From Molasses Auburn to Barbie Bangs—These Are the Only Hair Trends That Matter This Winter
Holiday party season is upon us, which means it's time for glitzy makeup looks, jewel-toned nail designs, and chic, on-trend hairstyles—strong emphasis on the latter. It's not simply the excitement of a new season. As my calendar fills with soirées, potlucks, and get-togethers, I'm itching to experiment with my hair looks. After all, what better way to make an entrance than by sporting a glossy new cut or color? I can practically hear the oohs and aahs from fellow partygoers…
To gear up for the festivities ahead, I tapped celebrity stylists for their winter hair predictions. They did not disappoint! From molasses auburn to Barbie bangs to bell-bottom bobs and more, here are the hair trends about to take off this winter.
Haircuts
Softer Blunt Cuts
"We always see sleek, structured styles like blunt bobs in the winter, but this season, they'll have a bit more versatility. Think blunt cuts with softer, more natural textures, giving a polished yet lived-in feel," says celebrity stylist Laurie Heaps, who is the tress master behind Sabrina Carpenter's signature Bardot bangs (NBD). Sleek bobs will always have their time and place—don't you worry! Softening the ends gives freedom to play around with your natural hair texture.
Celebrity hairstylist Glen Oropeza (whose clients include Sydney Sweeney, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and Ariana Greenblatt) agrees. "Blunt-cut bobs will definitely dominate, but bobs with more textured layers [and] face-framing and curtain bangs will also trend, especially for those with curly and wavy textures," he shares.
Clavicuts
For the uninitiated, clavicuts are basically lobs (aka long bobs) cut to your collarbone, or your clavicle. It's essentially a relaxed bob that is long enough to pull into a ponytail, and celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan expects lots of 'em this upcoming season. "I love a collarbone-length, layered haircut like the length that Jennifer Aniston and Kendall and Kylie [Jenner] are rocking. It's effortless and natural—never heavy," he says.
Bell-Bottom Bobs
The bell-bottom bob technically emerged this summer (coined by TikTok's hairvoyant Tom Smith), but it's showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, it's poised to become even more on-trend this winter. After all, Gigi Hadid sported one for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and Selena Gomez just donned the 'do for the fourth annual Academy Museum Gala in October.
"The silhouette [is] inspired by the shape of a bell or the flared cut of bell-bottom jeans. The bob is slim to the head nearer the parting and flares out with volume at the ends," Smith previously told Who What Wear. It's sassy, it's playful, and it's delightfully on-trend for winter. "Many of you will know that when you wear a longer bob, one of the things that tends to happen is the ends flick out over the shoulders anyway," Smith writes on Instagram. "So how great that this is now an intentional-looking style!"
Barbie Bangs
"Bangs are also a flex—all types," says McMillan. "Dakota Johnson, Sabrina Carpenter … [and] even BlackPink's Lisa, who opened the VS show—I love that big, round-brush, Barbie-girl power bang!"
Of course, curtain bangs are still en vogue (call it the Sabrina Carpenter effect), but Heaps notes that they're becoming less of a one-size-fits-all style. "This year, they're being customized in length and shape to suit different face shapes and hair types," she explains.
Hair Colors
Rich Espresso
No surprise here. "In the winter, we typically see deeper tones and fewer highlights as well as espresso brown," says Oropeza. Each stylist I spoke to commented on the timeless quality of a rich, warm brunette, and according to Heaps, an espresso hue adds warmth to the cooler months and beautifully complements winter wardrobes.
Subtle Caramel
That's not to say all highlights are on the decline. "Dimensional color, like caramel highlights or subtle balayage, will also be in demand, offering depth and a bit of brightness that feels warm yet natural," says Heaps. "What makes these shades ideal for winter is their richness and the way they enhance hair's shine, especially under lower lighting and indoor settings."
Molasses Auburn
Speaking of warm tones, Oropeza predicts we'll see a "richer, almost molasses auburn taking over," and I'm now officially obsessed with that phrase. Imagine a glossy, toffee-tinged auburn that effortlessly catches the winter light, like Sophie Turner here. Just gorgeous.
Terra-Copper
Smith dubs terra-copper—a rich and intense terra-cotta—one of fall/winter 2024's biggest hair color trends. "Warm tones are much easier to achieve than cooler shades and make the hair brighter and shinier looking and certainly go a long way to bring a bit of joy and vibrancy to the greyer, colder weather," he writes.
It has more orange tones than the auburn shade listed above, which reads more brown, and it's a great way to brighten up your complexion. In fact, Smith previously told Who What Wear that the warmth of this shade can help bring out golden undertones in the skin.
Mousy Blonde
Golden, candlelit tones have certainly been trending this fall, but looking ahead to winter, Oropeza believes blondes will become way more neutral and soft. "I think mousy blonde will see a comeback, as opposed to the brighter golden blonde we typically see in warmer months," he shares. Think of a cross between dark blonde and light brown, like Taylor Swift hair at this year's VMAs.
Hairstyles
Retro-Inspired Blowouts
Sabrina Carpenter–inspired hair isn't going anywhere. According to Heaps, retro-inspired styles, like voluminous blowouts and curtain bangs, will continue their resurgence. "[They] add a fun, playful element to any look," she says of the Brigitte Bardot style.
She recommends incorporating a bond-building treatment into your haircare routine to ensure the hair stays strong and full of movement. "It keeps the hair smooth and shiny, making it easier to achieve lift and volume without damage," she adds. McMillan would also add mousse and dry shampoo to amp up the texture and volume.
Slicked Back
"Slick-backs are really having a moment—think Gigi Hadid at the VS show. They're sexy, modern, and chic and always feel glamorous," McMillan shares. It adds an effortlessly cool element to any winter ensemble, whether you resort to buns and braids or leave the hair down and slick back the roots à la Hadid. Regardless of the style you choose, you'll want to use hair spray or gel (or both) with a boar-bristle brush.
Old Hollywood Glamour
I'm calling it: Old Hollywood glam—think voluminous and abundant strands, flapper-inspired pixies, and vintage-inspired finger waves—will be all over the 2024 holiday party circuit. This is a trend I've personally been seeing a bunch among the fashion set, from backstage Christian Siriano during New York Fashion Week to the celeb-studded Emmys red carpet. Think Quinta Brunson, Rita Ora, and Naomi Watts. These classic styles easily add drama to a holiday party ensemble, especially when paired with fresh, modern elements, such as Ora's bleached brows and Brunson's ultra-glossy lip.
Undefined Parts
"I've also been loving undefined parts," says Oropeza. "They're easy and fun to style and are never the same, so you can find new ways to wear them every day." The style looks incredible on textured hair, adding body and volume to waves, coils, and curls.
