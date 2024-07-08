Sophie Turner's Cool-Girl "Clavicut" Is My New Summer Hair Inspo

"I'm looking for something different, fresh, fun," says Sophie Turner as she saunters through a sprawling chateau disclosed only as "somewhere in the South of France." The actor stars in St-Germain's new global summer campaign , a rom-com-inspired short film that documents Turner's quest to find her "perfect match." (Spoiler: It's a tall, refreshing Hugo spritz.)

I share Turner's sentiment. I too am looking for something new to spice up my summer, only my desire for change tends to result in a new beauty experiment. (Although, I'd be lying if I said that the bright cocktail doesn't sound damn good right about now.) Luckily for me, the short film provides just the inspiration I need, with Turner sporting the trending haircut seen on an increasing number of fellow celebrities (like Gigi Hadid, Laura Harrier, and Selena Gomez, to name a few). In the one minute and 11 seconds it took to watch the video, I was officially sold. Below, find all the details on the bright, bubbly hairstyle that pairs wonderfully with Turner's favorite spritz.

I may always have beauty on the brain (hey, it's my job!), but I immediately clocked Turner's blonde, breezy "clavicut" within the first few seconds of the video. What is a "clavicut," you ask? Well, it's really just a "lob" (long bob) cut to your collarbone—aka, your clavicle. (Get it?) It falls into relaxed-bob territory yet is long enough to pull into a ponytail if you so please. The result appears airy and effortless, the perfect South of France energy, and it's great for embracing your natural texture—as opposed to more rigid bobs (such as the blunt Prada bob ) that may require some polished styling.

It's no wonder the clavicut has become wildly popular this summer, the hashtag amassing over 16 million views on TikTok. I should note that the Hugo spritz—a cocktail made with St-Germain elderflower liqueur, prosecco, and soda water—has also become a social media sensation, with over 44 million TikTok views. Multiple users even declare that the Hugo spritz is (gasp!) coming for Aperol's crown. With Turner's endorsement, I'd say that's a fair assessment.

Summer cocktail battles aside, a relaxed clavicut is arguably the best way to freshen up your summer look without diving headfirst (or collarbone first?) into a full-on bob. "I'm very particular," Turner says in the clip, which I align with yet again. I'll abandon my plans for flowing, Rapunzel-like lengths for a cute, short cut, but only one that makes styling a breeze. It seems like Turner's cut, much like her own spritz, is my perfect match—I'll be texting my stylist the video link in lieu of inspiration photos.

The Best Haircare Products for Effortless Bobs

Rōz Santa Lucia Styling Oil $22 SHOP NOW Not to be dramatic, but I have a gazillion hair oils—yet I always come back to this one. It's lightweight, instantly sinking into my strands, and makes my hair unbelievably soft and shiny.

Briogeo Style + Treat Hair Styling Sculpting Cream $26 SHOP NOW Briogeo recently launched its first collection of hairstyling products, and they are very good. (I shouldn't be surprised—the brand always puts hair health first, so the styling products simultaneously hydrate and strengthen strands.) A little goes a long way with this thick, custard-like cream. I'll use just a dime-size amount to coat and define my curls, plus some extra on my fingertips to shape my bangs.

Aveda Invati Advanced Thickening Foam $14 SHOP NOW A soft, never-crunchy volumizer is not a pipe dream! This one not only plumps your individual hair strands but also supports hair growth over time with rice protein and turmeric. It also provides heat protection before a blow-dry, if you do choose to heat style your locks.

Leonor Greyl Huile Secret De Beauté Hair & Skin Oil $73 SHOP NOW Why not opt for a French brand for a French-inspired cut? This oil is liquid gold.

Virtue Flourish Thickening & Hydrating Mask for Thinning Hair $70 SHOP NOW I'm shocked I didn't fall in love with this hair mask sooner! After just one use, my waves looked so much bouncier and healthier.

Ouai St. Barts Hair and Body Mist $28 SHOP NOW I recently inspired a friend to cop this Ouai hair mist, and she's now obsessed with the scent (as am I!). I encourage you to snag it before word gets around and it inevitably sells out.

Ranavat Mighty Majesty Fortifying Repair & Shine Hair Serum $70 SHOP NOW Another lightweight number, it's great for refreshing dry ends or to coat on damp hair for locking in moisture. It's very jasmine-heavy, but if you love the fragrance as much as I do, you will absolutely adore this hair serum.