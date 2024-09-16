The Biggest Beauty Trend on the Emmys Red Carpet? Old-Hollywood Glamour

Kaitlyn McLintock
By
published
in News

ICYMI, the 2024 Emmys took place tonight at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The biggest names in TV hit the red carpet. We're talking about the likes of Selena Gomez, Dakota Fanning, Jennifer Aniston, and more. While there were many A+ beauty looks to rave about, a select few caught our attention—namely, Rita Ora, Quinta Brunson, and Naomi Watts.

All three of these celebs walked the red carpet wearing ultra-glamorous old Hollywood hairstyles. There were 1920s flapper-girl vibes. There were 1930s finger waves. There was even a 1950s-esque volumized bob. Yep, these A-listers just made a case for re-creating the timeless looks of silver screen sirens.

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson at the Emmys

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson never disappoints when it comes to her red-carpet beauty looks, but this has to be our all-time favorite one. Her ultra-short pixie cut is reminiscent of the 1920's flapper aesthetic. In fact, we immediately thought of Josephine Baker and her iconic cropped cut. It's a timeless reference, yet it looks modern thanks to her glowing skin and glossy lip.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora at the Emmys

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rita Ora took us back to the 1930s with her lush finger waves. Even though it's a classic hairstyle, it feels fresh and modern thanks to her trendy bleached brows.

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts at the Emmys

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Naomi Watts was giving us '50s vibes, thanks to three important elements of her hairstyle—the shine, the volume, and the side part. We're obsessed.

5 Items We're Using to Re-Create These Old-Hollywood Hairstyles

Oribe Mirror Rinse Glass Hair Treatment 5.9 Oz
Oribe
Oribe Mirror Rinse Glass Hair Treatment

This new Oribe product seals the hair cuticle to deliver instant, glossy, old-Hollywood shine.

Style + Treat™ Hair Styling Volume Foam
Briogeo
Style + Treat Hair Styling Volume Foam

If there's one thing you need to re-create Naomi Watts' '50s bob, it's a root-lifting, hair-volumizing foam like this one from Briogeo.

Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe for Volume, Body, and Shine
T3
Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe for Volume, Body, and Shine

These old-school hot rollers deliver incredible volume...even to fine hair.

High Tops Self-Grip Rollers
Drybar
High Tops Self-Grip Rollers

Set your style (and volume) by letting your hair cool in these rollers.

Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray
COLOR WOW
Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray

A flexible, yet firm-hold hairspray is a must for old-Hollywood glamour.

Explore More:
Celebrity Hair Emmys Award Shows
Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Associate Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a wide range of topics across a variety of categories, she specializes in celebrity interviews and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, she recently relocated back to her home state of Michigan where she works remotely. Prior to Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading digital publications, including InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Hello Giggles, and Coveteur. Before that, she held a long-term internship and subsequent contributor position at Byrdie. When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working her way through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