Documenting Nail Trends Is My Sport of Choice—I Predict These 11 Will Dominate This Winter
I'm officially appointing myself as Who What Wear's resident nail trend specialist. (Cue the confetti!) While I do love trend forecasting in general and often find myself investigating up-and-coming aesthetics across categories, there's just something about nail designs that sets my heart aflutter.
I suspect it's because nail trends often pave the way for beauty trends at large. After all, it's much easier (and, ahem, way less of a commitment) to swap your polish than, say, dye your hair or try your hand at immaculate liner looks. So if there's an interesting color story or style on the scene, you'll likely see it crop up as a nail trend first.
As the weather turns crisper and we gear up for holiday season (how are we already closing out October?!), I've been on the lookout for underrated nail designs poised to dominate the winter. With my eagle eyes—and the help of trusted top manicurists, of course—I've compiled a list of 11 ultra-chic predictions. Keep scrolling—loads of winter manicure inspo ahead.
Burgundy
Nope, burgundy nails aren't going anywhere. While they're undoubtedly trending this fall, celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik expects a lot more oxblood in the months to come. "I think deep burgundies and reds are going to be the hottest color this winter," he says. They're moody, cozy, and a touch vampy—a winter beauty trifecta, if you ask me.
Cat-Eye Manis
"Plan on seeing a lot of glitter this holiday," Bachik adds. Sure, a glitzy mani is a classic choice for the holidays, but the pros predict more than delicate adornments. "Look for glaze and mirror powders to become more intense, such as magnetic and flash gels," Bachik says. Whatever you call them—magnetic manicures, flash gels, velvet nails, or cat-eye manis—expect these glassy, three-dimensional manis to soar this season.
3D Metallics
Speaking of three-dimensional looks, experts say textured, 3D manis will continue to turn heads—especially chrome blobs and metallic decals, like moons and stars. "I love a nail decal! They're so simple. If you're having trouble applying, use a super-skinny tweezer and bend the sheet first," adds celebrity manicurist Julie Kandalec. Apply a neutral polish as your base for a cool negative-space mani.
Plaid and Tweed
Kandelic also loves plaid and tweed designs for the holiday season. "They're fun and don't have to be perfect, as tweeds aren't perfect anyways with their woven threads," she says. So even though celebrity manicurist Betina Goldstein's plaid nails certainly look immaculate, don't be deterred if your at-home mani doesn't appear as pristine. Those imperfect details add texture and character! If you can't tell, I'm already obsessed with this cozy trend.
Icy Shimmers
According to Jan Arnold, co-founder and style director of CND, "dramatic jewel tones and icy shimmers" will dominate this winter. Think enchanting shades that mimic falling snow, such as this frosted blue hue. These shades give such an ethereal vibe (think ice princess or snow angel) that pairs perfectly with sparkly jewelry or a swipe of pearly highlighter.
Emerald Green
Jewel tones like emerald typically skyrocket in popularity once the holidays roll around, but "with the upcoming launch of Wicked, we are going to see a lot of emerald greens," says Kandalec. "It's the perfect shade for winter because it's a classic holiday color but also will be on-trend for the release as well." And who doesn't want to channel their inner Elphaba?
Bubblegum Pink
Of course, Wicked-inspired manis must include a touch of Glinda as well. "We will see a lot of bubblegum pinks with the launch of Wicked, for those that are more Glinda than Elphaba (like me)," quips Kandalec. A bright pink isn't the most obvious choice for the cozy season (moody, vampy tones are way more on-theme), but we're calling it now—the movie will make us rethink everything we know about a winter color story.
Animal Print
Kandalec also predicts "textured animal prints, like crocodile, snakeskin, and tortoise." I'd also add cowhide to the mix—a chic black or brown cow print suits any winter outfit. Goldstein demonstrates a stunning tutorial here, which she swears isn't too difficult to replicate at home. "The key to perfection is imperfection with this design," she writes. No matter which animal print you choose, though, it will add a 3D element with plenty of intrigue.
High-Gloss Nudes
Take it from Bachik—naked manis are here to stay. "I think nudes are going to have a big role, even into the holidays," he declares. "People are loving a super-clean, high-gloss nude as just a very chic and elegant alternative to color right now." You can even forgo the polish entirely, if you choose; a simple buff-and-shine can work wonders.
Jewel-Toned French
Bachik also recommends elevating your classic French mani with a jewel-toned touch. Think ruby red, sapphire blue, amethyst purple, or emerald green tips. You could even mix and match different shades if you please. Just look how pretty these purple and blue half-moons look side by side!
Gothic Fantasy
Finally, Arnold says "epic fantasy" nails will reach a fever pitch this season. Now, you can take this trend a couple ways: You could go the maximalist route and opt for textured dragon scales (which also incorporates the animal-print trend), or you could stick to a medieval color story of red, saffron, navy, and green. (Think Chappell Roan's VMAs makeup look.) Be sure to pair at least two hues to really nail that medieval fantasy vibe.
