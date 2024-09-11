The VMAs Red Carpet Did Not Come to Play—Here Are the Beauty Looks We're Not Okay Over

Of all the celebrity red carpet events to swoon over, the MTV Video Music Awards are probably my all-time favorite. Why? At the VMAs, stars do not play it safe. Allow me to remind you of Lady Gaga's raw meat dress (and matching hairpiece) from 2010; Miley Cyrus's naked suspender look in 2015; and Saweetie's Flintstones-inspired ensemble from just last year . The sartorial drama is a feast for the eyes—and it is delicious.

Outfits may take the main stage when it comes to wow-worthy, must-text-my-group-chat moments, but celebrities are just as gutsy with their beauty looks. You can expect far bolder choices than classic Hollywood glamour. Consider Lizzo's smoky-blue lipstick and faux lip ring she wore in 2022 or Rita Ora's leaf-adorned twisted buns from the year before . Beauty is what makes the whole aesthetic sing, and this year's attendees did not disappoint in the hair, makeup, and nail departments. My jaw hasn't left the floor since the arrivals began, so I'm sharing my favorite beats below (and watch this space, as I'll be updating them in real time).

Get ready to screenshot—these VMAs beauty looks are literal works of art.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

Tinashe's blush placement is so strategic. Right at the temples, the pop of pink helps accentuate her fluttery lashes and gorgeous almond eyes.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Catherine Powell)

I'm obsessed with Paris Hilton's frosted glam. With her long, damp waves, she expertly toes the line between ice princess and sea siren.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

GloRilla's sculptural braids and curved, coffin-shaped nails are the epitome of cool.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Noam Galai)

Taylor Swift understood the "soft goth" assignment. Her smoky eyes paired with velvet-matte skin are a grungy-glam dream.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Noam Galai)

No exaggeration, I'm obsessed with every single red carpet look from Tyla. Her full, lush curls and signature glowy skin here are no exception.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Kevin Mazur)

Tate McRae's honeycomb waves are very much on-trend for fall. She also makes me want to reach for my jet-black eyeliner.

Beauty products used: Tresemmé Extra Hold Hair Mousse ($8), Keratin Smooth Detangling Hair Serum ($7), and Stila Stay All Day Smudge & Set Waterproof Gel Eye Liner ($23)

(Image credit: Getty Images / Angela Weiss)

Veils seem to be a common theme tonight. I personally adore Camila Cabello's choice to pair hers with a soft, gothic glam look.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Kevin Mazur)

Megan Thee Stallion's razor-sharp, chin-length bob is so on-trend. I'm also obsessed with her ultra-glossy lips.

Beauty products used: The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream ($11) and The Inkey List Tripeptide Plumping Lip Balm ($13)

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

Calling it: Katy Perry's "chrome contour" will become fall's biggest beauty trend. Watch this space.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Catherine Powell)

Sorry, Gen Z—side parts are back, according to Addison Rae. So are embellished hair accessories, as seen with the "Diet Pepsi" singer's elegant pearl barrette.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola)

Suki Waterhouse's cool-girl shag looks as iconic as ever.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Angela Weiss)

Red-hot glam seems to be a popular choice tonight! Halle Bailey's velvet-matte version is one I'll definitely be copying.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Angela Weiss)

Sabrina Carpenter's golden curls are bouncier than ever, and while they usually cascade to her waist, I love how they rest just above her collarbone.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Angela Weiss)

Halsey's fiery locks have me *this close* to going red.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Noam Galai)

Maybe it's the bridal ensemble, but Anitta's soft glam looks so romantic on the red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Noam Galai)

I don't know what to swoon over first: Chappel Roan's Victorian-era glam (makes sense—she's a queen), her extra-long claws, or the carpet prop she brought for her photo opp.

Beauty products used: MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF15 24HR Matte Foundation ($44), M·A·Cximal Silky Matte Lipstick ($25), and Bumble and bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Long Last Hydrating Styling Cream ($38)

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

Karol G's vinyl lip screams red-hot glamour.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jeff Kravitz)

Mermaidcore is still going strong. Just take a peek at Lola Brooke's waist-length waves.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Noam Galai)

Blackpink's Lisa sports bubblegum-pink blush and eyelash-skimming bangs, both of which are all I will think about this week.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

Coco Jones is giving ethereal glam with her fluttery lashes, smoky eye makeup, and all-over glow.

Beauty products used: Eco Style Texture Edit Kurly Shine Glaze Serum ($10) and Eco Style Texture Edit Koily Moisturize Smoothing Butter ($22)