I'm in My Lazy Girl Era—This Makeup Routine Takes Less Than 10 Minutes and Always Earns Me Compliments

I've said it once, and I'll say it again: I may be a beauty editor, but I will happily sacrifice a complicated makeup routine for an extra half an hour in bed. I could have all of the best makeup brands in the world waiting for me on my dressing table, but I will always choose that extra sleep. What can I say? I'm in my lazy girl era.
Because of this, I like to think of myself as an expert when it comes to easy makeup routines that can be done in less than ten minutes. In fact, I've actually created the perfect everyday makeup routine that always earns me compliments, no matter when I wear it.
After telling my friends that this routine can be done in under ten minutes, not to mention the fact that it only involves seven products, they were all desperate to know what it involved. Below, I've broken down my easy makeup routine step by step so that anyone can recreate this look. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling to learn more...
A Beauty Editor's Easy Makeup Routine
1. Skin Tint
First up, after doing my morning skincare routine, I like to apply a skin tint. I prefer this product over a foundation as it's a lot quicker to blend into the complexion, and gives a more natural, everyday finish. Plus, I tend to use a high-coverage concealer, so I like that this product allows my actual skin texture to shine through.
Shop My Favourite Skin Tint:
Milk Makeup
Hydro Grip Gel Tint
My current go-to skin tint is this one from Milk Makeup. It blends in like a dream, provides a good amount of coverage and gives the skin the most beautiful, naturally dewy finish.
2. Concealer
Next up is concealer. As mentioned, because I use a lighter base, I like to apply a higher-coverage concealer to help disguise blemishes and under-eye circles.
Although I use a foundation brush to apply my skin tint, I find it a lot quicker to blend my concealer with my fingers. Not only is this quicker, but it also gives a more natural finish and saves me from having to carry a whole bag of makeup brushes with me when I travel.
Shop My Favourite Concealer:
Dior
Forever Skin Correct Full-Coverage Concealer
This is one of the best full-coverage concealers I have ever tried. The lightweight formula blends like a dream, the hydrating texture doesn't settle into fine lines (unless you apply too much) and it disguises dark under-eye circles in seconds.
3. Cream Bronzer
When it comes to bronzer, I tend to favour cream formulas as they are quick and easy to apply and give my skin a more radiant finish.
I love to blend my bronzer into my cheekbones and the sides of my forehead for a naturally sun-kissed effect. I use a brush to do this, as it allows me to be more accurate when applying.
Shop My Favourite Cream Bronzer:
Vieve
Modern Radiance Cream Bronzer
If you're looking for an everyday bronzer to subtly warm the complexion, you can't go wrong with this one from Vieve. It's lightweight, buildable and melts into the skin thanks to the squalane-infused formula.
4. Powder
I don't like to apply powder all over my face, but I love using this product to set my under-eye concealer and get rid of any unwanted shine around my T-zone. I use a translucent powder and take a small fluffy brush to pat the product into my skin.
Shop My Favourite Powder:
Laura Mercier
Translucent Loose Setting Powder
This product is iconic for a reason. Promising 24 hours of shine control and a silky matte finish, it's great for keeping your makeup in place.
5. Cream Blush
Possibly my favourite step of all time, I never leave the house without applying a little bit of cream blush. This is such a great multi-use makeup product, and I like to use it on my cheeks, eyelids and lips for a pop of colour.
I would say that if you're looking to cut down the time it takes to do your makeup, definitely think about adding one of these products to your routine. It pulls together a makeup look in seconds, and thanks to the creamy formula, you can swipe it onto the skin and blend it straight in with your fingers.
Shop My Favourite Cream Blush:
Westman Atelier
Baby Cheeks Blush Stick
I know this blush is expensive, but it's easily one of the best cream formulas I have ever tried. Plus, the stick format makes it so quick to apply. There are lots of shades on offer, but my favourite is "Petal", a soft, pretty pink.
6. Mascara
I consider mascara an essential step in my makeup routine, as it makes my eyes look so much more awake and alive. That being said, I tend to opt for a brown mascara as I find this looks a little softer and more natural on me. If I were doing an evening makeup look, then I would probably opt for black for more impact, but a subtle brown shade is perfect for day-to-day.
Shop My Favourite Mascara:
Benefit
Limited Edition Badgal Bang! Volumising Mascara in Rebel Brown
If you didn't know, you can currently get one of Benefit's most popular mascaras in a limited edition brown shade, and I can confirm that it's totally worth the hype.
7. Lip Gloss
Last but by no means least, I like to finish my makeup routine off with a little bit of lip gloss. This layers beautifully over my cream blush for a shiny, glowy finish and makes me feel pulled together and ready for the day. I always make sure to throw whatever lip gloss I'm using into my handbag before I leave the house, as it's definitely the one product that I find I have to top up throughout the day. That being said, it's a lot quicker than a lip stain or lipstick, so I really can't complain.
Shop My Favourite Lip Gloss:
Gisou
Honey Infused Lip Oil in Watermelon Sugar
I'm currently loving this glossy lip oil from Gisou as it pulls the pink tones in my makeup look together nicely while adding a shiny, plumping effect.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.