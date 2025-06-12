Leighton Meester Just Wore the Trending Hairstyle Every Chic 2025 Bride Has Been Eyeing

(Image credit: Getty Images; Aeon/GC Images)

I'm getting married this year (five months to go, give or take!), and as much as I'm trying not to inject wedding talk into the majority of my conversations, I can't help but comment when I see a painfully chic tablescape or ethereal glam moment. What can I say? Bridal inspiration abounds!

Case in point? Leighton Meester's "Parisian-style pull-back" she wore at The Buccaneers season two premiere in NYC, a look I immediately knew all the 2025 brides (self very much included) would immediately send to their respective artists. Fellow brides, I've got you: Discover all the details ahead, including every product Meester used to secure the elegant style.

Celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa, co-founder of Beachwaver Co., is the expert behind Meester's romantic look, which she describes on Instagram as "classic half up/half down '60s vibes hair." Meester's crown certainly has that iconic '60s-inspired volume, while the rest of her strands float down her back in effortless waves. She has soft, face-framing tendrils pulled loose from the half-up style, while her bangs perfectly kiss her eyebrows.

The overall look is at once refined without looking too "done"—think Blair Waldorf elegance with a little Jane Birkin edge. (It helps that Meester already had iconic Birkin bangs to begin with!)

To be fair, a half-up, half-down style is a timeless choice for wedding hairstyles, as it suits all hair types, textures, and lengths (unless you have a super-short pixie). "[It] is the perfect hybrid between [a bride] feeling like themselves, while still looking special enough to give extra confidence on their special day," celebrity hairstylist Tom Smith once told Who What Wear about the classic 'do .

That said, an effortless, '60s-inspired approach like Meester's makes the style feel fresh for 2025, likely because of the boho resurgence in both fashion and beauty. So if you've seen more of these half-up, half-down styles down the aisle (or on your Pinterest feed) this year, you're certainly not alone. Simply take this as a sign to add Meester's look to your growing mood board—I, for one, already have it bookmarked.

How to Recreate Leighton Meester's '60s-Inspired Parisian-Style Pull-Back