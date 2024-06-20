Kaia Gerber Just Debuted "Liquid Brunette" Hair, and TBH I'm Regretting My Highlights
My Instagram Saved folder already contains a smattering of Kaia Gerber looks, but the recent photo she snapped on the way to the Bikeriders premiere literally stopped me mid-scroll. Not only is the model and actress wearing a ruffled Tom Ford minidress, but she's also sporting glossy, polished locks that flow like a rushing waterfall—a trending style commonly known as liquid hair. I couldn't hit "save" fast enough.
"Liquid hair is ultra-sleek, shiny hair that, when it moves, looks like liquid. It's best worn straight," hairstylist and Schwarzkopf Professional ambassador Brendnetta Ashley previously told WWW about the look. "When you head to the salon, you want to ask for a polished blowout. The key to this look is creating a very refined, polished hairstyle." Gerber's style—long, cascading strands with a middle part, coiffed by celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett—may appear simple upon first glance, but the emphasis on shine makes it look so elevated.
Her chocolaty hue also makes the case for a rich-brunette summer, which honestly has me reconsidering my own seasonal hair refresh. Recently (I'm talking, like, two days ago), I opted for some buttery highlights to brighten up my complexion and add dimension to my naturally wavy tresses, but I can't stop marveling at how Gerber's deeper shade effortlessly catches the light and enhances the liquid glaze. Should I have gone darker for the summer instead? The hair trend was practically made for brunettes, after all, as a richer pigment absorbs and reflects light, making strands look even shinier.
I'll spare you my identity crisis (for now) and leave you with a selection of liquid-hair staples for every hue. Blonde, brunette, copper, what have you—here's what you need to master the glossy style.
The Best Products for Liquid Hair
Where better to start than with a serum dubbed Liquid Glass? This lightweight number smooths down the hair cuticles for a sleek, shiny, frizz-free finish.
The first time I used this moisturizing mask, I was floored by how soft my hair felt. I couldn't stop running my fingers through my strands! It's now my MVP when my thirsty tresses need some major resuscitation.
This hair treatment is my secret weapon when I'm dealing with dullness. Just one use results in dazzling, silky strands.
I'm partial to this celeb-loved oil when my ends are practically screaming for moisture. It soaks into the strands immediately, never leaving behind a greasy residue.
Yes, your hairbrush can totally impact your shine! These high-quality bristles are top notch for distributing your hair's natural oils from root to tip, which results in a balanced, glossy appearance. Bonus points for the luxurious design—this cherry red is so chic.
A little goes a long way with this oil mist. Just a spritz deposits a tidal wave of shine—trust!
Healthy, strong strands reflect more light. It's the cardinal rule of haircare. To repair broken hair bonds (and restore smoothness), you can't go wrong with this nourishing Olaplex leave-in.
This oil is so delicious that I'd wager you'll want to reapply it over and over again. The thing is, you totally could—it sinks right in, coating your hair in moisturizing fatty acids without weighing down your style.
On humid days, this anti-frizz spray is a must. Plus, it adds heat protection, which is nonnegotiable if you're going to achieve liquid hair with hot tools.
Glassy hair starts in the shower with a good wash. This non-stripping shampoo, formulated by celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, moisturizes as it cleanses, making hair look shinier right from the jump.
A gloss can transform your dry, brassy locks into ultra-sleek, vibrant strands in just one wash. Ouai's formula is my personal favorite—my color looks noticeably brighter every time I use it.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She has a penchant for trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative skincare launches to celebrity profiles, and her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Coveteur, and more. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and she's been there ever since. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves exploring vintage boutiques, reading mystery books (bonus points for an unexpected twist), and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
