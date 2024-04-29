Hundreds of Hyaluronic Acid Serums Later, Our Editors Agree These Are The 9 Best

Welcome to Deep Reviews —your one-stop destination to discover the absolute best products and brands the beauty industry has to offer. The Who What Wear staffers you already know and trust will research, test, and review the market's most sought-after and buzzed-about products to see which formulas (of the hundreds up for consideration) are truly worth your hard-earned money and attention. You can expect honest, completely uncensored feedback and no-BS recommendations our hard-to-please testers endorse without reservations.

As beauty editors, we have access to hundreds of skincare products at any given time (it's one of the perks of the job). Serums are no exception. These potent skin solutions target everything from dryness to hyperpigmentation and fine lines and wrinkles. Our collections contain bottles of niacinamide, squeeze tubes of retinol, and vials of vitamin C. Amidst all the variety, there's one serum that we consider a staple of our modern-day skincare apothecaries—hyaluronic acid.

This hero hydrating ingredient attracts and holds water in the upper layers of the skin. Translation? It reverses dryness and gives our skin that smooth, plump look we want. Don't think that means we'll use any old hyaluronic acid serum, though. It's quite the contrary. We're discerning. The hyaluronic acid we use has to meet (or, even better, exceed) certain standards. It has to feel lightweight, play well with our other skincare products, and—get this—actually boost hydration. Because we're constantly asked which hyaluronic acid serum is the best, we decided to undertake an in-depth research and testing process.

Here's how it went. First, we spent days researching hundreds of different hyaluronic acid serums. Then, we organized them into a color-coded spreadsheet. Then, based on ratings, reviews, and editor experience, we narrowed down the vast number of serums to a mere nine. After that, our editors got to testing. After a month, we combined our individual assessments and crowned one hyaluronic acid serum as the best. Ahead, see which serums were good enough to make the cut, meet our consulting expert, and learn more about our review process.

Best Overall: Skinceuticals Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier

Average rating: 5/5

Skinceuticals is well-known for its highly effective skincare products—does its C E Ferulic ($182) ring a bell? This hyaluronic acid serum is no different. Along with the hero ingredient, it contains proxylane, licorice root extract, and purple rice extract. Together, they support and maintain the skin's natural hyaluronic acid content. In fact, they amplify the skin’s hyaluronic acid levels by 30%. Thanks to a unique gel-serum texture, it feels slightly thick (yet still lightweight) on the skin, instantly improving the look of skin texture and elasticity.

What we liked:

"I struggle occasionally when applying hyaluronic acids because the formulas can be so thin that they roll off the face. This option from Skinceuticals was a lot thicker and was super easy to apply. I saw an instant glow as soon as it soaked in and the quality of this product was evident."—Sierra Mayhew, Associate Fashion Editor

What we didn't like:

"There's nothing I dislike about this hyaluronic acid serum. The texture is hydrating yet not too thin—I want to use the word 'substantial'—so it really feels like it doing what it says it will. I put it on before bed, and by morning, my skin was noticeably smoother and plumper. " —Kaitlyn McLintock, Associate Beauty Editor

Skinceuticals Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier $110 SHOP NOW

Isdin Isdinceutics Hyaluronic Concentrate

Average rating: 4.75/5

Most hyaluronic acid serums function on one level: hydration. This one is unique in that it hydrates and firms the skin, thanks to the inclusion of marine-derived extracts and peptides. It even has a visible effect on pores, as its lentil extract helps reduce the appearance of enlarged pores.

What we liked:

"This serum was light and almost creamy in texture. It soaked in quickly, but left my skin hydrated and with a slight glow. The scent was subtle, fresh, and non-irritating on my sensitive skin. Sometimes when I use hydrating serums, I’m aware of how they feel on my skin all day, but this one was super comfortable. Also, I loved that it was in a pump bottle." —Natalie Thurman, Podcast Producer & Editor

What we didn't like:

"This serum, out of all of the ones I tested and have used in the past, gave the least amount of immediate dewiness and glow. It was fairly matte going on. That's not exactly what I'm looking for in a hyaluronic serum, but I can imagine that some would appreciate a serum that provides hydration and plumping without making you look like a glazed donut. I happen to like that about most serums of this type." —Eliza Huber, Senior Fashion Editor

ISDIN Isdinceutics Hyaluronic Concentrate $109 SHOP NOW

The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Average rating: 4.75/5

The first and most obvious benefit of this hyaluronic acid serum is the price. At only $10 a pop, this is incredibly budget-friendly. Aside from that, the formula features 2% multi-molecular hyaluronic acid and peptides. Together, these hydrate and plump the skin, smoothing its overall appearance.

