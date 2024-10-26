Documenting Nail Trends Is My Sport of Choice—I Predict These 11 Will Dominate This Winter

Photos of winter nail trends
I'm officially appointing myself as Who What Wear's resident nail trend specialist. (Cue the confetti!) While I do love trend forecasting in general and often find myself investigating up-and-coming aesthetics across categories, there's just something about nail designs that sets my heart aflutter.

I suspect it's because nail trends often pave the way for beauty trends at large. After all, it's much easier (and, ahem, way less of a commitment) to swap your polish than, say, dye your hair or try your hand at immaculate liner looks. So if there's an interesting color story or style on the scene, you'll likely see it crop up as a nail trend first.

As the weather turns crisper and we gear up for holiday season (how are we already closing out October?!), I've been on the lookout for underrated nail designs poised to dominate the winter. With my eagle eyes—and the help of trusted top manicurists, of course—I've compiled a list of 11 ultra-chic predictions. Keep scrolling—loads of winter manicure inspo ahead.

Burgundy

Photo of burgundy nails

Nope, burgundy nails aren't going anywhere. While they're undoubtedly trending this fall, celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik expects a lot more oxblood in the months to come. "I think deep burgundies and reds are going to be the hottest color this winter," he says. They're moody, cozy, and a touch vampy—a winter beauty trifecta, if you ask me.

Opi Nail Lacquer Como Se Llama? | Opaque Dark Red Crème Chip Resistant Nail Polish | Peru Collection
OPI
Nail Lacquer - Como Se Llama?

Reds + Oranges Nail Polish
Essie
Nail Lacquer - Wicked

Single Ladies - Gel Lab Pro Color Nail Polish
Deborah Lippmann
Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish - Single Ladies

Cat-Eye Manis

Photo of cat-eye nails

"Plan on seeing a lot of glitter this holiday," Bachik adds. Sure, a glitzy mani is a classic choice for the holidays, but the pros predict more than delicate adornments. "Look for glaze and mirror powders to become more intense, such as magnetic and flash gels," Bachik says. Whatever you call them—magnetic manicures, flash gels, velvet nails, or cat-eye manis—expect these glassy, three-dimensional manis to soar this season.

Cirque Colors Halo - Taupe Brown Magnetic Nail Polish - 0.37 Fl Oz (11 Ml) - Vegan & Cruelty-Free
Cirque Colors
Halo - Taupe Brown Magnetic Nail Polish

Ilnp Sugar Plum - Deep Mauve Magnetic Nail Polish
ILNP Cosmetics
Sugar Plum - Deep Mauve Magnetic Nail Polish

Ilnp Magnetic Wand - Magnetic Wand Nail Tool
ILNP Cosmetics
Magnetic Wand Nail Tool

3D Metallics

Photo of 3D metallic nails

Speaking of three-dimensional looks, experts say textured, 3D manis will continue to turn heads—especially chrome blobs and metallic decals, like moons and stars. "I love a nail decal! They're so simple. If you're having trouble applying, use a super-skinny tweezer and bend the sheet first," adds celebrity manicurist Julie Kandalec. Apply a neutral polish as your base for a cool negative-space mani.

Kiss Impress No Glue Needed Press on Nails, Design, Slip Dress, Beige, Short Oval, 30 Count
Kiss imPress
No Glue Needed Press on Nails - Slip Dress

Nail Stickers Decal Gold Silver Irregular Geometric Frame Nail Art for Women Girls Metallic Texture Acrylic Manicure New Year Nails Designs (irregular Frame)
Horveen
Nail Stickers

You Wish
Lost Angels
Nail Extensions - You Wish

Plaid and Tweed

Photo of plaid and tweed nails

Kandelic also loves plaid and tweed designs for the holiday season. "They're fun and don't have to be perfect, as tweeds aren't perfect anyways with their woven threads," she says. So even though celebrity manicurist Betina Goldstein's plaid nails certainly look immaculate, don't be deterred if your at-home mani doesn't appear as pristine. Those imperfect details add texture and character! If you can't tell, I'm already obsessed with this cozy trend.

Sally Hansen Salon Effects, Pretty in Plaid​, Nail Strips, No Uv Light Needed, No Dry Time, Long-Lasting, Non-Damaging, No Chipping
Sally Hansen
Pretty in Plaid​ Nail Strips

Edgeu Perfect Gel Nail Wraps, Enp 517 New Tweed, 23 Piece Set
EdgeU
Perfect Gel Nail Wraps - New Tweed

Sally Hansen Fuzzy Coat Nail Polish, 800 Tweedy
Sally Hansen
Sally Hansen Fuzzy Coat Nail Polish, 800 Tweedy

Icy Shimmers

Photo of icy shimmer nails

According to Jan Arnold, co-founder and style director of CND, "dramatic jewel tones and icy shimmers" will dominate this winter. Think enchanting shades that mimic falling snow, such as this frosted blue hue. These shades give such an ethereal vibe (think ice princess or snow angel) that pairs perfectly with sparkly jewelry or a swipe of pearly highlighter.

