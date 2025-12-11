I'm a Fashion Designer and Model—I Won't Leave the House Without *This* Makeup Product

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.

We all know (and low-key envy) those people who look naturally put-together. In my opinion, Pia Mance is the epitome of this. The Australian-born, L.A.-based model and founder of Heaven Mayhem is truly the definition of effortlessly chic. So, I did what I do best and asked her to share her secrets with me.

Mance told me her beauty philosophy doesn't involve trends or multi-step regimes—instead, she plays up the features that she naturally loves. "I recently learned about 'looksmaxxing' from Sheena [Zadeh], who founded Kosas. It's the concept of looking the best you can possibly look for your face," she tells me. "Every face is so different, so my advice is to really lean into the products or techniques that make you feel your best. I believe if you feel good, you look 10 times better." I second that.

Whether she's on set modeling Heaven Mayhem's latest pieces, at her desk sketching new designs, or on a plane to her next destination, Mance relies on a simple five-minute beauty routine. Though each product is an MVP in its own right, there's one she simply can't live without. "I wouldn't leave the house without a lip liner on. I feel it just adds that color to my face," she says. "My five-minute makeup is concealer, blush, brushing up the brows, and a lip liner. A look is also never complete without a pair of Heaven Mayhem earrings to tie it all together."

Simple touches like a pop of color on the cheeks and lips, a bold brow, and statement earrings are some of the easiest ways elevate your look. If you want more, keep reading to shop Mance's top beauty and wellness products that help her look and feel good.