What we liked:

"My skin felt plumper and more moisturized when I added this product to my routine. I wore it on a travel day that was about seven hours long and I still felt like my skin looked good and not at all dry or flaky when I arrived at my destination, despite how dehydrating planes can be for your skin." —Huber

"For the price, this one can't be beat. The thick, snail mucin-like texture felt incredible on my skin, and it soaked in in mere seconds. Afterward, my skin felt incredibly smooth and plump. Also, my sensitive, redness-prone skin loves that there's no fragrance." —McLintock

What we didn't like:

"There's nothing I disliked about this serum, but if I'm being really, really picky, I could say that I wish there were a few more active ingredients combined with the hyaluronic acid and peptides for extra skin-boosting powers. But honestly, this is a perfect no-fuss hyaluronic acid serum that does what it says it will without any irritating fragrance or unnecessary features." —McLintock

The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Serum $10 SHOP NOW

La Roche-Posay Hyalu-B5 Serum

Average rating: 4.5/5

Like so many other La Roche-Posay products, this serum is a savior for sensitive skin. Hyaluronic acid, with the addition of vitamin B5, hydrates and supports the skin barrier. It's also allergy and dermatologist-tested, so you can rest assured it won't cause any excess irritation.

What we liked:

"This serum was quite thick (without feeling gloopy or heavy) and gave me such a hydrated base for my makeup. I noticed that while using this one, whenever I would touch my skin or when I went to wash my face at the end of the day, it was super soft." —Thurman

"I have sensitive, redness-prone skin. Sometimes, new skincare products do more harm than good, but this one felt cool and calming. It basically wrapped my skin in a blanket of comfort." —McLintock

What we didn't like:

"I don’t love dropper bottles because they always feel a little less sanitary than other packaging methods. It also smelled a bit like bug spray." —Thurman

Glossier Super Bounce Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Average rating: 4/5

Much like the La Roche-Posay serum, this one combines hydrating hyaluronic acid with barrier-strengthening vitamin B5. It boasts a "never-sticky" formula that's fast-absorbing and feels lightweight. All things considered, it's exceptional for makeup-wearers, because it will remain undetectable under foundation and concealer.

What we liked:

"In addition to giving me a nice glow and dewy look immediately after applying it, I know for a fact that the Glossier Super Bounce serum doesn't break me out. I have pretty sensitive skin, especially after I try new products for multiple days at a time, and I used this one for years. It was the first hyaluronic acid serum I ever tried and I stuck with it for a long time. In the end, though, I switched to something a bit more potent. It's a solid choice for people who are just getting into skincare, but I think there are products on the market that are still affordable and will give you longer-lasting results." —Huber

What we didn't like:

"The serum was on the thinner side, so it was a race to get it from the bottle to my face. That being said, I needed less product overall so it's a give and take." —Elise Sultan, Senior Email Marketing Manager

Glossier Super Bounce Hyaluronic Acid + Vitamin B5 Serum $32 SHOP NOW

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Glow Serum

Average rating: 4/5

As the name of this product implies, the Water Drench serum will literally drench your skin in hydration. It features a shocking 75% hyaluronic acid complex as well as a 5% ceramide complex to boost moisture levels and help improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

What we liked:

"This light serum gave me the perfect amount of hydration without feeling super shiny or sticky, which can be an issue with my oily skin. I also love a pump bottle, so the packaging on this was great." —Thurman

"The serum is light and dries on the skin quickly (a must for busy mom-mornings). Most importantly, it didn’t feel sticky and it's fragrance-free. This is huge for me as my skin is hyper-sensitive and I practically have my derm on speed dial. I also immediately felt the results. My skin looked and felt hydrated after applying it." —Sultan

What we didn't like:

"The price point is high for a hyaluronic serum. That being said, it’s worth it." —Sultan

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Glow Serum $72 SHOP NOW

Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Average rating: 3.75/5

This serum uses five weights of hyaluronic acid for supreme hydrating effects across multiple layers of the skin. There are also three antioxidant-rich plump extracts (kakadu, illawarra, and burdekin) and vegan collagen and silk proteins that support the skin barrier. It was designed to deliver intense, juicy moisture to the skin. As such, reviewers love how dewy it makes their skin look.

What we liked:

"First of all, the packaging is adorable. I loved looking at the purple colorway in my skincare cabinet and the pump applicator keeps things as sanitary as possible. The serum has been a staple in my morning routine since I discovered it and the before and after photos do the talking. My skin was a bit dull and dry before and I instantly noticed a boost in hydration. I will definitely be repurchasing it. It also smelled incredible." —Mayhew

The thickness of this serum I would say is near perfect—not too thick or too runny. The glow was INSANE. " —Sultan

What we didn't like:

"It's not fragrance-free. I did have a minor reaction (which I do with most Glow Recipe products) and have concluded that it’s most likely due to the fragrance. I wouldn't say this is sensitive skin-friendly." —Sultan

Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Serum $45 SHOP NOW

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Serum

Average rating: 3.75/5

Another budget-friendly option, The Ordinary's Hyaluronic Acid Serum is just as popular on Instagram and TikTok as its other cult-favorite products. What some people might not realize is that it's been reformulated. It features five different forms of hyaluronic acid for maximum benefits, added ceramides for skin barrier support, and features a new, lightweight texture.

