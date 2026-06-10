The Best Makeup Products of 2026

A+ formulas that don't disappoint.

Erin Jahns's avatar
By
published
in Features
Who What Wear 100 Beauty Awards&#039; best makeup products of 2026.
(Image credit: Aileen Son)
Jump to category:

Minimalists and maximalists alike will revel in our handpicked vanity of makeup winners. Whether you're chasing extended, sky-high lashes; a featherlight foundation with designer flair; or the nude eye shadow palette of all nude eye shadow palettes, these are the formulas that won't let you down.

Best Primer

Iconic London Underglow Blurring Primer

Best Blush

Prada Beauty Touch Blush

Associate beauty editor Alyssa Brascia testing Prada&#039;s Touch Blush.

(Image credit: Alyssa Brascia)

Associate beauty editor Alyssa Brascia wearing Prada Beauty's Touch Blush

Best Setting Spray

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray

Best Bronzer

LYS Beauty No Limits Cream Bronzer and Contour Stick

Best Dewy Foundation

Hourglass Illusion Luminous Glow Foundation SPF 30

Best Matte Foundation

Hermès Plein Air Luminous Matte Skincare Foundation