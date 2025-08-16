I Hate Wearing Lipstick—5 Alternative Formulas I Swear By for a More Comfortable, Softer Finish

From lip tints and lip liners to glosses, balms and even blushes, these are the lipstick alternatives that never fail me.

A collage of images, including a photo showcasing lip products and a drink carried on a tray (courtesy of @leatngu) and two photos taken by @deniseprimbet
(Image credit: @deniseprimbet; @leatngu)
I've made peace with the fact that I'm not a lipstick person. In fact, as a beauty editor who tests makeup for a living, I couldn't help but notice that my lipsticks have taken a backseat, making way for hybrid formulas that combine pigment with comfort for a softer, more natural touch.

Instead of bolder, more saturated pigment, they offer a subtle wash of colour and a featherlight feel—the kind that lets you forget you're wearing anything on your lips in the first place.

Be it a lip balm that blurs the line between skincare and makeup, a chic lip stain to help create that romcom-esque "just bitten" look, a good ol' tinted lip gloss for a juicy pout or even a few dabs of your favourite cream blusher, lipstick alternatives make great everyday staples—striking that perfect balance between polished and effortless.

After years of trial and error, I'm proud to say that I've got my lip products down to a T. And in the spirit of putting a stop to gatekeeping our lip combos, I'm here to share my ride-or-die formulas—the ones that never fail to earn me the biggest compliments. So, lipstick loyalists, look away… because these formulas might just convince you to bite the bullet (excuse the pun) and go for something else entirely.

1. Tinted Lip Balms

An image showing Denise Primbet holding the Violette FR Bisou Balm and the Rhode Peptide Lip Tint

(Image credit: Future)

There's no denying that lip balms are a category that keeps on giving. Nourishing and cocooning, they pack just the right amount of pigment to instantly revive your lips with a subtle wash of colour. Whether they're ultra glossy or blurring, they're a great lipstick alternative if your goal is to achieve the ultimate "your lips but better" look.

2. Cream Blushers

An image taken by Denise Primbet, showcasing various lip products

(Image credit: Future)

Sure, a blusher may not be your first choice to slather on the lips. After all, it's a less conventional product that's designed for the cheeks. However, there's a reason why most formulas we know and love also double as a lip product.

If you think about it, most cream blushers are incredibly dewy, blurring and hydrating, all of which make naturally welcome traits in a lip-oriented product. Not to mention, using the same blush on the lips will also make the look appear more cohesive, and by extension, more intentional, making it a great finishing touch to tie everything together.

3. Lip Stains

An image showing @mishti.rahman posing outside, wearing a black dress and a Louis Vuitton handbag

(Image credit: @mishti.rahman)

Unlike lipsticks (which can easily disappear after devouring a bowl of pasta), lip stains excel at delivering longevity. Lucky for us, they're nothing like the drying or patchy formulas of the past. Rather, today's improved formulas are nothing of the sort. Think: juicy, lasting pigment without sacrificing the hydration.

4. Lip Glosses & Lip Oils

An image showing @leatngu holding various lip products

(Image credit: @leatngu)

Gone are the days of lip glosses being tacky, sticky formulas that result in congealed hair. In 2025, lip gloss formulas are sleek, balmy and deeply nourishing. Beyond that, they're don't have the same sticky nature, but possess even glassier finishes. They are, in my opinion, up there with the most low-maintenance lipstick alternatives.

5. Lip Liners

An image showing @summerrachelwarren applying lip liner

(Image credit: @summerrachelwarren)

Full disclosure: not every lip liner will be a good substitute for a lipstick. Since most are formulated with longevity in mind, you'll often find that they can be too drying on the lips. That said, there are definitely a few formulas that glide on like a dream, offering a soft-focused outline and a more natural-looking pigment.