What we liked:

"This is actually one of the first serums I suggest to people who are brand new to skincare but are on a budget. I consider hyaluronic acid to be essential in anyone’s routine and because the price point of this product is so good, I convince most people I know to give it a try. I have had it save me in many winters past so I was excited to welcome it back into my home and routine." —Mayhew

"Just like with The Inkey List hyaluronic serum, this one has an accessible price point, which I love. I could tell my skin felt more hydrated after using it." —McLintock

What we didn't like:

"I didn’t really see much of a difference in my skin right away. There was an instant glow with the other products I tried so in comparison it was a bit disappointing." —Mayhew

The Ordinary The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Serum $10 SHOP NOW

Cerave Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Average rating: 3/5

What we liked:

"First and foremost, I really trust CeraVe products. I think the brand does a great job of making affordable and reliable products for people who, like me, have sensitive skin. I like that this product didn't have any bad reaction on my skin, which looked hydrated in the morning after I used this product the night before." —Huber

"My derm LOVES CeraVe and recommends all of their products. For my night-time skin routine, I loved this. It left my skin feeling refreshed for longer than the others." —Sultan

What we didn't like:

"This serum is different from any I've tried before in that it's very thick and dense—more like a heavy moisturizer than a serum. Because of that, and because it's still in a pump bottle instead of a jar, it's quite hard to get out. I think a packaging change would benefit this product. I had to scoop it out with my finger instead of use the pump because it's a bit too thick to come out. Also, it kind of took some of the natural shine and glazed look of my skin away instead of making it appear more moisturized, which some people might love, but I usually look for a product that does the opposite." —Huber

"Because the product is more of a cream, it didn’t sit well underneath my makeup. That being said, it's a great product for a nighttime skin routine." —Sultan

Cerave Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum $26 SHOP NOW

Geeta Yadav, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of Facet Dermatology . As an expert in all things skin, we reached out to ask questions—namely, why is hyaluronic acid so important and what makes a high-quality hyaluronic acid serum?

What is hyaluronic acid and is it naturally occurring in the skin? What's its purpose and how does it work?

"Hyaluronic acid is a substance known as a glycosaminoglycan that is found naturally throughout the entire human body, including the joints, eyes, and the skin. Hyaluronic acid works by binding to water and retaining it (ingredients like this are known as humectants). In the joints and eyes, this helps lubrication; in the skin, it helps hold onto water, which makes it look plumper, smoother, firmer, and overall more youthful."

What skin types is an HA suitable for/who can it benefit the most?

"Hyaluronic acid can and should be used by anyone. All skin needs hydration! However, it's especially important for those with dry or sensitive skin. These skin types may have a skin barrier that is not functioning at its best and, as a result, water can more easily escape the skin, leaving it dry and irritated.

Using hyaluronic acid will help combat transepidermal water loss, especially if it is paired with lipids like ceramides or squalane, which will help seal in that water to leave skin comfortable and moisturized."

There are different molecular sizes of HA. Can you explain why this matters and how it affects skin penetration?

"Larger molecules cannot penetrate the skin as deeply as smaller molecules. For example, lactic acid has a larger molecule size than glycolic acid, which is why it's gentler—it can't get far after application, so it's less likely to irritate the skin, but it also won't provide as powerful as a result as glycolic acid. When using hyaluronic acid products with larger molecule sizes, you'll see more of an effect on the very surface of the skin, but the effect may not last as a result."

Do you have any tips and tricks for choosing the best hyaluronic acid serum?

"I'd recommend looking for a formula that contains sodium hyaluronate, which has a smaller molecule size, as well as other humectants, like aloe and glycerin, for amplified and comprehensive hydration benefits."

How often can an HA serum be used? Is there anything to know to use it correctly?

"Hyaluronic acid can be used as often as you'd like—it's non-irritating and can be safely used by all skin types. I'd recommend applying it to damp skin or with damp hands, which will give the molecules water to grab onto, as well as layering it under a nourishing moisturizer that's formulated with lipids like ceramides, squalane, or jojoba oil.

Ceramides are naturally found in the skin barrier and act as the 'grout' between the 'bricks' of your skin cells to prevent water from escaping the skin. Fortifying your skin barrier with additional lipids will help ensure that your skin stays as hydrated as possible."

Our Deep Reviews Research and Testing Process

This installment of Deep Reviews, like all others, took weeks to complete. In this case, it took about six weeks. We take our time researching the best products on the market. We started by looking at other publications—Allure, Elle, Cosmo, and more. Then, we created master lists of the hyaluronic acid serums that were recommended. From there, we compared and color-coordinated the lists, looking at how often each lip balm was mentioned as well as its overall ratings and reviews on major beauty retailer sites.

After all of this, we had our nine hyaluronic acid serums. All that was left was to do our own rigorous testing. Each editor received the serums and was asked to test, rate, and review them. Once we had everyone's responses, we assembled them into a document and ranked each one according to the in-depth feedback. By the end, we had crowned the best one.