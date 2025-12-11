I'm a Fashion Designer and Model—I Won't Leave the House Without *This* Makeup Product

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.
We all know (and low-key envy) those people who look naturally put-together. In my opinion, Pia Mance is the epitome of this. The Australian-born, L.A.-based model and founder of Heaven Mayhem is truly the definition of effortlessly chic. So, I did what I do best and asked her to share her secrets with me.
Mance told me her beauty philosophy doesn't involve trends or multi-step regimes—instead, she plays up the features that she naturally loves. "I recently learned about 'looksmaxxing' from Sheena [Zadeh], who founded Kosas. It's the concept of looking the best you can possibly look for your face," she tells me. "Every face is so different, so my advice is to really lean into the products or techniques that make you feel your best. I believe if you feel good, you look 10 times better." I second that.
Whether she's on set modeling Heaven Mayhem's latest pieces, at her desk sketching new designs, or on a plane to her next destination, Mance relies on a simple five-minute beauty routine. Though each product is an MVP in its own right, there's one she simply can't live without. "I wouldn't leave the house without a lip liner on. I feel it just adds that color to my face," she says. "My five-minute makeup is concealer, blush, brushing up the brows, and a lip liner. A look is also never complete without a pair of Heaven Mayhem earrings to tie it all together."
Simple touches like a pop of color on the cheeks and lips, a bold brow, and statement earrings are some of the easiest ways elevate your look. If you want more, keep reading to shop Mance's top beauty and wellness products that help her look and feel good.
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Cheeky Posh
"I use the shade Major. My favorite London makeup artist, Saskia, used this on me recently and I'm obsessed. It's the perfect pinky shade with a little shimmer. The best part is, the packaging is super sleek and small so it fits easily into any travel makeup bag."
Fara Homidi
Smudge & Contour Lip Pencil
"My newest obsession! I love the shade Minky. I think I'll be a Fara girl for life now. You would never catch me without a lip liner—I'm talking at least three in every single bag and pocket. I wore this one for a few days after it arrived before ordering three more. It stays on, the shade is perfect, and the packaging is a work of art."
Anfisa Skin
Ân-Gloss Ceramide Lip Tint
"This lip treatment is amazing! I got to try their new shade Spice Cake before it launched and I love it. It's the perfect browny-pink lip gloss, but it actually nourishes your lips. A truly great product."
Bobbi Brown
Weightless Skin Oil-Controlling Foundation SPF 15
"I used this foundation once, and I was hooked. It lasts all day, but like the name, it's weightless, so it really feels like you don't have much on and [lies] so nicely on the skin. I've repurchased this one a few times, and I know it will be a staple in my makeup bag for years to come."
Isamaya x FaceGym
Sculpt 01 Face and Scalp Tool
"I'm a big fan of Isamaya, and this product is so fun. I'm trying to lean into those nice 2–5 minutes to yourself whenever I can, so by doing face gua sha and massage, I feel I'm getting the mindfulness benefit, plus the snatched face."
Avène
Thermal Spring Water Facial Mist
"A new addition to my skincare routine. I could bathe in this stuff. It's so refreshing, but has also helped my skin so much. I apply a light layer before I apply any serum or moisturizer and between each skincare layer, too. Game changer."
Dr. Dennis Gross
DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro
"I love this mask. I travel with it and use it religiously. It's only three minutes a day, and [the] before-and-after results are amazing."
Summer Fridays
Jet Lag Eye Patches
"I'm always traveling and love these Jet Lag eye patches. Everything Summer Fridays creates is a work of art—from packaging to product formulation—so I've been hooked ever since these launched."
Rhode
Glazing Mist
"I do love a mist—I wear this on the plane and also travel with it. It's so pretty and hydrating."
Perfect Skin By Christie Kidd
Trio Bundle
"My current skincare lineup. These products have truly changed my skin. I love that the packaging is just straight to the point, and they do exactly what they claim to. Just truly great products that I don't think anywhere near enough people know about."
Crown Affair
The Hydrating Shampoo
"It's the packaging on my shower ledge, plus the fact that this product actually works. I use the Hydrating Shampoo-and-Conditioner combo. My air-dry hair has never looked so good."
Kroma Wellness
Beauty Matcha Latte
"I couldn't mention my wellness hacks and products without Kroma. I swear by their bone broth and matcha. I travel with them and have them constantly at home, too. I believe in beauty from within and really believe these help."
Par Olive
Pearl Marine Collagen Superpowder
"Okay, if we're talking about glowing skin from the inside out—this is the product you need. The coconut milk flavor is delicious. I'll put it in matcha, tea, smoothies, even a yogurt bowl. It's delicious, but the benefits this has [are] insane. The Australian-made nature also hits close to home as their standards of everything are so high in Australia, so I know all the ingredients are great quality."
Pilates By Bryony
Monthly Membership
"I love the Pilates By Bryony app. All her challenges are amazing, but she also has sound baths and meditations, and the community in general [is] so sweet. I love being a part of this app and building it into my everyday ritual."
Emma is a beauty editor on the branded content team. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.