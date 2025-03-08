Louis Vuitton Named Pat McGrath Creative Director of Its Upcoming Makeup Collection—Expect "Exsquite" Formulas

Our designer makeup collections are about to get a lot bigger. That's because Louis Vuitton just announced La Beauté Louis Vuitton, the brand's first-ever makeup collection helmed by none other than legendary makeup artist, Pat McGrath. That's right. Dame Pat McGrath, DBE, will be the brand's creative director of cosmetics. She's tasked with expanding "the House's vision, rooted in the spirit of travel and creative excellence." In an exclusive quote obtained by Who What Wear, McGrath says people can expect "exquisite formulas."

This isn't McGrath's first foray with the fashion label. She's been tasked with the makeup at many Louis Vuitton fashion shows over the years—20 years to be exact. "Working backstage for over 20 years at Louis Vuitton fashion shows, I am thrilled to now play such a key role in the launch of La Beauté Louis Vuitton, which is the result of extraordinary craftsmanship, creativity and innovation," she said in a press release. "The beauty universe is about so much more than just product, and what we are creating here will unlock a new level in luxury beauty.”

"My years as a make-up artist, and creating major runway looks backstage at Louis Vuitton over almost two decades have all led to this moment," she continues. "I am obsessed with products, and I am obsessed with make-up. Having worked with and consulted with many make-up brands in the past—including my own—it feels so natural to me to be leading the vision for make-up at Louis Vuitton. Expect exquisite formulas, meticulous packaging touches and impeccable attention to detail." (We would expect nothing less from an iconic fashion house like Louis Vuitton and an equally as iconic makeup artist like Pat McGrath.)

According to WWD, the collection will include 55 lipsticks (likely in an array of shades and finishes), 10 lip balms, and eight eye palettes...for now at least. We imagine they'll expand the collection and launch new products going forward.

The makeup collection is set to make its official debut in autumn, 2025. Until then, we'll shop Louis Vuitton fragrances and Pat McGrath's namesake makeup products to keep us satiated. See a small selection of our favorite ones, below.

LOUIS VUITTON Rose Des Vents $330 SHOP NOW Notes: Centifolia rose absolute, Turkish rose essence, Bulgarian rose essence, Italian iris, Virginia cedar



This is Louis Vuitton's best-selling scent. It's a soft, elegant floral.

PAT McGRATH LABS Liquilust: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in Elson 4 $34 SHOP NOW Rumor has it this is Taylor Swift's favorite shade of red lipstick.

LOUIS VUITTON Attrape-Rêves $330 SHOP NOW Notes: Cocoa, peony, litchi, patchouli, Turkish rose, ginger, bergamot This scent is inspired by "waking dreams" and "far-flung exploration."

PAT McGRATH LABS Skin Fetish: Divine Powder Blush in Divine Rose $39 SHOP NOW Pat McGrath's blushes are works of art.

LOUIS VUITTON Apogée $330 SHOP NOW Notes: Lily of the valley accord, jasmine, magnolia, gaiac wood, sandalwood essence This fragrance captures the light spirit of spring.

PAT McGRATH LABS Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Weightless Foundation $69 SHOP NOW This medium-coverage foundation has a serum-like texture and a natural finish.

LOUIS VUITTON Le Jour Se Lève $330 SHOP NOW Notes: Mandarin, blackcurrant accord, sambac jasmine, incense, musk Le Jour Se Lève is the scent for citrus-lovers.

PAT McGRATH LABS Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner $36 SHOP NOW Inky, precise, and long-lasting, this eyeliner is a must-have.