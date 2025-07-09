The Swept Bob Is the Summer Haircut Trend Fashion Girls Are Getting to Look More Elegant
This throwback bob hair trend has been spotted all over Instagram, and it's making moves to be big news this season.
If there's one thing I know about hair trends, it's that styles you thought were once over will always make their way back into the fashion world. I write a lot about comeback hairstyles, haircuts, and hair colors, so I've gotten pretty good at predicting the next big thing.
We've seen plenty of bob hair trends take center stage this summer, from the linen bob to the Monaco bob, but I've noticed lots of fashion insiders on Instagram sporting one particular style. Say hello to the swept bob.
What is the swept bob, I hear you ask? Well, this hair trend combines a voluminous bob hairstyle with a chic side-swept fringe. If you didn't know, the side fringe has had a big revival over the last couple of years, and it's now making its way into the bob world, too.
Below, I've rounded up some of the most stylish swept bob hairstyles to try this summer, and I've even included some of my favorite styling products to help get the look at home. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling for all your swept bob inspiration...
Swept Bob Inspiration
This trend looks incredible on wavy and curly hair types.
See? Told you it was chic.
Add lots of volume to your side fringe for a dramatic finish.
Or, keep things sleek and smooth for an elegant look.
The ultimate summer style.
To make your swept bob look even more sophisticated, tuck one side of your hairstyle behind your ear and let your side fringe do all the talking.
Look at that shine!
Products You Need for a Swept Bob
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
-
Editors Agree: Of All the Hair Tools on Sale for Amazon Prime Day, These Are the 16 Must-Haves
We want them all.
-
This Trending Hairstyle Screams "Chloé Girl"—So, of Course, I Asked a Hairstylist for Tips
You won't see me styling my locks any other way.
-
The Outdoor Edit: I Asked Avid Hikers for Their Beauty Checklist—Here's the Reveal
These nature-proof products are worth it.
-
Instagram Has Spoken—These 9 Summer Hair Trends Will Dominate This Season
From blowouts to braids.
-
I'm Replicating the Beauty Aesthetics of My Niche Pinterest Boards With These 4 Trends
Who says you have to pick just one?
-
I Believe in High-Low Shopping—4 Drugstore-Luxury Pairings I Swear Were Made for Each Other
Soulmates in another life.
-
These Chic Claw-Clip Hairstyles Instantly Elevate Any Look—You're Welcome
You've got options, from sophisticated to relaxed.
-
Here It Is—the Expert-Approved and Fuss-Free Guide to Laying Your Edges
Class is in session.