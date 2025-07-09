The Swept Bob Is the Summer Haircut Trend Fashion Girls Are Getting to Look More Elegant

This throwback bob hair trend has been spotted all over Instagram, and it's making moves to be big news this season.

Three women with swept bob hairstyles
(Image credit: @smythsisters, @frannfyne, @hoskelsa)
Jump to category:
Grace Lindsay's avatar
By
published
in Features

If there's one thing I know about hair trends, it's that styles you thought were once over will always make their way back into the fashion world. I write a lot about comeback hairstyles, haircuts, and hair colors, so I've gotten pretty good at predicting the next big thing.

We've seen plenty of bob hair trends take center stage this summer, from the linen bob to the Monaco bob, but I've noticed lots of fashion insiders on Instagram sporting one particular style. Say hello to the swept bob.

What is the swept bob, I hear you ask? Well, this hair trend combines a voluminous bob hairstyle with a chic side-swept fringe. If you didn't know, the side fringe has had a big revival over the last couple of years, and it's now making its way into the bob world, too.

Below, I've rounded up some of the most stylish swept bob hairstyles to try this summer, and I've even included some of my favorite styling products to help get the look at home. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling for all your swept bob inspiration...

Swept Bob Inspiration

A woman taking a selfie in Paris with a curly, swept bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

This trend looks incredible on wavy and curly hair types.

A woman sitting in a garden wearing a Burberry dress with a swept bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @greceghanem)

See? Told you it was chic.

Elsa Hosk wearing a maxi dress and a trench with a curly, swept bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Add lots of volume to your side fringe for a dramatic finish.

A woman taking a selfie in a car wearing sunglasses with a swept bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @thevisuelofgrace)

Or, keep things sleek and smooth for an elegant look.

Taylor Hill at a cafe with a wavy, swept bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @taylor_hill)

The ultimate summer style.

A woman taking a selfie in a white blazer with a swept bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

To make your swept bob look even more sophisticated, tuck one side of your hairstyle behind your ear and let your side fringe do all the talking.

A woman walking in Palma with a swept bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Look at that shine!

Products You Need for a Swept Bob

Ouai Hair Thickening Spray - Thickening & Volumizing Spray for Instantly Thicker, Fuller-Looking Hair - Protects, Strengthens & Repairs With Amaranth Peptide & Amino Acids (6 Fl Oz)
OUAI
Ouai Hair Thickening Spray

New from Ouai, this thickening spray will plump the roots of your hair to give your swept bob a voluminous finish.

Ghd Rise Volumizing Hot Hair Brush - Professional 1.25” Hot Brush for Dry Hair With Maximum Root Lift, 2x Volume, 365ºf Safe Styling Temperature Technology and Auto Sleep Mode - Black
GHD
Rise Volumizing Hot Hair Brush

A hot brush is also a great way to add volume and bounce to both your side fringe and your bob hairstyle.

Living Proof Curl Enhancer, New Formula
Living proof
Curl Enhancer

This trend looks amazing on wavy hair, and this nourishing cream will help to enhance your hair's texture.

The Essential Dry Shampoo
JVN
The Essential Dry Shampoo

This dry shampoo will instantly add lift to the roots of your hair.

Titanium Rotating Hot Air Brush 2 Inch
BaByliss
Titanium Rotating Hot Air Brush

Another great, more affordable hot brush option from Babyliss.

Moroccanoil Ceramic 35 Mm Round Brush
Moroccanoil
Ceramic 35 MM Round Brush

When blow-drying your hair, use a round brush through your fringe to get that salon-worthy finish.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