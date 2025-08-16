I've made peace with the fact that I'm not a lipstick person. In fact, as a beauty editor who tests makeup for a living, I couldn't help but notice that my lipsticks have taken a backseat, making way for hybrid formulas that combine pigment with comfort for a softer, more natural touch.
Instead of bolder, more saturated pigment, they offer a subtle wash of colour and a featherlight feel—the kind that lets you forget you're wearing anything on your lips in the first place.
Be it a lip balm that blurs the line between skincare and makeup, a chic lip stain to help create that romcom-esque "just bitten" look, a good ol' tinted lip gloss for a juicy pout or even a few dabs of your favourite cream blusher, lipstick alternatives make great everyday staples—striking that perfect balance between polished and effortless.
After years of trial and error, I'm proud to say that I've got my lip products down to a T. And in the spirit of putting a stop to gatekeeping our lip combos, I'm here to share my ride-or-die formulas—the ones that never fail to earn me the biggest compliments. So, lipstick loyalists, look away… because these formulas might just convince you to bite the bullet (excuse the pun) and go for something else entirely.
1. Tinted Lip Balms
There's no denying that lip balms are a category that keeps on giving. Nourishing and cocooning, they pack just the right amount of pigment to instantly revive your lips with a subtle wash of colour. Whether they're ultra glossy or blurring, they're a great lipstick alternative if your goal is to achieve the ultimate "your lips but better" look.
Violette FR
Bisou Balm
The blurred French lip never ceases to impress, and this tinted lip balm is the quickest shortcut to nailing the look. Don't let its appearance fool you, it's far from a traditional lipstick. First of all, the pigment is much less saturated, which is exactly what helps create that coveted romcom look—almost as though you've been busy sipping a glass of red.
Rhode
Peptide Lip Tint
Now, if you're after that high-shine finish, you can't go wrong with Rhode Peptide Lip Tints. Whether you're looking for a pop of pink, a wash of mauve or a swipe of a berry red, this peptide-rich formula helps ensure lasting hydration, leaving your lips pillowy soft. A favourite shade of mine is PBJ, which is a stunning brown-red that's bound to complement virtually any lip combo.
Laneige
Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serum
Featuring a unique silicone applicator in the shape of a doughnut (yes, you read that right), this tinted lip serum packs the nourishing benefits of a traditional lip balm and the ultra-glossy finish of a lip gloss. More importantly, it also packs some serious pigment, and you can easily get an impressive level of coverage out of it with just one swipe.
Clinique
Almost Lipstick Black Honey
Let's be real, it wouldn't really be an edit of lipstick alternatives without Clinique's iconic Black Honey lip balm. Offering a sheer slip of transparent berry-ish pigment, this formula has been designed to complement your exact skin tone and undertones. As far as the formula goes, the balm-like texture glides on like butter, revealing an effortlessly chic and natural-looking glossy finish.
2. Cream Blushers
Sure, a blusher may not be your first choice to slather on the lips. After all, it's a less conventional product that's designed for the cheeks. However, there's a reason why most formulas we know and love also double as a lip product.
If you think about it, most cream blushers are incredibly dewy, blurring and hydrating, all of which make naturally welcome traits in a lip-oriented product. Not to mention, using the same blush on the lips will also make the look appear more cohesive, and by extension, more intentional, making it a great finishing touch to tie everything together.
Merit
Flush Balm
One way or another, all roads lead to the Merit Flush Balm. Compact enough to chuck in your purse for impromptu top-ups, this iconic formula has already cemented its status as the best natural-looking cream blusher, and deservedly so. Formulated to leave your cheeks looking naturally flushed and radiant, this product goes on the lips just as smoothly as it does on the face.
REFY
Lip Blush
I'll be honest: I was puzzled over which category this Refy product would fit best: lip balms or blushers, since technically speaking, it's both. This hybrid formula is truly unlike anything else I've ever put on my lips. Equal parts blurring and moisturising, it adds a soft wash of pigment that naturally enhances your natural lips. Ideal for the days when you're always rushing and you need a little something to bring your lips to life.
Summer Fridays
Blush Butter Balm
After a glass-like finish and a juicy hint of colour? Say less. This newly launched glow-boosting formula from Summer Fridays has already earned my stamp of approval for what it can do on the cheeks. However, having now tried it on the lips, I can confirm that it passed all tests with flying colours. Delivering buildable pigment and a glossy finish, it's the best formula for replicating the kind of look you'd get from biting into a juicy strawberry. I rest my case.
