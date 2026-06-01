Summer is almost here, and I, like so many other people, have already scheduled my back-to-blonde salon appointment. There's nothing like expertly placed bleach and freshly styled strands to celebrate the start of a new season, especially when that season is a long, sun-soaked summer.
I usually stick to the same old hair color, simply asking my hairstylist to refresh my grown-out roots and blend away any harsh lines with a toner-gloss combo. Not this year, though. Blame it on all of the blonde-hair inspo I collect on Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest, but lately, I've been craving something different—something bright, stylish, and sun-kissed. So I did what any good beauty editor would do. I turned to an expert and asked celebrity hairstylist Bradley Leake to share the top three blonde color trends for summer 2026. Keep scrolling to get the download, from "halo highlights" to soft, Scandinavian blonde.
Halo Highlights
Leake says halo highlights will be a major trend for summer 2026. In fact, he says he's seeing them "everywhere" right now. As the name suggests, this trend involves "strategic brightness focused around the hairline, crown, and top layers to create a natural 'halo' of light around the face." While it's not a new technique by any means, people on Instagram and TikTok are popularizing it because it makes the face a strong, visual focal point and creates a "lit from within" effect on the hair.
"It gives blondes a brighter, more dimensional look without needing a full heavy highlight," he says. "Clients love it because it grows out softer, feels lower-maintenance, and still gives that expensive bright blonde effect without the upkeep." To reiterate, that means two things. First, the hair remains healthier by not being overprocessed—remember, it's all about strategic highlighting, not allover bleach. Second, you can stretch out your color appointments because you're not saturating every section of hair; you're "concentrating brightness where light naturally hits."
I'm about as low-maintenance as it gets when it comes to my hair, so this is a tempting trend to embrace. And since it's versatile, you can make it as bold or as subtle as you like. I tend to veer toward the latter for a natural, sun-kissed look.
The Celeb Inspo
Expensive Honey Blonde
I've always been a fan of honey blonde, especially Sofia Richie Grainge's and Bella Hadid's takes, so it feels like Leake is speaking directly to my soul when he says this is going to be the blonde of summer. "Think expensive, glossy, rich honey tones with dimension—not flat yellow-blonde. It’s softer around the face, brighter through the ends, and has that 'you just got back from Europe' feel."
Leake says this trend is a response to the cool-toned colors that were so popular over the last few years. "I think people are moving away from overly icy blondes with so much contrast and wanting hair that feels healthier, shinier, and more natural in sunlight."
Here's the thing, though. The perfect honey blonde is deceptively difficult to pin down. Leake says most people make the mistake of asking their hairstylist for "warm blonde." That, he says, can go wrong very fast. "Instead, ask for a neutral golden blonde with soft honey dimension and bring reference photos in natural lighting. The key to a really beautiful honey blonde is balance—you want warmth but still brightness and softness."
Leake says placement matters just as much as tone. "A softer root, pops of brightness around the face, and ribbons of dimension throughout keep it looking elevated instead of brassy," he says. "Glossing is huge too. The right gloss is what gives honey blonde that expensive reflective finish and proper tone."
The Celeb Inspo
Scandinavian Soft Blonde
ICYMI, the so-called Scandi hairline was a massive trend circa 2022 and 2023. It involved bleaching the baby hairs at the front of the scalp to brighten the hairline. Well, Leake says the Scandi aesthetic is back and even bigger for summer 2026. This time, though, it's not just about the hairline; it's about luxurious allover color.
"This trend is very soft, creamy, almost filtered-looking blonde. Super-blended roots, airy brightness, and a healthier finish instead of overly processed platinum. The big shift happening right now is that people still want brightness, but they want movement, softness, and shine. Hair health is becoming part of the aesthetic—which I personally love. Going blonde is an investment, and the proper haircare to maintain your blonde locks at home is key."
"I’ve been loving the new Kérastase Blond Absolu Blonde Guard Hydrating Wonder Shield lately," Leake says. "Blonde hair in the summer goes through it—sun, chlorine, salt water, heat styling—and this product gives that lightweight hydration and protection without weighing the hair down. It’s become one of those 'throw in your beach bag immediately' products for me."
Editor's Note: While this product is great for common blonde aggressors during the summer, it's also made for year-round protection to keep hair healthy and hydrated when heat styling or air drying.
Kérastase
Blond Absolu Bain Lumiere Shampoo
"I also constantly use Kérastase Blond Absolu Bain Lumière Shampoo because it keeps blondes bright and hydrated without making the hair feel stripped."
Kérastase
Blond Absolu Cicaflash Conditioner
"The Kérastase Blond Absolu Cicaflash Conditioner is honestly one of my favorites for that soft, healthy, expensive-looking blonde finish. It gives repair and hydration without making finer blondes feel heavy."
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.