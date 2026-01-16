Friends Are Already Asking Me for V-Day Perfume Recs—This Is My Ultimate Pick, and It’s on Sale for $57

I gasped.

Jamie Schneider's avatar
By
published
in News
Photo of a candle, mirror, disco ball, and fragrance on a shelf
(Image credit: Vault Stock)

An addictive, compliment-worthy scent is always the blueprint, but I want my date-night perfume to be downright mouthwatering. It seems my friend group would agree, as I've been pinged for sizzling perfume recs to buy ahead of Valentine's Day. (I clearly surround myself with some very prompt beauty fans!) My answer? Opt for something sweet that doesn't read too syrupy, ideally with a spicy or woodsy edge to add a little mystery—something like Ellis Brooklyn's Bee.

The honey-, vanilla bean-, and cocoa absolute-infused blend definitely falls into gourmand territory, but the addition of dark rum, cinnamon, and sandalwood cut through that unapologetic sweetness with a warm, spicy flair. It's my ultimate party perfume (aka, the perfect scent for a night out), as it has dark, sultry dry-down with incredible sillage for all-night wear. And while I certainly don't need external praise on the fragrances I choose to wear (if I love it, that's enough!), I can't help but notice how others quite literally go berserk for the unique blend. My husband, for one, has actually grasped my wrist so he could catch a closer whiff, like a bee drawn to honey.

All that to say, when I saw Bee marked down for Bluemercury's post-holiday clearance sale, I immediately texted the link to my nearest and dearest. "You have to get this!!!!" I wrote with some frenzied heart emojis, and I suggest you do the same (regardless of your V-Day plans) before the sale magic disappears. The retailer is also offering 20% off orders over $200 too, so feel free to fill your cart with more on-sale beauty gems below for an extra discount. Happy shopping!

More Products to Buy From Bluemercury's Post-Holiday Sale

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting antique homewares, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn. 