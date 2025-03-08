Louis Vuitton Named Pat McGrath Creative Director of Its Upcoming Makeup Collection—Expect "Exsquite" Formulas
Our designer makeup collections are about to get a lot bigger. That's because Louis Vuitton just announced La Beauté Louis Vuitton, the brand's first-ever makeup collection helmed by none other than legendary makeup artist, Pat McGrath. That's right. Dame Pat McGrath, DBE, will be the brand's creative director of cosmetics. She's tasked with expanding "the House's vision, rooted in the spirit of travel and creative excellence." In an exclusive quote obtained by Who What Wear, McGrath says people can expect "exquisite formulas."
This isn't McGrath's first foray with the fashion label. She's been tasked with the makeup at many Louis Vuitton fashion shows over the years—20 years to be exact. "Working backstage for over 20 years at Louis Vuitton fashion shows, I am thrilled to now play such a key role in the launch of La Beauté Louis Vuitton, which is the result of extraordinary craftsmanship, creativity and innovation," she said in a press release. "The beauty universe is about so much more than just product, and what we are creating here will unlock a new level in luxury beauty.”
"My years as a make-up artist, and creating major runway looks backstage at Louis Vuitton over almost two decades have all led to this moment," she continues. "I am obsessed with products, and I am obsessed with make-up. Having worked with and consulted with many make-up brands in the past—including my own—it feels so natural to me to be leading the vision for make-up at Louis Vuitton. Expect exquisite formulas, meticulous packaging touches and impeccable attention to detail." (We would expect nothing less from an iconic fashion house like Louis Vuitton and an equally as iconic makeup artist like Pat McGrath.)
According to WWD, the collection will include 55 lipsticks (likely in an array of shades and finishes), 10 lip balms, and eight eye palettes...for now at least. We imagine they'll expand the collection and launch new products going forward.
The makeup collection is set to make its official debut in autumn, 2025. Until then, we'll shop Louis Vuitton fragrances and Pat McGrath's namesake makeup products to keep us satiated. See a small selection of our favorite ones, below.
Notes: Centifolia rose absolute, Turkish rose essence, Bulgarian rose essence, Italian iris, Virginia cedar
This is Louis Vuitton's best-selling scent. It's a soft, elegant floral.
Rumor has it this is Taylor Swift's favorite shade of red lipstick.
Notes: Cocoa, peony, litchi, patchouli, Turkish rose, ginger, bergamot
This scent is inspired by "waking dreams" and "far-flung exploration."
Pat McGrath's blushes are works of art.
Notes: Lily of the valley accord, jasmine, magnolia, gaiac wood, sandalwood essence
This fragrance captures the light spirit of spring.
This medium-coverage foundation has a serum-like texture and a natural finish.
Notes: Mandarin, blackcurrant accord, sambac jasmine, incense, musk
Le Jour Se Lève is the scent for citrus-lovers.
Inky, precise, and long-lasting, this eyeliner is a must-have.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.
-
Black Beauty Brands Set the Standard for Inclusive Shade Ranges—These Industry Experts Are Leading the Charge
It's not marketing; it's mandatory.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Makeup Mirrors Are More Than Chic Accessories—These 5 Seriously Level Up Your Application Process
Take it from me, a makeup-mirror convert.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
We All Know Balletcore as a Trend—Meet a Multitalented Dancer Redefining It
She's definitely one to watch.
By Maya Thomas
-
These Presidents' Day Beauty Deals Are So Premium, We Thought Amazon Must Have Glitched
Our picks start at just $6.
By Alyssa Brascia
-
Excuse Me While I Gawp at These Incredible BAFTA Beauty Looks
Straight from the red carpet.
By Grace Lindsay
-
My Bougie 53-Year-Old Mom and I Scoured Nordstrom's Winter Sale—15 Beauty Gems That Scream Luxe
Stock up on the fragrances, eye makeup, and more that had us texting for hours.
By Alyssa Brascia
-
13 (On-Sale!) Nordstrom Beauty Products Everyone With Expensive Taste Is Buying
Act fast.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
My Clients Include Zendaya and Hailey Bieber—15 Products I Swear By as an Aesthetician
Vanessa Marc shares her beauty essentials.
By Kaitlyn McLintock