Cnd - Shellac Day to Knight (0.25 Oz)
CND
Day to Knight

Londontown Lakur Nail Polish/topper - Chrome Glaze - Enhanced Color Long Lasting Top Nail Coat Gel-Free Shine Nail Look, Starry Chrome Topper, 0.4 Oz
Londontown
Lakur Nail Polish - Chrome Glaze

target,

Olive & June
Nail Polish - BP

Emerald Green

Photo of emerald nails

Jewel tones like emerald typically skyrocket in popularity once the holidays roll around, but "with the upcoming launch of Wicked, we are going to see a lot of emerald greens," says Kandalec. "It's the perfect shade for winter because it's a classic holiday color but also will be on-trend for the release as well." And who doesn't want to channel their inner Elphaba?

Tila
JinSoon
Tila

Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel - Vert Ecossais

Opi Nail Lacquer - Peppermint Bark and Bite 0.5 Oz - #nlhrq01
OPI
Nail Lacquer - Peppermint Bark and Bite

Bubblegum Pink

Photo of bubblegum pink nails

Of course, Wicked-inspired manis must include a touch of Glinda as well. "We will see a lot of bubblegum pinks with the launch of Wicked, for those that are more Glinda than Elphaba (like me)," quips Kandalec. A bright pink isn't the most obvious choice for the cozy season (moody, vampy tones are way more on-theme), but we're calling it now—the movie will make us rethink everything we know about a winter color story.

Opi X Wicked Nail Lacquer Duo Pack
OPI
OPI X Wicked Nail Lacquer Duo Pack

Le Vernis
Chanel
Le Vernis - Songe d'Été

Cnd - Shellac Candied (0.25 Oz)
CND
Candied

Animal Print

Photo of animal print nails

Kandalec also predicts "textured animal prints, like crocodile, snakeskin, and tortoise." I'd also add cowhide to the mix—a chic black or brown cow print suits any winter outfit. Goldstein demonstrates a stunning tutorial here, which she swears isn't too difficult to replicate at home. "The key to perfection is imperfection with this design," she writes. No matter which animal print you choose, though, it will add a 3D element with plenty of intrigue.

Chillhouse Chill Tips Limited | Animal House, Press on Nail Kit
Chillhouse
Chill Tips Animal House Press on Nail Kit

Tortoise Shell
Static Nails
Tortoise Shell

Le Vernis
Chanel
Le Vernis - Faun

High-Gloss Nudes

Photo of high-gloss nude nails

Take it from Bachik—naked manis are here to stay. "I think nudes are going to have a big role, even into the holidays," he declares. "People are loving a super-clean, high-gloss nude as just a very chic and elegant alternative to color right now." You can even forgo the polish entirely, if you choose; a simple buff-and-shine can work wonders.

Effortless Nail Buffer & Shiner
JinSoon
Effortless Nail Buffer & Shiner

Active Shine
Manucurist
Active Shine

Glossy Nail Polish
Gucci
Glossy Nail Polish - Annabel Rose

Jewel-Toned French

Photo of jewel-toned French nails

Bachik also recommends elevating your classic French mani with a jewel-toned touch. Think ruby red, sapphire blue, amethyst purple, or emerald green tips. You could even mix and match different shades if you please. Just look how pretty these purple and blue half-moons look side by side!

Essie Salon-Quality Vegan Nail Polish - Butler Please - 0.46 Fl Oz
Essie
Nail Lacquer - Butler Please

Purple With a Purpose Nail Lacquer
OPI
Nail Lacquer - Purple With a Purpose

Impress Premium Press-On Manicure Nails
Kiss imPress
Premium Press-On Manicure Nails - Vision

Gothic Fantasy

Photo of gothic fantasy nails

Finally, Arnold says "epic fantasy" nails will reach a fever pitch this season. Now, you can take this trend a couple ways: You could go the maximalist route and opt for textured dragon scales (which also incorporates the animal-print trend), or you could stick to a medieval color story of red, saffron, navy, and green. (Think Chappell Roan's VMAs makeup look.) Be sure to pair at least two hues to really nail that medieval fantasy vibe.

Cnd - Shellac Dragon Slay All Day (0.25 Oz)
CND
Dragon Slay All Day

Les Mains Hermes Nail Enamel
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel - Jaune Imp

Never Have I Ever Press-On Nail Set
Never Have I Ever
Press-On Nail Set - Black Tips

