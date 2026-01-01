As a beauty editor, I’m very lucky to get my hands on a substantial amount of beauty products on a near-daily basis. What that often means, however, is that even if I fall in love with a product, I rarely find myself finishing it before something shiny and new arrives to replace it. This should impress upon you how rare it is for me to have made my way through not one, not two, but nearly three tubes of the foundation I want to introduce you to today. Trust me, Charlotte Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Foundation really is that good.
To prove it to you, I thought, why not share my honest thoughts on exactly what makes Charlotte Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Foundation such a hero product, especially for people who love natural-looking, glowy bases. Here is my full review, including before and after pictures, so you can see just how transformative this foundation is…
Charlotte Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Foundation
Pros
Medium, buildable coverage
30 shades available
Natural-looking finish
Infused with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and coconut extract
Cons
May not be suitable for very oily skin
The Formula
Firstly, let’s talk about the finish. Charlotte Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Foundation offers a medium, buildable coverage that leaves skin looking bright and radiant. Once pumped from the tube, it feels incredibly creamy, meaning it blends easily and sinks seamlessly into the skin with an almost weightless finish. I like to apply three pumps before blending with a flat-topped foundation brush for a blurred look; however, for those who prefer a low-maintenance approach, it also blends smoothly with fingers, too, for a slightly more natural finish.
What really sets this foundation apart, however, is that rather than just delivering coverage, it also contains a trio of hydrating ingredients that nourish the skin as it covers. Each of the 30 shades is infused with hyaluronic acid, coconut extract and a rose complex, which allows for an even application with no creasing, cracking or dry patches. As a result, it doesn’t just leave skin looking more even and radiant but also plump and hydrated, too.
Before
To show you the full scope of Charlotte Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Foundation, here’s my skin with nothing on at all. While my complexion is fairly blemish-free, as you can see, there are some areas of redness around my nose. I also rely on foundations to provide a little more glow and radiance when my skin looks a little dull.
After
Here’s my skin after just three pumps of Charlotte Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Foundation. As you can see, even without any other makeup, my skin looks much more even with a little added glow around my cheekbones. I’m wearing shade 7 Cool above, which is a medium tone ideal for my winter skin; however, during the summer months, I switch to a warm-toned shade to balance out any tan.
On my oily skin, the foundation tends to last until around midday before I need to go in with a little setting powder to dampen any shine. Unlike many foundations, however, it doesn’t slip or slide or settle into my fine lines, which is a big plus for me.
The Verdict
And here's the foundation paired with a bronzer and cream blush for a little more dimension. As you can see, once again, it layers beautifully, creating a natural-looking canvas for any products that follow.
If, like me, you’re a fan of a natural-looking base that gives a your-skin-but-better finish, I’d highly recommend getting your hands on this foundation. It conceals, blurs and evens with ease without looking too heavy or mask-like on the skin.
Best of all, the hydrating ingredients mean that even after hours of wear, your skin still looks plump and hydrated with no tightness and minimal creasing. For those with dry skin, it will provide an added layer of hydration in combination with their skincare routine. And, while oily-skinned girls like myself may need to powder some areas, it won’t become overly greasy or slip and move throughout the day.
Plus, with 30 shades available, there are options for all skin tones and undertones. So, what are you waiting for? Go and get shade-matched and add this foundation to your collection ASAP. You won't regret it.
