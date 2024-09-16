The Biggest Beauty Trend on the Emmys Red Carpet? Old-Hollywood Glamour

ICYMI, the 2024 Emmys took place tonight at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The biggest names in TV hit the red carpet. We're talking about the likes of Selena Gomez, Dakota Fanning, Jennifer Aniston, and more. While there were many A+ beauty looks to rave about, a select few caught our attention—namely, Rita Ora, Quinta Brunson, and Naomi Watts.

All three of these celebs walked the red carpet wearing ultra-glamorous old Hollywood hairstyles. There were 1920s flapper-girl vibes. There were 1930s finger waves. There was even a 1950s-esque volumized bob. Yep, these A-listers just made a case for re-creating the timeless looks of silver screen sirens.

Quinta Brunson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson never disappoints when it comes to her red-carpet beauty looks, but this has to be our all-time favorite one. Her ultra-short pixie cut is reminiscent of the 1920's flapper aesthetic. In fact, we immediately thought of Josephine Baker and her iconic cropped cut. It's a timeless reference, yet it looks modern thanks to her glowing skin and glossy lip.

Rita Ora

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rita Ora took us back to the 1930s with her lush finger waves. Even though it's a classic hairstyle, it feels fresh and modern thanks to her trendy bleached brows.

Naomi Watts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Naomi Watts was giving us '50s vibes, thanks to three important elements of her hairstyle—the shine, the volume, and the side part. We're obsessed.