Vieve
Poutder
One of the brand's most recent launches, the Vieve Poutder is a true hybrid formula that blurs the line between a traditional lipstick, a lip balm and a liquid lipstick. Not only does it feel incredibly weightless on the lips, but it also helps create that blurring and diffused effect while still feeling nice and nourishing in the process. It's available in four stunning shades, from peachy pinks to mauve-y nudes and deeper berry-ish hues.
3. Lip Stains
Unlike lipsticks (which can easily disappear after devouring a bowl of pasta), lip stains excel at delivering longevity. Lucky for us, they're nothing like the drying or patchy formulas of the past. Rather, today's improved formulas are nothing of the sort. Think: juicy, lasting pigment without sacrificing the hydration.
Sacheu
Stay-N Lip Liner
If there's a viral product that doesn't need an introduction, it's the famed Sacheu lip stain. Although it's intended to be used as a lip liner, I often apply it all over the lips for a long-lasting finish. Sometimes, I'd opt for a darker shade as an outline, and I'd use a lighter, more pink-ish shade in the centre of my lips for a soft ombre look. The best part is that it doesn't feel too drying either. Simply leave it on for roughly 10 minutes and watch the magic happen as you gently peel it off.
Benefit
Benetint
Often regarded as the original lip stain, the Benefit Benetint is a formula that will never leave my makeup bag. It now comes in two new shades: Dark Cherry and Raspberry, both of which have been formulated to complement deeper skin tones. I'm not exaggerating when I say I have at least four of these bad boys scattered throughout the house for spontaneous top-ups.
4. Lip Glosses & Lip Oils
Gone are the days of lip glosses being tacky, sticky formulas that result in congealed hair. In 2025, lip gloss formulas are sleek, balmy and deeply nourishing. Beyond that, they're don't have the same sticky nature, but possess even glassier finishes. They are, in my opinion, up there with the most low-maintenance lipstick alternatives.
Rare Beauty
Positive Light Luminizing Lip Gloss Blaze
To be frank, I rarely get excited over yet another lip gloss launch, but the Rare Beauty shimmery formulas have genuinely impressed me. Featuring pearlescent shimmery pigments, it comes in six shades in total, including the cool-toned pinks, browns, warm-toned nude shades and everything in-between. The pigment is pretty subtle, however, it's still noticeable enough to instantly zhuzh up your look.
Kosas
Wet Lip Oil Gloss
As far as lip oils go, I'm yet to find a formula that's just as lightweight, glossy and slippery as Kosas. I love that it features such an extensive shade range that covers just about every preference—whether you're into your muted nude shades or if you're after something a bit punchier.
Charlotte Tilbury
Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm
Cards on the table: I hatelip plumpers with a passion. As someone who has sensitive skin, I don't rate the irritation and the stinging feel that follows every application. That said, this plumping lip gloss from Charlotte Tilbury is the only one that managed to get me hooked. Instead of an overwhelming burn, it's a slightly refreshing and ever-so-gentle tingle that you don't even notice after a minute or two. The result? The glossiest finish, impressive pigment, and an instant boost of hydration that reveals a plump and juicy pout.
Hourglass
Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm
Loved by the likes of Sofia Richie, the Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm is a clever balm/gloss hybrid formula that packs punchy pigment that you'd normally get from a lipstick and a high-shine finish that will rival that of a lip oil. Sure, it's far less affordable compared to other entries in this edit, however, it's one of those rare cases where the quality speaks for itself.
5. Lip Liners
Full disclosure: not every lip liner will be a good substitute for a lipstick. Since most are formulated with longevity in mind, you'll often find that they can be too drying on the lips. That said, there are definitely a few formulas that glide on like a dream, offering a soft-focused outline and a more natural-looking pigment.
Rhode
Peptide Lip Shape
I can't tell you how many times I've praised the Rhode Peptide Lip Shape. Although I was skeptical at first, I was pleasantly surprised by its unique formula. The contouring shades are perfect to add a bit more definition to your pout, without it looking too drawn-on and unnatural. Sure, it's not the most long-lasting product per se, but it sure makes a great everyday lip product.
MAC
Lip Glazer Glossy Liner
I don't know about you, but I haven't heard of a glossy lip liner. That is, until I discovered this intriguing new formula from MAC. Featuring a slightly rounder tip, this lip pencil can be easily worn as a lipstick, courtesy of its hydrating feel. Since it also has a nice slip to it, it glides on like butter and effortlessly blends within seconds.
Denise is an award-winning beauty journalist with five years of experience in the industry, writing about everything from makeup and skincare to perfume and haircare. Her vast writing portfolio includes celebrity interviews, product reviews, deep-dive explainers and first-person op-eds. Her work can also be seen in other esteemed magazines such as Glamour, Cosmopolitan, Vogue, Marie Claire and GQ.