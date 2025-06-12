Leighton Meester Just Wore the Trending Hairstyle Every Chic 2025 Bride Has Been Eyeing
It's giving Blair Waldorf Meets Jane Birkin.
I'm getting married this year (five months to go, give or take!), and as much as I'm trying not to inject wedding talk into the majority of my conversations, I can't help but comment when I see a painfully chic tablescape or ethereal glam moment. What can I say? Bridal inspiration abounds!
Case in point? Leighton Meester's "Parisian-style pull-back" she wore at The Buccaneers season two premiere in NYC, a look I immediately knew all the 2025 brides (self very much included) would immediately send to their respective artists. Fellow brides, I've got you: Discover all the details ahead, including every product Meester used to secure the elegant style.
Celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa, co-founder of Beachwaver Co., is the expert behind Meester's romantic look, which she describes on Instagram as "classic half up/half down '60s vibes hair." Meester's crown certainly has that iconic '60s-inspired volume, while the rest of her strands float down her back in effortless waves. She has soft, face-framing tendrils pulled loose from the half-up style, while her bangs perfectly kiss her eyebrows.
The overall look is at once refined without looking too "done"—think Blair Waldorf elegance with a little Jane Birkin edge. (It helps that Meester already had iconic Birkin bangs to begin with!)
To be fair, a half-up, half-down style is a timeless choice for wedding hairstyles, as it suits all hair types, textures, and lengths (unless you have a super-short pixie). "[It] is the perfect hybrid between [a bride] feeling like themselves, while still looking special enough to give extra confidence on their special day," celebrity hairstylist Tom Smith once told Who What Wear about the classic 'do.
That said, an effortless, '60s-inspired approach like Meester's makes the style feel fresh for 2025, likely because of the boho resurgence in both fashion and beauty. So if you've seen more of these half-up, half-down styles down the aisle (or on your Pinterest feed) this year, you're certainly not alone. Simply take this as a sign to add Meester's look to your growing mood board—I, for one, already have it bookmarked.
How to Recreate Leighton Meester's '60s-Inspired Parisian-Style Pull-Back
Up next, another spritz of hair spray (this time using one with more hold) before Potempa brushes out the curls with a mixed-bristle brush.
Time for the most intricate part: securing the half-up, half-down style. Potempa pulls the top half of Meester's hair into a ponytail, securing it with a clear elastic. Don't fret if you have small bumps or flyaways; she recommends smoothing them down with a touch of this styling gel.
Finally, to conceal the elastic, she wraps a small section of hair around the clear band, using a topsy tail tool (like this one above) to pull it through. Note, it may take a few tries to master this trick. Patience—and potentially some quick TikTok tutorials—will be helpful here.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
