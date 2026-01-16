Friends Are Already Asking Me for V-Day Perfume Recs—This Is My Ultimate Pick, and It’s on Sale for $57

An addictive, compliment-worthy scent is always the blueprint, but I want my date-night perfume to be downright mouthwatering. It seems my friend group would agree, as I've been pinged for sizzling perfume recs to buy ahead of Valentine's Day. (I clearly surround myself with some very prompt beauty fans!) My answer? Opt for something sweet that doesn't read too syrupy, ideally with a spicy or woodsy edge to add a little mystery—something like Ellis Brooklyn's Bee.
Ellis Brooklyn
Bee Eau De Parfum
The honey-, vanilla bean-, and cocoa absolute-infused blend definitely falls into gourmand territory, but the addition of dark rum, cinnamon, and sandalwood cut through that unapologetic sweetness with a warm, spicy flair. It's my ultimate party perfume (aka, the perfect scent for a night out), as it has dark, sultry dry-down with incredible sillage for all-night wear. And while I certainly don't need external praise on the fragrances I choose to wear (if I love it, that's enough!), I can't help but notice how others quite literally go berserk for the unique blend. My husband, for one, has actually grasped my wrist so he could catch a closer whiff, like a bee drawn to honey.
All that to say, when I saw Bee marked down for Bluemercury's post-holiday clearance sale, I immediately texted the link to my nearest and dearest. "You have to get this!!!!" I wrote with some frenzied heart emojis, and I suggest you do the same (regardless of your V-Day plans) before the sale magic disappears. The retailer is also offering 20% off orders over $200 too, so feel free to fill your cart with more on-sale beauty gems below for an extra discount. Happy shopping!
More Products to Buy From Bluemercury's Post-Holiday Sale
Virtue
Colorkick Illuminating Mask
Not a drill! Virtue's buzzy brightening hair mask is currently 50% off.
RéVive
Masque De Brilliance Resurfacing Multi-Acid Mask
This at-home peel brimming with glycolic, salicylic, and lactic acids will make your skin look practically reborn.
Lake & Skye
Saffron Dusk Eau De Parfum
On the subject of cool date-night perfumes, this dark, musky floral is another top notch pick.
Evolvetogether
Hydrating Hand Cream Trio (limited Edition)
Three luxurious scents, one deeply moisturizing, skin-softening formula.
Augustinus Bader
The Illuminating Collection (limited Edition)
If you missed out on Augustinus Bader's wildly-popular holiday kits, don't sweat; Bluemercury has a few precious sets left.
Vyrao
The Sixth Eau De Parfum
Beautifully fresh fragrance aside, this stunning chrome bottle deserves a spot on your vanity.
Tata Harper
Makeup Melting Kit (limited Edition)
Tata Harper products always transport me to a luxurious spa, and this kit—complete with a handy cleansing glove and face towel—is the ultimate treat.
Oribe
Côte D’azur Hand Wash & Crème Gift Set
The chicest bathroom sink set-up.
Tan-Luxe
The Express Water
Tan-Luxe has some of the best tanning waters in the game. I wouldn't miss out on this 50% off opportunity!
Lafco
Chamomile Lavender Candle
Lafco candles are housed in the most beautiful, blown glass vessels (they make great gifts!), and the scents themselves are nothing short of divine.
T3
Curl ID 1.25” Smart Curling Iron With Interactive Touch Interface
I personally own this T3 curling iron, and it's the only one I reach for when I'm craving bouncy, effortless waves.