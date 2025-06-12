Leighton Meester Just Wore the Trending Hairstyle Every Chic 2025 Bride Has Been Eyeing

It's giving Blair Waldorf Meets Jane Birkin.

Leighton Meester seen in Midtown on June 11, 2025 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images; Aeon/GC Images)

I'm getting married this year (five months to go, give or take!), and as much as I'm trying not to inject wedding talk into the majority of my conversations, I can't help but comment when I see a painfully chic tablescape or ethereal glam moment. What can I say? Bridal inspiration abounds!

Case in point? Leighton Meester's "Parisian-style pull-back" she wore at The Buccaneers season two premiere in NYC, a look I immediately knew all the 2025 brides (self very much included) would immediately send to their respective artists. Fellow brides, I've got you: Discover all the details ahead, including every product Meester used to secure the elegant style.

Leighton Meester's hair for The Buccaneers premiere in NYC

(Image credit: @sarahpotempa)

Celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa, co-founder of Beachwaver Co., is the expert behind Meester's romantic look, which she describes on Instagram as "classic half up/half down '60s vibes hair." Meester's crown certainly has that iconic '60s-inspired volume, while the rest of her strands float down her back in effortless waves. She has soft, face-framing tendrils pulled loose from the half-up style, while her bangs perfectly kiss her eyebrows.

The overall look is at once refined without looking too "done"—think Blair Waldorf elegance with a little Jane Birkin edge. (It helps that Meester already had iconic Birkin bangs to begin with!)

Leighton Meester's hair for The Buccaneers premiere in NYC

Another stunning angle

(Image credit: @sarahpotempa)

To be fair, a half-up, half-down style is a timeless choice for wedding hairstyles, as it suits all hair types, textures, and lengths (unless you have a super-short pixie). "[It] is the perfect hybrid between [a bride] feeling like themselves, while still looking special enough to give extra confidence on their special day," celebrity hairstylist Tom Smith once told Who What Wear about the classic 'do.

That said, an effortless, '60s-inspired approach like Meester's makes the style feel fresh for 2025, likely because of the boho resurgence in both fashion and beauty. So if you've seen more of these half-up, half-down styles down the aisle (or on your Pinterest feed) this year, you're certainly not alone. Simply take this as a sign to add Meester's look to your growing mood board—I, for one, already have it bookmarked.

How to Recreate Leighton Meester's '60s-Inspired Parisian-Style Pull-Back

Beachwaver Dream Big Volumizing Mousse - Full Size (7 Oz) | Lightweight, Flexible Vegan Mousse for Volume & Hold | Add Fullness to Damp or Dry Hair | Polynesian Pink Sugar Fragrance
Beachwaver Co.
Dream Big Volumizing Mousse

To begin, Potempa applies this non-crunchy mousse to Meester's lengths to add fullness and texture.

Beachwaver Blow Brush - Midnight Rose | Versatile Blow-Dry Brush for All Hair Types W/interchangeable Attachments | 2 Speeds, 4 Heat Settings, and 4 Included Attachments - One Tool for Endless Looks!
Beachwaver Co.
Blow Brush

She then smooths the bangs down using this versatile blow brush.

Great Barrier Heat Protectant Hairspray
Beachwaver Co.
Great Barrier Heat Protectant Hairspray

Next, she gives Meester's strands a generous spritz of heat protectant before curling her lengths. This one plays double duty for smoothing frizz and creating flexible hold, which is always a win.

Beachwaver B1 Rotating Curling Iron - Automatic 1 Inch Ceramic - Easy-To-Use Spinning Wand for Long-Lasting Waves - Auto-Shut Off and Dual Voltage (bw160)
Beachwaver Co.
B1 Rotating Curling Iron

She then uses this one-inch curling iron to create soft, face-framing waves. It automatically rotates in both directions with just a press of a button, which makes it super user-friendly.

Beachwaver Major Moment Strong Hold Hairspray - Full Size (8.3 Oz) | Extra-Strength Vegan Hairspray for Long-Lasting Styles W/brushable Finish - Removes Frizz & Locks in Style | Bali Beach Night
Beachwaver Co.
Major Moment Strong Hold Hairspray

Up next, another spritz of hair spray (this time using one with more hold) before Potempa brushes out the curls with a mixed-bristle brush.

Beachwaver Co., Epic Flex Styling Gel
Beachwaver Co.
Epic Flex Styling Gel

Time for the most intricate part: securing the half-up, half-down style. Potempa pulls the top half of Meester's hair into a ponytail, securing it with a clear elastic. Don't fret if you have small bumps or flyaways; she recommends smoothing them down with a touch of this styling gel.

2pcs(large+small) Black Plastic Magic Hair Braidong Ponytail Maker Hairpin Hair Styers Styling Hairdressing Accessories Hair Pull Pins Needle Dish for Women Lady Girls
UPSTORE
Black Plastic Magic Hair Braiding Ponytail Maker

Finally, to conceal the elastic, she wraps a small section of hair around the clear band, using a topsy tail tool (like this one above) to pull it through. Note, it may take a few tries to master this trick. Patience—and potentially some quick TikTok tutorials—will be helpful here.

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn. 

