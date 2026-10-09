No Costume, No Problem—13 Halloween Makeup Ideas that Scream Chic (and Chronically Online)

Imagine this: It's three days before Halloween, your friends have just coerced you into late-night plans on October 31, and you don't have a semblance of a costume to speak of. Sure, you could sacrifice an old maxi dress to a bag of fake blood and call yourself Carrie, or you could choose to let your makeup do the talking. They both require a bit of legwork, but at least one is washable.
I'm a firm believer that makeup is more than half the battle when it comes to a great Halloween costume, whether your outfit has been planned for weeks or you're just starting to think about it now. From reverential references to some of the season's most iconic films (Rocky Horror Picture Show, in honor of the late, great Tim Curry) to recreations of pop stars' iconic makeup looks (Zara Larsson! Charli XCX! Adéla!), I found the very best Halloween makeup ideas for when your 'fit just isn't cutting it. Keep scrolling to discover the nostalgic, chronically online, and downright niche looks that beauty editors would commend you for.
13 Makeup Ideas for Halloween 2026
1. Spider-Glam
No costume is necessary when you're wearing a work of art on your face. Take an editorial approach to a spider costume this year by pairing your favorite all-black outfit with this dewdrop-adorned makeup look, complete with webbed duochrome art and glistening winged eyeliner.
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VIOLETTE_FR
Lune Liner Multichrome Liquid Eyeliner
Obsummoy
Self-Adhesive Dewdrop Droplet Stickers
2. '70s Cher
While Cher remains an indisputable fashion icon, her eye-catching '70s makeup defined an era—making it the ultimate reference for a chic Halloween look. Imitate her dreamy retro glam with sparkly lavender eye shadow, feathery false lashes, plus mauve blush and matching lip gloss. Extra points for silky, pin-straight hair and a butterfly clip.
Sheglam
Crystal Jelly Glaze Stick
SEPHORA COLLECTION
Pro False Lashes
3. '60s Twiggy
Another fashion icon you can pay homage to with makeup is Twiggy, the English model who set the tone for the '60s style set. Recreate her trademark makeup with fresh skin, shimmery eye shadow on the lid, and a bit of patience with liquid eyeliner—adding a thick wing over the lashline, painting on lower lashes, and opening the eyes even more with her signature arc over the crease.
Rare Beauty
Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner
ColourPop
Super Shock Eyeshadow
4. Zendaya's "Odyssey" Glam
Yes, we're still thinking about Zendaya's stream of striking premiere looks for the TheOdyssey press tour in October. If you want to channel goddess energy (and attract conversations about film and Law Roach) all night, emulate this stunning look with an all-white outfit, blue eye shadow, and milkmaid braids.
Victoria Beckham
Eyewear in Cornflower
Amazon Basics
No Slip Bobby Pins,
4. The Rocky Horror Picture Show
After losing cinema and theater legend Tim Curry this year, it's more meaningful than ever to dress up as Halloween's most glamorous character, Dr. Frank-N-Furter, from the cult-classic film The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Backwards corset and fishnets aside, you can recreate this iconic look with a charcoal-gray smoky eye, defined brows, overlined pink lips, and an inky beauty mark.
6. "Euphoria" Eyeliner
We can't talk about iconic makeup looks—the kind that let people know who you're dressing up as without casting a glance at the outfit—without mentioning Maddy Perez, portrayed by Alexa Demie, from season 1 of Euphoria. Her rhinestone-bedazzled eyeliner, fashioned by makeup department head Donni Davy, became an instant classic for fans everywhere and is all too perfect for a glamorous Halloween night out.
HALF MAGIC
Self-Adhesive Face Gems
HALF MAGIC
Velvet Flik Longwear Wing + Waterline Eyeliner
7. Zara Larsson Glam
Maddy's rhinestone liner is eye-catching on its own, but what if you wanted to take things up a notch? Swedish pop star Zara Larsson has taken the internet by storm over the last few years for her glittering vocals and chart-topping earworms (hi, "Midnight Sun!"), but her rhinestone-bedecked makeup looks and eclectic, beachy outfits have become movements of their own—inspiring millions of fans to spill into her concert crowds donning gem-encrusted makeup all over the world. If you want to channel makeup artist Sophia Sinot's ultra-colorful, glittery looks this Halloween, make sure to stock up on bright shadows and rhinestones. (Extra points for a pink hibiscus flower in your hair.)
BELLEBOOST
Flat-Back Rhinestones
Makeup Revolution
Maxi Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette
8. Anok Yai as Storm
Marvel and fashion fans, rise. Dressed as X-Men's Storm for Heidi Klum's 2019 Halloween Party, Anok Yai's jaw-dropping look is still our inspo several years later—especially due to her frosty eye makeup and platinum waves. Complete with icy silver eye shadow, a glittering black wing, and voluminous lashes, this glam is begging to be the center of your costume this year.
Natasha Denona
Mini Xenon Eyeshadow Palette
ColourPop
Silver Lining Eyeshadow Palette
9. Black Swan
Many partygoers dress up in black tutus and call themselves the Black Swan, but not many commit to the bit when it comes to the film's signature makeup. To truly emulate Natalie Portman's character from the award-winning 2010 film, Black Swan, stock up on silver and black liquid eyeliners to sketch that intricate wing-inspired eye. Don't forget the vampy red lipstick to pull this dramatic look together.
NYX Professional Makeup
Epic Ink Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
Stila
Stay All Day InkWear Liquid Eye Liner
10. Adéla
Okay, I'll admit it—this look is a bit more about the hair. But after Slovak pop star Adéla Jergová's breakout year (I'll bet you've had her viral song "Nicole Kidman" stuck in your head for weeks), you'd be incredibly in-the-know to replicate her signature pink hair, thick winged eyeliner, and matching pink pout this season.
MAC
Brushstroke 24-Hour Liquid Eyeliner Pen
Sheglam
So Lippy Lip Liner
11. American Psycho
When maximalist makeup artist Lynda Florae turned blood splatter à la American Psycho into something glamorous, I immediately saved the look for last-minute Halloween inspiration. The MUA kept her skin luminous, accenting the high points of her cheeks and inner eyes with a hint of toasted blush before painting red drips onto her skin. (Cherry red liquid liners, and even no-budge liquid lipsticks, work well for this—just make sure your products are eye-safe if adding near the lids.) To finish the look, apply a glossy red lip and glue red gems over the streaks and sporadically across the face for added visual interest.
NIACONN
Red Self-Adhesive Rhinestone Stickers
R.e.m. Beauty
Essential Drip Glossy Balm
12. "Euphoria" Glitter Tears
The show-stopping makeup on Euphoria didn't end with Maddy. Zendaya's character Rue donned makeup very few times (mostly in the form of glitter tears, shown above), but these scenes defined the aesthetic of the show for years to come. Recreate Rue's shimmering tear tracks with purple and white glitter shadows, or the exact glitter paint makeup Davy created for her brand, Half Magic, inspired by Rue.
HALF MAGIC
Euphoria X Half Magic Glitterpill Glitter Eye Paint + Liner
Lemonhead LA
Spacepaste Glitter Balm
13. Charli XCX's Smoky Eyes
Between Charli XCX'sBrat and Music, Fashion, Film tours, the star has given us more than enough beauty and fashion inspiration for an undeniably cool Halloween costume. To reference the It girl pop star, rim your eyes in black eyeliner and create a smoky eye base with a black cream or liquid eye shadow. Then, blend black powder eye shadow into the crease to make the look feathery, smooth, and oh-so rockstar-coded. Extra points for fishnets, black sunglasses, and a ripped-up T-shirt.
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.