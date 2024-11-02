From Molasses Auburn to Barbie Bangs—These Are the Only Hair Trends That Matter This Winter

Winter hair trends collage.
(Image credit: @lalalalisa_m; @kendalljenner; @iamzoefoster; @hungvanngo; @nnennaechem)
Jamie Schneider
By
published
in Features

Holiday party season is upon us, which means it's time for glitzy makeup looks, jewel-toned nail designs, and chic, on-trend hairstyles—strong emphasis on the latter. It's not simply the excitement of a new season. As my calendar fills with soirées, potlucks, and get-togethers, I'm itching to experiment with my hair looks. After all, what better way to make an entrance than by sporting a glossy new cut or color? I can practically hear the oohs and aahs from fellow partygoers…

To gear up for the festivities ahead, I tapped celebrity stylists for their winter hair predictions. They did not disappoint! From molasses auburn to Barbie bangs to bell-bottom bobs and more, here are the hair trends about to take off this winter.

Haircuts

Softer Blunt Cuts

Soft blunt cut winter hair trend on Franny.

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

"We always see sleek, structured styles like blunt bobs in the winter, but this season, they'll have a bit more versatility. Think blunt cuts with softer, more natural textures, giving a polished yet lived-in feel," says celebrity stylist Laurie Heaps, who is the tress master behind Sabrina Carpenter's signature Bardot bangs (NBD). Sleek bobs will always have their time and place—don't you worry! Softening the ends gives freedom to play around with your natural hair texture.

Celebrity hairstylist Glen Oropeza (whose clients include Sydney Sweeney, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and Ariana Greenblatt) agrees. "Blunt-cut bobs will definitely dominate, but bobs with more textured layers [and] face-framing and curtain bangs will also trend, especially for those with curly and wavy textures," he shares.

Shop the Trend

Control Paste™
Aveda
Control Paste

Acidic Bonding Concentrate Leave-In Treatment for Damaged Hair
Redken
Acidic Bonding Concentrate Leave-In Treatment

Curl Manifesto Curl Defining Gel-Cream
Kérastase
Curl Manifesto Curl Defining Gel-Cream

Clavicuts

Clavicuts winter hair trend on Kendall Jenner.

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

For the uninitiated, clavicuts are basically lobs (aka long bobs) cut to your collarbone, or your clavicle. It's essentially a relaxed bob that is long enough to pull into a ponytail, and celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan expects lots of 'em this upcoming season. "I love a collarbone-length, layered haircut like the length that Jennifer Aniston and Kendall and Kylie [Jenner] are rocking. It's effortless and natural—never heavy," he says.

Shop the Trend

ulta,

LolaVie
Lightweight Hair Oil

Soft Curl Lotion
Act + Acre
Soft Curl Lotion

Milk Hair Serum
Rōz
Milk Hair Serum

Bell-Bottom Bobs

Bell-bottom bobs winter hair trend on Selena Gomez.

(Image credit: @hungvanngo)

The bell-bottom bob technically emerged this summer (coined by TikTok's hairvoyant Tom Smith), but it's showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, it's poised to become even more on-trend this winter. After all, Gigi Hadid sported one for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and Selena Gomez just donned the 'do for the fourth annual Academy Museum Gala in October.

"The silhouette [is] inspired by the shape of a bell or the flared cut of bell-bottom jeans. The bob is slim to the head nearer the parting and flares out with volume at the ends," Smith previously told Who What Wear. It's sassy, it's playful, and it's delightfully on-trend for winter. "Many of you will know that when you wear a longer bob, one of the things that tends to happen is the ends flick out over the shoulders anyway," Smith writes on Instagram. "So how great that this is now an intentional-looking style!"

Shop the Trend

Elixir Ultime Refillable Hydrating Hair Oil
Kérastase
Elixir Ultime Refillable Hydrating Hair Oil

Drybar the Tress Press Straightening Iron 1.25
Drybar
The Tress Press Straightening Iron 1.25-Inch

Style + Treat™ Hair Styling Sculpting Cream
Briogeo
Style + Treat Hair Styling Sculpting Cream

Barbie Bangs

Barbie bangs winter hair trend on Lisa.

