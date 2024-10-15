All the Jaw-Dropping Runway Looks From the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The iconic Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is back. Tonight, the star-studded show is taking place in New York City, with a top-supermodel cast including Tyra Banks, Candice Swanepoel, Gigi Hadid, Imaan Hammam, Paloma Elsesser, Taylor Hill, Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima—with surprise appearances from Bella Hadid, Kate Moss, and Carla Bruni. They'll be joined by the brand's first all-women musical talent lineup on the live runway show, which includes performances from mega-global talents such as Cher, Tyla, and K-pop idol and superstar artist Lisa.

For the first time, the fashion show will be live to watch on social media at 7 p.m. ET across Victoria's Secret's Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Additionally, the show will be available to watch on Amazon Live and Prime Video. What's even more exciting is that viewers will be able to shop tonight's looks on Victoria's Secret's website, app, and in the Amazon Fashion store as looks come down the runway with Amazon Live .

If you love all the glamour, wings, fashion, and musical entertainment as much as we do, then keep scrolling below as we share some of the most jaw-dropping runway looks of the night, and be sure to check back, as we'll be updating you with the looks in real time. Don't forget to follow us on Instagram for more minute-by-minute Victoria Secret's Fashion Show action.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Gigi Hadid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Kate Moss

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Irina Shayk

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Taylor Hill

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Carla Bruni

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Adriana Lima

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Doutzen Kroes