A Hairvoyant Told Me This Chic Short Hairstyle is Going to Dominate Summer
You might be wondering what summer hair trends are going to take over for 2024. And after speaking with "hairvoyant" Tom Smith, international artist in residence at Billi Currie, artist at Olaplex and international creative colour
director at Evo, he predicts that that the bell-bottom bob is going to one of summer's biggest haircut trends. And we've seen the likes of Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and Anok Yai channelling the bob hairstyle trend.
What Is the Bell-Bottom Bob?
Coined by Smith, the bell-bottom bob is "a bob with minimal layers, with or without a fringe flipped out at the ends, either with perfect precision or a more undone texture," says Smith. "The silhouette inspired by the shape of a bell or the flared cut of bell-bottom jeans. The bob is slim to the head nearer the parting and flares out with volume at the ends."
How to Style the Bell-Bottom Bob
"The more perfect the ‘flipped’ ends are the more dramatic the look," says Smith. "If you want to showcase a more symmetrical face, opt for a middle parting and a perfect sharp flip to the ends. If you prefer a softer look, try a side parting, with less precise flicks and try tucking one side behind your ear," he says. It's an effortless way to switch up your regular bob haircut and getting the look couldn't be easier.
"Gently pre-dry the roots of your hair in a downward motion, then use a small round brush with the help of a styling mousse or heat protector spray to flick out the ends," says Smith. "If your hair drops out easily, try wrapping the ends up in a small Velcro roller while they cool to set the flick in place. Finish with a strong hold hairspray. For a softer, more daytime wearable look shake the hair out after styling and add texture spray for a less perfect result."
Ready to embrace your bell-bottom bob era? Scroll ahead for all the flipped bob inspiration you could need.
More Bell-Bottom Bob Inspiration
Taraji P Henson stepped out with a bell-bottom bob at the SAG Awards earlier this year, and we're following suit for summer.
Hailey Bieber shows us how to style the look with a deep side parting, which is set to make a comeback too.
Part hydro bob and part bell-bottom bob, Rochelle Humes demonstrates how chic a wet-look flicky bob can be.
I love the drama of Lori Harvey's exaggerated flicked ends.
A fringe perfectly complements the bell-bottom bob, as Anok Yai proves.
I'm desperate to copy Elsa Hosk's blown-out version of the bell-bottom bob.
Those with mid-length haircuts can also get on board with the trend, as shown on Jenna Coleman.
Products You Need to Style the Bell-Bottom Bob
Price shown is members' price.
A round brush is perfect for achieving those flicked-out ends with lasting style.
If you're growing your bob out into a longer length, this hair growth serum has incredible reviews for boosting lengths and encourage thicker hair too.
A mousse ensures your look has a bouncy finish that keeps that bell-bottom shape in place.
You can quickly achieve a flick by running your straighteners through your lengths and twisting them up at the ends to create a flick.
A hot brush makes it easy to achieve the bell-bottom look on longer-length bobs and mid-length hairstyles.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