(Image credit: @lalalalisa_m)

"Bangs are also a flex—all types," says McMillan. "Dakota Johnson, Sabrina Carpenter … [and] even BlackPink's Lisa, who opened the VS show—I love that big, round-brush, Barbie-girl power bang!"

Of course, curtain bangs are still en vogue (call it the Sabrina Carpenter effect), but Heaps notes that they're becoming less of a one-size-fits-all style. "This year, they're being customized in length and shape to suit different face shapes and hair types," she explains.

Shop the Trend

Ghd Ceramic Vented Round Brush - 1.3 Inch Barrel, 35mm Barrel, Size 2
ghd
Ceramic Vented Round Brush

Un.done Volume and Matte Texture Spray
Amika
Un.done Volume and Matte Texture Spray

Air Dry Foam
Ouai
Air Dry Foam

Hair Colors

Rich Espresso

Woman with rich espresso–colored hair.

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

No surprise here. "In the winter, we typically see deeper tones and fewer highlights as well as espresso brown," says Oropeza. Each stylist I spoke to commented on the timeless quality of a rich, warm brunette, and according to Heaps, an espresso hue adds warmth to the cooler months and beautifully complements winter wardrobes.

Shop the Trend

Colour Refresh Hair Mask
Maria Nila
Colour Refresh Hair Mask

Brass to Sass Brunette Shampoo
Eva Nyc
Brass to Sass Brunette Shampoo

dermstore,

Oribe
Mirror Rinse Glass Hair Treatment

Subtle Caramel

Subtle caramel winter hair trend on Cindy Crawford.

(Image credit: @hungvanngo)

That's not to say all highlights are on the decline. "Dimensional color, like caramel highlights or subtle balayage, will also be in demand, offering depth and a bit of brightness that feels warm yet natural," says Heaps. "What makes these shades ideal for winter is their richness and the way they enhance hair's shine, especially under lower lighting and indoor settings."

Shop the Trend

Gloss+
dpHUE
Gloss+ in Caramel

Stargloss Shine Hair Gloss Treatment
Dae
Stargloss Shine Hair Gloss Treatment

Honey Infused Hair Oil
Gisou
Honey Infused Hair Oil

Molasses Auburn

Molasses auburn winter hair trend on Sophie Turner.

(Image credit: @sophiet)

Speaking of warm tones, Oropeza predicts we'll see a "richer, almost molasses auburn taking over," and I'm now officially obsessed with that phrase. Imagine a glossy, toffee-tinged auburn that effortlessly catches the winter light, like Sophie Turner here. Just gorgeous.

Shop the Trend

7seconds Glossing Spray
Unite Hair
7seconds Glossing Spray

Hydrate Nourishing Superfoods Treatment Hair Mask
Pureology
Hydrate Nourishing Superfoods Treatment Hair Mask

Igk Color Depositing Mask Williams Burgundy - Intense Burgundy | Conditioning + Hydrate + Shine | Vegan + Cruelty Free | 6 Oz
IGK
Color Depositing Mask in Williams Burgundy

Terra-Copper

Terra-copper winter hair trend on Zoe Foster

(Image credit: @iamzoefoster)

Smith dubs terra-copper—a rich and intense terra-cotta—one of fall/winter 2024's biggest hair color trends. "Warm tones are much easier to achieve than cooler shades and make the hair brighter and shinier looking and certainly go a long way to bring a bit of joy and vibrancy to the greyer, colder weather," he writes.

It has more orange tones than the auburn shade listed above, which reads more brown, and it's a great way to brighten up your complexion. In fact, Smith previously told Who What Wear that the warmth of this shade can help bring out golden undertones in the skin.

Shop the Trend

Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask, Copper 6.7 Fl. Oz.
Moroccanoil
Color Depositing Mask in Copper

Mini Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask
K18 Biomimetic Hairscience
Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask

The Scalp Serum
Nécessaire
The Scalp Serum

Mousy Blonde

Taylor Swift at the 2024 VMAs.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Noam Galai)

Golden, candlelit tones have certainly been trending this fall, but looking ahead to winter, Oropeza believes blondes will become way more neutral and soft. "I think mousy blonde will see a comeback, as opposed to the brighter golden blonde we typically see in warmer months," he shares. Think of a cross between dark blonde and light brown, like Taylor Swift hair at this year's VMAs.

