing the finish of what's underneath it. The mist is fine enough not to disrupt your makeup, and it genuinely keeps everything in place through a full day, which matters if you're photographed, under hot lights, or just living in humidity." — Sophie Carbonari, Celebrity Aesthetician
"One of my go-to products for long-wear makeup. It helps lock everything in while still maintaining a skin-like finish rather than looking overly matte or dry." — Renée Loiz, Celebrity Makeup Artist
Best Bronzer
LYS Beauty No Limits Cream Bronzer and Contour Stick
LYS Beauty
No Limits Cream Bronzer and Contour Stick
Meet the Goldilocks of all bronzing and contour sticks. This one from LYS Beauty is brilliant because although it offers the sun-kissed warmth of a bronzer, it's not so warm that you can't use it to contour as well. (Generally, you want a cooler tone to add shadow and depth when you're contouring.) Our testers loved the creamy and easy-to-blend finish of this stick and appreciated the skin-loving ingredients, like rose hip oil, green tea extract, and sodium hyaluronate.
Why experts love it: "The formula blends seamlessly into the skin and gives a natural sculpted effect without looking muddy or overly harsh. I also appreciate the thoughtful shade range." — Loiz
Best Dewy Foundation
Hourglass Illusion Luminous Glow Foundation SPF 30
Hourglass
Illusion Luminous Glow Foundation SPF 30
Whenever our testers wore this Hourglass foundation out and about, at least one person would compliment their skin. "Your skin looks so smooth." "You're literally glowing." "Your skin is perfect." You get the idea. This foundation has medium coverage with a gorgeously luminous finish that still, somehow, looks 100% natural. It even features strategic ingredients like SPF 30 and the brand's Advanced Hydra-Smoothing Technology with hyaluronic microspheres to plump fine lines and even out skin texture.
Why experts love it: "The OG Hourglass Illusion came out in 2014, and I've been hooked on [the brand's] skin tints and foundations since then. This version is really beautiful on the skin. It gives radiance and coverage while still looking refined and skin-like rather than overly makeup heavy." — Candace Marino, Founder of The L.A. Facialist
Best Matte Foundation
Hermès Plein Air Luminous Matte Skincare Foundation