The Swept Bob Is the Summer Haircut Trend Fashion Girls Are Getting to Look More Elegant

If there's one thing I know about hair trends, it's that styles you thought were once over will always make their way back into the fashion world. I write a lot about comeback hairstyles, haircuts, and hair colors, so I've gotten pretty good at predicting the next big thing.

We've seen plenty of bob hair trends take center stage this summer, from the linen bob to the Monaco bob, but I've noticed lots of fashion insiders on Instagram sporting one particular style. Say hello to the swept bob.

What is the swept bob, I hear you ask? Well, this hair trend combines a voluminous bob hairstyle with a chic side-swept fringe. If you didn't know, the side fringe has had a big revival over the last couple of years, and it's now making its way into the bob world, too.

Below, I've rounded up some of the most stylish swept bob hairstyles to try this summer, and I've even included some of my favorite styling products to help get the look at home. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling for all your swept bob inspiration...

Swept Bob Inspiration

This trend looks incredible on wavy and curly hair types.

See? Told you it was chic.

Add lots of volume to your side fringe for a dramatic finish.

Or, keep things sleek and smooth for an elegant look.

The ultimate summer style.

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

To make your swept bob look even more sophisticated, tuck one side of your hairstyle behind your ear and let your side fringe do all the talking.

Look at that shine!

Products You Need for a Swept Bob

OUAI Ouai Hair Thickening Spray $30 $24 SHOP NOW New from Ouai, this thickening spray will plump the roots of your hair to give your swept bob a voluminous finish. GHD Rise Volumizing Hot Hair Brush $239 SHOP NOW A hot brush is also a great way to add volume and bounce to both your side fringe and your bob hairstyle. Living proof Curl Enhancer $38 SHOP NOW This trend looks amazing on wavy hair, and this nourishing cream will help to enhance your hair's texture. JVN The Essential Dry Shampoo $28 SHOP NOW This dry shampoo will instantly add lift to the roots of your hair. BaByliss Titanium Rotating Hot Air Brush $90 SHOP NOW Another great, more affordable hot brush option from Babyliss. Moroccanoil Ceramic 35 MM Round Brush $30 SHOP NOW When blow-drying your hair, use a round brush through your fringe to get that salon-worthy finish.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.