Shop the Trend

Virtue, ColorKick De-Brassing Shampoo
Virtue
ColorKick De-Brassing Shampoo

No.5p Blonde Hair Hydrating & Brightening Purple Toning Conditioner
Olaplex
No.5P Blonde Hair Hydrating & Brightening Purple Toning Conditioner

Kristin Ess Hair Dye Gloss in Winter Wheat for Light Blonde Hair - 4 Fl Oz
Kristin Ess
Hair Dye Gloss in Winter Wheat

Hairstyles

Retro-Inspired Blowouts

Retro-inspired blowout winter hair trend on Sabrina Carpenter.

(Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

Sabrina Carpenter–inspired hair isn't going anywhere. According to Heaps, retro-inspired styles, like voluminous blowouts and curtain bangs, will continue their resurgence. "[They] add a fun, playful element to any look," she says of the Brigitte Bardot style.

She recommends incorporating a bond-building treatment into your haircare routine to ensure the hair stays strong and full of movement. "It keeps the hair smooth and shiny, making it easier to achieve lift and volume without damage," she adds. McMillan would also add mousse and dry shampoo to amp up the texture and volume.

Shop the Trend

Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer
Color Wow
Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer

Acidic Bonding Concentrate Intensive Pre-Shampoo Treatment for Damaged Hair
Redken
Acidic Bonding Concentrate Intensive Pre-Shampoo Treatment

Perfect Hair Day (phd) Dry Shampoo
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo

Slicked Back

Slicked back winter hair trend on Gigi Hadid.

(Image credit: Getty Images; Mike Coppola)

"Slick-backs are really having a moment—think Gigi Hadid at the VS show. They're sexy, modern, and chic and always feel glamorous," McMillan shares. It adds an effortlessly cool element to any winter ensemble, whether you resort to buns and braids or leave the hair down and slick back the roots à la Hadid. Regardless of the style you choose, you'll want to use hair spray or gel (or both) with a boar-bristle brush.

Shop the Trend

Flat Brush
Emi Jay
Flat Brush

The Finishing Hair Spray
Crown Affair
The Finishing Hair Spray

On the Go Styling Gel
Djerf Avenue Beauty
On the Go Styling Gel

Old Hollywood Glamour

Rita Ora at the Emmys.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm calling it: Old Hollywood glam—think voluminous and abundant strands, flapper-inspired pixies, and vintage-inspired finger waves—will be all over the 2024 holiday party circuit. This is a trend I've personally been seeing a bunch among the fashion set, from backstage Christian Siriano during New York Fashion Week to the celeb-studded Emmys red carpet. Think Quinta Brunson, Rita Ora, and Naomi Watts. These classic styles easily add drama to a holiday party ensemble, especially when paired with fresh, modern elements, such as Ora's bleached brows and Brunson's ultra-glossy lip.

Shop the Trend

T3 Singlepass Curl X Extra-Long Barrel Curling Iron With 9 Heat Settings and Ceramic Barrel for Fast Styling and Lasting Results on All Hair Types
T3
Singlepass Curl X Extra-Long Barrel Curling Iron

The Gelly Type Strong Hold Gel
Fenty Beauty
The Gelly Type Strong Hold Gel

Cactus Fruit 3-In-1 Styling Cream
Dae
Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling Cream

Undefined Parts

Undefined parts winter hair trend.

(Image credit: @anaasmood)

"I've also been loving undefined parts," says Oropeza. "They're easy and fun to style and are never the same, so you can find new ways to wear them every day." The style looks incredible on textured hair, adding body and volume to waves, coils, and curls.

Shop the Trend

Edge Tool
Pattern
Edge Tool

Curl Talk Curl Activation Mousse
Not Your Mother's
Curl Talk Curl Activation Mousse

Thickening Spray
Bumble and bumble
Thickening Spray

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She has a penchant for trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative skincare launches to celebrity profiles, and her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Coveteur, and more. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and she's been there ever since. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves exploring vintage boutiques, reading mystery books (bonus points for an unexpected twist), and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn. 

