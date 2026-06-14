White shoes are some of the hardest fashion items to style well. I personally own just one pair because finding ones that feel elevated instead of tacky or cheap is difficult, which is why I often default to black, tan, burgundy, or brown when it comes to footwear. Recently, though, Alexa Chung began introducing a style into her regular early-summer wardrobe, and the way she styled them with dresses, in particular, stuck with me. The look was so easy and cool—nothing like the other white-shoe outfits I'm used to seeing. Just like that, she convinced me to give white shoes another go, but only in this style and styled like this with dresses.
The London-based It girl posted a slideshow of photos to her Instagram, with the hero image being a picture of her lounging on an extraordinary leopard-print couch and wearing a knee-length, short-sleeve printed dress with white ballet pumps from Repetto. She finished off the look with sunglasses and a large top-handle bag.
According to Eugénie Trochu, a Who What Wear Editor in Residence and the former head of editorial content at Vogue France, white shoes are the perfect "twist" for every outfit, which is exactly what Chung's pair did for her ensemble. She went with a casual style—ballet pumps work for any occasion and provide a slight heel height without sacrificing comfort—but by choosing white instead of black, she added intrigue to her otherwise simple, understated look.
To mimic her outfit, you'll need a pair of white shoes—preferably ballet pumps, but other options, like derby flats, loafers, or kitten heels—and a knee-length dress that's not overly formal. Think a T-shirt dress, simple shift, or boho slip. Keep your accessories to a minimum to avoid overdoing it—remember: white shoes are the excitement; adding more will only serve to give your outfit a try-hard feel. Below, find all the pieces you need to copy Chung's outfit this summer.